Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Politics And The Markets 11/19/23

Nov. 19, 2023 12:00 AM ET17 Comments
Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
3.92K Followers

This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

This article was written by

Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
3.92K Followers
This is the go-to destination for political comments on Seeking Alpha.These comments are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat...you know what they say...The one guideline we do still require strict adherence to is refraining from personal attacks on fellow commenters. Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

Recommended For You

Comments (17)

It-is-What-It-is profile picture
It-is-What-It-is
Today, 1:15 AM
Comments (783)
"‘Extremely unusual’: CNN data reporter on new polling ahead of 2024 election"

Source: CNN
---- edition.cnn.com/...
It-is-What-It-is profile picture
It-is-What-It-is
Today, 1:08 AM
Comments (783)
"If this economy is Biden restoring American Dream, what do nightmares look like? | Opinion"

Source: Fort Worth Star-Telegram
---- www.star-telegram.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:50 AM
Comments (10.83K)
"🚨Newly released footage of Matthew Perna (seen in red sweatshirt) shows Matthew walking calmly in the Capitol shooting video.

Matthew pled guilty to initial charges, believing he may face 6-12 months in prison.

Only after pleading guilty did the DOJ inform Matthew that they would seek a TERRORISM enhancement to his sentencing, which would raise his sentence to a potential 9 years in federal prison.

4 days after receiving news that the DOJ would push for this sentencing enhancement, Matthew went into his garage, put a rope around his neck, and hung himself." twitter.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:08 AM
Comments (10.83K)
Republicans swept the Louisiana attorney general, secretary of state and treasurer runoff races Saturday, giving the GOP a monopoly on all statewide races in the state.

Early results projected landslide wins by all of the Republicans.

Liz Murrill will be Louisiana's first woman to serve as attorney general, while Nancy Landry won the secretary of state's office to become the state's chief elections officer and John Fleming will oversee the state bank as treasurer.

All three are new to their offices.

Murrill replaces her current boss Jeff Landry, a Republican who won the governor's race outright in the Oct. 14 primary election in a crowded field.

Saturday's three wins solidified the Republicans growing stranglehold in Louisiana.

For only the second time in modern history the GOP will hold every statewide office. The only other time Republicans had a lock on statewide offices was 2015 before Democrat Gov. John Bel Edwards was inaugurated in 2016 for the first of his two terms. Edwards was term limited couldn't run again this cycle.

Republicans also strengthened their super majorities in both the state House and Senate during this election cycle.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:08 AM
Comments (10.83K)
"Someone should tell this doucheb@g that Iowa voted blue in every Presidential election of the last 40 years but 3

Donald Trump was the reason for 2 of them" twitter.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:07 AM
Comments (10.83K)
Wellesley High School in Wellesley, Massachusetts, has decided to cancel ‘USA Day’ because the people in charge fear that it would be too politicized.

Do you ever wonder why so many young people in America hate our country? This might have something to do with it. Why is ‘USA Day’ controversial?

Here’s the best part, it was the kids who suggested it when asked, but the people who run the school shut them down.

In a letter to parents and students, Wellesley High School said they canceled Friday’s “USA” theme as a part of spirit week to avoid controversy and politicization.

Spirit Week at Wellesley High is meant to unify the school ahead of their Thanksgiving football game. Students dress up and match each day’s theme.

Some themes this week included Throwback Thursday and Wild West Wednesday.

Olivia Spagnuolo is a member of the school’s Student Unification Program. Each year, the group comes up with daily themes. Their ‘USA Day’ theme was quickly shut down.

“The administration was not going to let this happen,” said Spagnuolo. “It wasn’t a topic for discussion.”

Spagnuolo added, “They said it was not allowed because it separated people at the school.”

Principal Jamie Chisum apologized for the pushback the decision created, explaining in a letter to the community:

“The high school Administration decided not to go forward with that spirit theme because it felt really different than the other themes kids came up with for the week. We felt that the topic has been politicized beyond our school and we wanted to avoid politics. We’ve had Mismatch Monday, Tropical Tuesday, Western Wednesday, Team Jersey Thursday and today was Fitness Friday. Monday is Monochrome Monday and Tuesday is Pajama day. Spirit Week is intended to be a light and fun way for our students to get excited about our pep rally and Thanksgiving Day football game.”

If these students were planning a BLM protest or a walkout for gender equity, would that also be too politicized? Probably not.

This is one of the main reasons why so many young people in America lack pride in their country. They are continually told that America is flawed, evil, racist, sexist, etc.

This must change if we expect our nation to survive.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:07 AM
Comments (10.83K)
A new Government Accountability Office (GAO) report shows that the Internal Revenue Service for the first time will be sending out 1099-K tax forms to about 30 million Americans for earnings paid through Venmo and PayPal.

House Ways and Means Chairman Jason Smith, R-Mo., responded: "Thanks to Democrats, more Americans who mow lawns or sell concert tickets and used couches through Venmo or PayPal will have those transactions scrutinized by the IRS starting in January 2024 thanks to a lower reporting threshold for IRS form 1099-K," read an analysis from Smith's office on Thursday.

"A new report from the GAO shows that the IRS will send at least 30 million new 1099-K tax forms to Americans’ mailboxes come January, even though the agency has no plan on what to do with the new information – and it is unlikely most Americans will understand how to fill them out," his office also said.

According to the GAO report, the IRS "expects to receive about 44 million Form 1099-Ks in 2024—an increase of about 30 million. However, this estimate may change as IRS receives more information from large filers and states."

The report concluded that the IRS "does not have a plan to analyze these data to inform enforcement and outreach priorities," which "limits its understanding of changes in taxpayer burden."

Smith described the policy, which is tucked inside the Democrats' nearly $2 trillion American Rescue Plan Act, as "misguided" because it lowers the annual threshold from $20,000 to $600 for Americans to report transactions from third-party payment platforms.

"This goes after hairdressers and your neighbor’s kid, not billionaires, and will create a digital trail for IRS agents to monitor more Americans regardless of whether these individuals actually owe any taxes on the payments they received," he said.

Smith also said the GAO report is a warning that more middle class taxpayers will likely be subject to IRS audits.

“Thirty million more tax forms flowing into mailboxes across the country will be a new years nightmare for millions of Americans and a mess for the IRS. The Biden Administration itself had to deploy a legally dubious delay of this policy for a year precisely because it is unworkable," Smith said in a statement.

"The whole plan is just another effort by Washington Democrats to use the IRS to target working families. According to the Joint Committee on Taxation, over 90 percent of this new tax burden will fall on middle-class families and gig workers who will be caught in the crosshairs of the Democrats’ tax scheme," he added.

Smith said the GAO report clearly shows the agency does not have a clear plan how to use the information it is collecting.

Smith referred to the new forms as an IRS "surveillance scheme" imposed by the Democrats.

The Tax Policy Center noted that the lower threshold of $600 especially impacts small businesses and gig workers in addition to "casual" Venmo and PayPal users.

"Without better outreach and communication from the IRS, the new threshold might drive more otherwise law-abiding taxpayers to work around the reporting rule," wrote Renu Zaretsky in an analysis posted on the organization's webpage.

A press release from credit card giant Visa published a study earlier this year finding that "59% of small businesses surveyed said they already are, or plan to, use only digital payments within the next two years – largely in step with 41% of consumers surveyed who said the same."

Smith also said the GAO report is a warning that more middle class taxpayers will likely be subject to IRS audits.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:06 AM
Comments (10.83K)
Conservatives on social media are calling for investigations into the January 6 Committee in light of exonerating evidence showing the Capitol breach was a setup facilitated by police.

Unedited footage released Friday by House Speaker Mike Johnson is devastating to the Jan. 6 Committee narrative that a violent insurrection unfolded at the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Many are now calling for the January 6 Committee to be investigated and even prosecuted for misleading the American people by selectively presenting only evidence that advanced their false narrative that Trump supporters entering the Capitol building constituted an “insurrection.”

Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) and Rep. Troy Nehls (R-Texas) likewise called on House Republicans to investigate the Jan. 6 Committee.

“Why didn’t Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger ever refer to any of these tapes? Maybe they never looked for them. Maybe they never even questioned their own narrative. Maybe they were just too busy selectively leaking the text messages of Republicans they wanted to defeat,” Lee wrote Saturday on X.

There are also renewed calls for the Capitol Police to be investigated over their apparently false testimony.

Whether House Republicans hold the Democrat J6 Committee accountable for their lies remains to be seen, but Speaker Johnson’s decision to release all 44,000 hours to the public is an encouraging sign.

Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump’s trial over “election interference” charges surrounding Jan. 6 that were brought forward by special counsel Jack Smith is set to take place in March.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:06 AM
Comments (10.83K)
A new report has found that over 200 universities and colleges in the United States have received a combined total of over $13 billion in “undocumented contributions from foreign governments.” Many of these nations come from the Middle East and have no doubt contributed to the rise in antisemitism on college campuses.

This comes from the Network Contagion Research Institute’s (NCRI) latest report which found that most of the funds received by American tertiary educational institutions came from some of the most authoritarian regimes in the world, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

The group’s findings relied in part on a 2020 Department of Education report that revealed how billions in undeclared foreign donations made their way into major higher education institutions. Federal law requires colleges to disclose donations from foreign governments, but many schools still refuse to do so.

Many of these schools that failed to disclose the origin of their donations were more likely to have received such funding from Middle Eastern governments.

Worse yet, the NCRI warned that the schools that have likely received funding from Middle Eastern dictatorships have also seen a rise in anti-Israeli sentiment and intolerant behavior toward Jews and Judaism.

“A massive influx of foreign, concealed donations to American institutions of higher learning, much of it from authoritarian regimes with notable support from Middle Eastern sources, reflects or supports heightened levels of intolerance towards Jews, open inquiry and free expression,” read the report.

The report further warned that, from 2015 to 2020, “institutions that accepted money from Middle Eastern donors had, on average, 300 percent more antisemitic incidents than those institutions that did not.”

The NCRI’s report did not name any specific colleges where an increase in funding from “undocumented” sources coincided with an increased antisemitic climate. However, the report did point out that eight Ivy League universities “were disproportionately represented,” and received the largest share of unreported foreign donations.

These include Cornell University, Harvard University, Yale University, Columbia University and the University of Pennsylvania, which ranked second, third, sixth, 16th and 18th, respectively, among the top 20 universities that received funding from unreported sources.

“This report raises the sobering possibility that international actors are using undisclosed channels to funnel large amounts of money into college campuses (including elite institutions that often have outsized influence on American culture and politics) for purposes harmful to the democratic norms of pluralism, tolerance and freedom,” warned the authors of the report.

“There clearly has been an erosion of democratic norms on campuses… These developments are surely complex and multiply determined,” continued the report. “One possibility, however, is that receipt of undocumented funding from foreign sources, especially authoritarian ones, has contributed to these developments.”
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:05 AM
Comments (10.83K)
JERUSALEM, Israel — Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant vowed Saturday night that all Hamas operatives would be killed — including those outside Gaza, sheltering in comfortable exile in Arab states like Qatar.

“There is no difference between a terrorist who walks around with a Kalashnikov … and a terrorist who wears a three-piece suit and walks around in another part of the world,” Gallant told a press conference, as the war entered its seventh week. “All of them are dead men walking.”

Gallant’s remarks hinted at the kinds of targeted killing that the Israeli security services carried out after previous terror attacks, such as the massacre of Israeli athletes at the 1972 Olympics in Munich, Germany. Israel spent several years hunting down and killing everyone responsible for that attack.

Currently, senior Hamas leaders live in luxury in Doha, Qatar. Many of them are billionaires, as they condemn Palestinians in Gaza to death by attacking Israel and starting wars. Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh travels by private plane to various supportive destinations around the world, including Tehran and Moscow.

Israel’s explicit goal in the war, which began when Hamas launched a massive terror attack on October 7, is to destroy Hamas and to return the more than 200 hostages it took.

Gallant and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have often said that every Hamas member is marked for death.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:05 AM
Comments (10.83K)
JERUSALEM, Israel — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu repeated his opposition Saturday night to a proposal by U.S. President Joe Biden to restore control of Gaza to the Palestinian Authority (PA) once Hamas is removed from power and destroyed.

On Saturday, Biden published an op-ed in the Washington Post in which he supported Israel, though once again joining the Israeli cause to the Ukrainian one, putting Hamas and Russia in the same category as enemies of the United States.

Biden also reiterated his support for a “two-state solution” as the only answer to the conflict, and added: “As we strive for peace, Gaza and the West Bank should be reunited under a single governance structure, ultimately under a revitalized Palestinian Authority, as we all work toward a two-state solution.”

However, Netanyahu emphatically rejected that idea.

“In Gaza, after the destruction of Hamas, and for a long time thereafter, there will not be a regime that encourages terror, that teaches terror, that funds terror — that also indoctrinates about the destruction of Israel and the murder of Jews — this will not be,” Netanyahu vowed at a press conference on Saturday night.

He was alluding to the PA’s record of encouraging terror, including the practice of “pay-to-slay,” in which the PA provides stipends to terrorists in Israeli prisons, and pensions to the families of terrorists killed by Israel.

Despite the loss of U.S. aid under the Taylor Force Act, which President Donald Trump signed in 2018 to prohibit taxpayer dollars from funding the PA as long as it continues “pay-to-slay,” the PA has not changed its policy.

The PA also continues naming public parks and monuments after terrorists, and Palestinian educational materials are frequently filled with anti-Israel and antisemitic propaganda.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:04 AM
Comments (10.83K)
Another day, another hate hoax.

A Muslim man living in North Olmsted, Ohio was arrested and hit with multiple misdemeanor charges after he faked a hate crime and claimed he was injured by a driver who screamed “kill all Palestinians!”

Last month 20-year-old Hesham Ayyad was taken to the hospital after telling police an Israeli man ran over him while screaming “kill all Palestinians!” “long live Israel!” and “Die!”

Prominent Muslims on X spread the hate hoax. twitter.com/... twitter.com/...

CAIR, an unindicted co-conspirator of the largest terrorist (Hamas) funding case in US history, also spread the hoax in an article published last month.

“The victim of the reported hit and run said he was walking home from eating lunch when a car slowed down and rolled down the window. The driver of the car allegedly started yelling at him using anti-Palestinian statements like “Kill all Palestinians,” “Long live Israel,” as he swerved his car to intimidate the victim. The driver then allegedly turned around and hit the man while shouting “DIE!”” CAIR’s Cleveland chapter claimed in a blog post.

Of course, it was all a lie.

This never happened.

After reviewing surveillance video, police determined Hesham Ayyad was never struck by a car. He made the entire story up.

It turns out Hesham Ayyad was injured after a fight with his younger brother, 19-year-old Khalil A. Ayyad. The two brothers were arrested on domestic violence and assault charges.

Hesham Ayyad was hit with separate charges for faking the hate crime.

as North Ridgeville police continued to investigate and view surveillance video from the day of the alleged crime, they eventually determined Ayyad had made the whole thing up. A release from the department insists Ayyad not only wasn’t struck by a vehicle nor subjected to racial slurs, but that he was actually injured during an earlier fight with his brother, 19-year-old Khalil A. Ayyad. Footage from the scene confirms the altercation occurred, authorities say.

Both Hesham and Khalil Ayyad were arrested Tuesday and charged with domestic violence and assault. In addition, Hersham Ayyad is accused of making false alarms, falsification, and obstructing official business.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:03 AM
Comments (10.83K)
What two words would you choose to characterize the Biden administration? "Reckless endangerment" are the two and here's why:

Interest payments are through the roof. Real wages continue to fall. And a record number of illegals crossed the border. That’s just the domestic news. As of this writing, Americans are being held hostage by Iran-supported Hamas terrorists who killed nearly two dozen other Americans when they invaded Israel.

Our military forces face increasing Iranian-sponsored attacks in Iraq and Syria. While President Joe Biden lets Iran off the sanctions hook for another four months. The worry isn't just whether Biden - the architect of these disasters - will be voted out of office next year. It's whether the U.S. can survive until then.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:03 AM
Comments (10.83K)
Elon Musk announced early Saturday morning that his company X-Corp will be filing a “thermo-nuclear” lawsuit against Media Matters “the second court opens on Monday.”

Elon added that he will sue “Their board, their donors, their network of dark money, all of them…”

In his statement he released early this morning, Elon accuses Media Matters of creating a fake account that then curated the posts and advertising appearing on the account’s timeline to misinform advertisers about the placement of their posts.

Elon and X Corp caught Media Matters lying to X advertisers about their ad placements!

They caught Media Matters in completely fraudulent activity!

Media Matters and the globalist left is FURIOUS that Elon wants to protect free speech for the masses. This threatens their very existence!

This latest attack on Elon all started with lies about Elon Musk and the ADL.

Elon Musk correctly pointed out that the ADL had previously targeted and attacked white people. This is well documented. twitter.com/...
---------Elon Musk@elonmusk 2:01 AM · Nov 18, 2023 · 24.8M Views

The shorter version of the above document is that Media Matters set out to "prove" that X places advertisements on supposedly hateful conduct. The implication being that advertisers are then endorsing whatever content their ads end up adjacent to. Thus, they should not run ads on X lest they be associated negatively.

It's a game as old as time for the left. Targeting advertisers in order to quash free speech has been going on since the beginning of the information age and has only accelerated in the last decade or so. Everyone from Rush Limbaugh to Tucker Carlson has faced the onslaught over the years. Unfortunately, the tactic has often worked, a result that has only emboldened organizations like Media Matters to keep up the attacks.

Media Matters is an awful, deceptive organization that routinely takes right-leaning news sources out of context in order to present their comments in a false light. The goal, as always, is to then destroy those news outlets (or often podcasters) by attacking their ability to generate revenue. It's insidious and flies in the face of American ideals.

Media Matters getting taken down would be a great day for freedom.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:02 AM
Comments (10.83K)
Abandoned house holds 20 registered Democrat voters in Fulton County, Georgia. www.trumparea.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:02 AM
Comments (10.83K)
"Gentlemen, I have come to the inexcusable conclusion this morning that we have fought on the wrong side. This entire war we should have fought with the fascists against the communists and not the other way around.

I fear that perhaps in fifty years America will pay a dear price and become a land of corruption and degenerate morals."
-------------General George S. Patton (July 21, 1945)
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:01 AM
Comments (10.83K)
TRUMP DID NOT INCITE AN INSURRECTION

"I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order - respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!"
---3:13 PM Jan 6, 2021 Donald J. Trump@realDonaldTrump

AND THEY DELETED HIS TWITTER ACCOUNT TO HIDE THE PROOF SO THEY COULD BUILD A FALSE NARRATIVE
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.