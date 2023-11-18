Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Politics And The Markets 11/18/23

Nov. 18, 2023 12:00 AM ET8 Comments
Political Comments
This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

Comments (8)

P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:07 AM
Comments (10.81K)
Sh!t is about to hit the fan with regard to the AZ AG race.

280 votes between candidates with thousands around the state from Election Day (3:1 Republican turnout) left uncounted.

One race. All we need.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:06 AM
Comments (10.81K)
It appears House Speaker Mike Johnson’s (R-LA) decision to release all of the J6 footage might already be yielding some fruit. One video shows Capitol Police officers acting in a suspicious manner.

In the footage, Capitol Police can be seen walking a man, who appears to be a J6 protester, to an exit in the Capitol building. The man is handcuffed. Once they get close to the metal detector, one of the officers uncuffs the individual, who gives another officer a fist bump before walking out of the building.

So, what gives? Why would two Capitol Police officers, who were supposedly dealing with an “insurrection” full of people supposedly trying to take down the government, lead one of the “insurrectionists” out of the building and give him a hearty fist bump before he leaves?

There are only two possibilities.

The first is that the man in the footage was an undercover agent working with the FBI or another federal agency. He could have been among those who were inciting people to violence to make the situation appear worse than it was. Perhaps they cuffed him to make it appear as if he was being arrested, to throw off suspicion from the rest of the crowd of people who were present.

The other possibility is that the officers detained the individual because they suspected him of engaging in wrongdoing at the Capitol. After finding out he wasn’t committing crimes, they decided to release him; the fist bump was just a friendly gesture on the part of a man who was glad to be released.

Either is possible. Yet, the fact that the government has not exactly been transparent about the extent to which its agents participated in the riot doesn’t inspire much confidence in its honesty. The reality is that the feds had infiltrated the mob and egged on much of what occurred there. Taking this into account, one couldn’t be blamed for believing that this footage shows an informant or agent working with the authorities to create as many criminals as possible. This little video might just be the tip of the tyrannical iceberg. twitter.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:05 AM
Comments (10.81K)
Steven Cheung, Trump spokesperson, responded with the Trump Campaign Statement on the legal victory in Colorado:

“We applaud today’s ruling in Colorado, which is another nail in the coffin of the un-American ballot challenges. With this decision, Democrats’ 14th Amendment challenges have now been defeated in Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota and New Hampshire. These cases represent the most cynical and blatant political attempts to interfere with the upcoming presidential election by desperate Democrats who know Crooked Joe Biden is a failed president on the fast track to defeat. The American voter has a Constitutional right to vote for the candidate of their choosing, with President Donald J. Trump leading by massive numbers. This right was correctly preserved in Colorado today and we urge the swift disposal of any and all remaining Democrat ballot challenges. Onward to total victory 2024, we will Make America Great Again!”
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:05 AM
Comments (10.81K)
Here's the insurmountable hurdle that all of these frivolous Trump lawsuits face: Trump was acquitted of inciting an insurrection by the United States Senate on 2/14/2021. Since he was acquitted, not convicted, he is not subject to any of the 3 Judgements listed in Article I Section 3 Clause 7 of the United States Constitution. He is not removed from current office, a moot point since he was already a private citizen by the time the trial was conducted, nor is he disqualified from holding any office of honor, including the Presidency, in the United States Government. Nor is he subject to any criminal charges related to the impeachment resolution for which he has been acquitted of, making both Smith's J6 case and Willis' GA RICO case unconstitutional garbage as well.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:04 AM
Comments (10.81K)
The special counsel in Biden's classified document case has basically said Biden is not guilty and he was going to make a report.

Judge Aileen Cannon should read the report when it comes out and dismiss the case against Trump. Biden had classified docs from his time as a senator and VP. Trump has the Presidential Records Act. If Biden is not guilty, then Trump is really not guilty. The Dems have set the precedent - push that back in their face.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:03 AM
Comments (10.81K)
If Donald Trump were the covert Kremlin agent Democrats made him out to be, he might have given President Vladimir Putin the same kind of red-carpet treatment that Democrats gave Chinese communist dictator Xi Jinping this week.

On Wednesday, President Xi was greeted in the hastily sanitized streets of San Francisco with all the fanfare of a communist parade, complete with waving red banners, to welcome the head of Red China.

Days before Xi touched down on the West Coast, state and local Democrats scrambled to scrub the San Francisco streets, which for years have been a national embarrassment emblematic of American decline.

Democrats in San Francisco were eager to greet the Chinese president with a welcome parade, ostensibly designed to ease tensions with the East Asian nuclear power. Business leaders increasingly anxious about their corporate interests under Xi’s regime similarly gave the chairman of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) a standing ovation at a summit dinner with Indo-Pacific leaders Wednesday night. Reducing the risk of global war might be one motivation behind their applause for the Chinese dictator, who is overseeing the active genocide of Uyghurs in Western China, but protecting a $750 billion trade opportunity is likely far higher in their calculus.

On one hand, it’s odd that a major American city would give VIP treatment to the nation’s top adversary. On the other, San Francisco is also the heart of West Coast liberalism, and therefore American communism.

One can easily imagine how the press might react had President Trump given Russian President Vladimir Putin the same grand entrance at Mar-a-Lago. President Joe Biden is to China what Democrats claimed Trump was to Russia: that is, compromised by complex financial ties that raise significant conflicts of interest and warrant a congressional impeachment inquiry. What if the streets of Palm Beach, Florida were draped in Russian flags to greet President Putin after Donald Trump Jr. had accepted $3.5 million from an ex-Moscow mayor’s wife? Actually, the recipient of those millions was Hunter Biden, who also received an $80,000 diamond from a Chinese energy tycoon, sought to funnel millions from Chinese communist leaders directly into family bank accounts, and secured six-figure shopping sprees from Chinese businessmen.

Will the same people who raised a circus over ridiculous “pee tape” rumors about Trump and Russian prostitutes wonder if the Chinese have any more illicit films of Hunter Biden indulging in crack cocaine and hookers? We never found those pee tapes but there’s plenty of graphic porn online starring the first son.

But even beyond the Bidens’ entanglement in influence-peddling schemes involving prominent Chinese leaders, there’s good reason why Democrats might want to leave a good impression on the world’s leading civil rights offender. An analysis of federal campaign donations found that companies credibly accused of harnessing Chinese slave labor overwhelmingly donated to Democrats. Of the nearly $40 million that went to congressional candidates between the two major parties in 2020, Democrats took home more than 85 percent while Republicans received less than 15.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:03 AM
Comments (10.81K)
Chairman Jim Jordan of the House Judiciary Committee and the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government has issued a subpoena to Bank of America (BoA).

The subpoena follows a series of communications between the congressional committee and the financial institution, with the committee demanding transparency over BoA’s data-sharing practices.

On Thursday, Jordan addressed a stern letter to BoA CEO Brian Moynihan, expressing the committee’s concerns and the inadequate response from the bank.

Documents from 2021 reveal that BoA voluntarily provided the FBI with details of individuals who transacted in the Washington, D.C., area from January 5-7, 2021. This action was taken without any legal mandate, prompting the committee’s inquiry into whether the bank collaborated with the FBI to collect data on American citizens outside of legal boundaries.

In 2021, Bank of America searched through customers’ data and transaction records and provided these data to the FBI following the Capitol riot.

The country’s second-largest bank gave data and information to the feds at the request of the US government, without the knowledge or consent of the customers.

Bank of America scanned through customer records to flag the following:

• Were they in DC between January 5 and January 6
• Purchased a hotel stay or AirBnB in DC, Virginia, or Maryland after January 6
• Airline-related purchases since January 6
• Any purchase of weapons between January 7 and their upcoming suspected stay in the DC area around Inauguration Day

BoA’s response to the committee claimed that their actions were part of a legal process initiated by the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

However, the committee contends that the FBI, not the Treasury, initiated the contact without a legal framework, raising serious concerns over the legality of the bank’s cooperation with federal law enforcement.

The subpoena is part of a broader investigation into whether current laws, such as the Anti-Money Laundering Act and the Bank Secrecy Act, are being misapplied to justify unauthorized data sharing.

The committee is examining the full extent of BoA’s information exchange with the FBI to understand the impact on civil liberties and inform potential legislative reforms. judiciary.house.gov/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:02 AM
Comments (10.81K)
Biden invokes wartime powers to funnel taxpayer dollars into crackdown on home appliances

President Biden invoked a Cold War-era law in a surprising move Friday to pour taxpayer funds into domestic manufacturing of electric heat pumps, an alternative to gas-powered residential furnaces.

And Ali Zaidi, who serves as Biden’s national climate advisor, said the president was “using his wartime emergency powers under the Defense Production Act to turbocharge U.S. manufacturing of clean technologies and strengthen our energy security.”

Under the actions announced Friday, the DOE will send millions of dollars to companies like Copeland, Honeywell International, Mitsubishi Electric and York International Corporation, all of which are billion-dollar multinational corporations. The projects will advance manufacturing of industrial, commercial and residential heat pump technology.

American Gas Association says wartime law is 'being used as an instrument to advance a policy agenda contradictory to our nation’s strong energy position' www.foxnews.com/...
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

