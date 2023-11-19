Politics And The Markets 11/19/23
Nov. 19, 2023 12:00 AM ET17 Comments
This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.
Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.
The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...
We remove comments under the following categories:
- Personal attacks on another user account
- Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
- Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
- Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.
Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.
For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.
Comments (17)
---- edition.cnn.com/...
---- www.star-telegram.com/...
---------Elon Musk@elonmusk 2:01 AM · Nov 18, 2023 · 24.8M ViewsThe shorter version of the above document is that Media Matters set out to "prove" that X places advertisements on supposedly hateful conduct. The implication being that advertisers are then endorsing whatever content their ads end up adjacent to. Thus, they should not run ads on X lest they be associated negatively. It's a game as old as time for the left. Targeting advertisers in order to quash free speech has been going on since the beginning of the information age and has only accelerated in the last decade or so. Everyone from Rush Limbaugh to Tucker Carlson has faced the onslaught over the years. Unfortunately, the tactic has often worked, a result that has only emboldened organizations like Media Matters to keep up the attacks.Media Matters is an awful, deceptive organization that routinely takes right-leaning news sources out of context in order to present their comments in a false light. The goal, as always, is to then destroy those news outlets (or often podcasters) by attacking their ability to generate revenue. It's insidious and flies in the face of American ideals. Media Matters getting taken down would be a great day for freedom.
-------------General George S. Patton (July 21, 1945)
---3:13 PM Jan 6, 2021 Donald J. Trump@realDonaldTrumpAND THEY DELETED HIS TWITTER ACCOUNT TO HIDE THE PROOF SO THEY COULD BUILD A FALSE NARRATIVE