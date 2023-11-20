Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Politics And The Markets 11/20/23

Nov. 20, 2023 12:00 AM ET11 Comments
Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
3.92K Followers

This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

Comments (11)

P
PaulM_2
Today, 1:06 AM
Comments (10.85K)
Democrats said Trump would usher in the end of liberal democracy. But it's been Democrats, not Republicans, who have sought to criminalize speech, undermine equal justice under the law, and incarcerate their political opponents.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:42 AM
Comments (10.85K)
The latest NBC poll has Biden at the lowest approval rating of 40% in their polling thus far.

But here's the crazy part. 7% of Republicans approve of Joe Biden’s job performance. Are they really Republicans or just telling the pollsters they are?
Henry Miles profile picture
Henry Miles
Today, 12:16 AM
Comments (28.49K)
Political patterns of 14 jobs in the US. -- www.msn.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:14 AM
Comments (10.85K)
Former U.S. President Donald Trump congratulated Javier Milei after his victory in the second round of the Argentine presidential elections on Sunday, 19. Milei defeated leftist candidate Sergio Massa in the runoff election in Argentina. The South American country is grappling with high inflation and a surge in crime rates.

During his first speech as the elected president, Milei pledged to uphold three principles:

“Our commitment is to democracy, free trade, and peace. We will work with all nations of the free world to help everyone build a better world.”

In congratulating Javier Milei, Trump posted on Truth Social:

“Congratulations to Javier Milei on a great race for President of Argentina. The whole world was watching! I am very proud of you. You will turn your Country around and truly Make Argentina Great Again!”.

What just happened in the election in Argentina is similar to what is coming to America in 2024. When the Washington Post is hyperventilating over Milei winning in Argentina, you know the world has had enough of most of the leftists and communists.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:46 AM
Comments (10.85K)
Western leftist media is freaking out, naturally, not only because Milei emphasizes the importance of the culture war and bashed leftism, but because he has peripherally made positive comments about Donald Trump. So all the media with Trump Derangement Syndrome is triggered.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:13 AM
Comments (10.85K)
Brandon Judd of the National Border Patrol Council thanked President Trump earlier on Sunday for taking the time to serve Thanksgiving dinner to his fellow officers.

“I’ve seen a lot of selflessness. I saw somebody who was willing to shake every single person’s hand that came through the line. I’ve never seen that before,” Judd said.

“He was willing to take a picture with every single person, even though his staff was telling him not to. He was willing to do that.” Judd continued.

“He truly cares about this country. He truly cares about the men and women in law enforcement in the military and he’s shown that every single day.” Judd said.

“I cannot tell you how much I appreciate the next president of the United States, President Donald Trump.” Judd continued.President Trump is a man who genuinely cares about America. It is evident in his willingness to serve others a Thanksgiving meal in appreciation for their hard work. twitter.com/...

Our great real president spent more time with border patrol agents in one day than pretend VP Harris and acting President Biden have combined in three years.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:12 AM
Comments (10.85K)
“I promised President Trump when he announced that if he goes back, I go back. And I’m going to run the biggest deportation operation this country’s ever seen because these millions of people being released in this country, nine out of 10 will get an order of removal based on immigration court data.

A judge orders them to be removed. We’re going to find them and we’re gonna remove them,” he added. “If there’s no consequence, we can’t fix the border. We’re going to have a consequence in the Trump administration.”
-Tom Homan twitter.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:12 AM
Comments (10.85K)
Why haven’t Arab nations taken in Palestinian refugees and assimilated them into their own societies?

It would make sense, wouldn’t it? The easiest way for the entities claiming to care about Palestinians to ease their burdens would be to take them into their care. Yet, since 1948, the Arab nations, by and large, have refused to accept them.

Sir Alexander Galloway, who headed the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), gave us the answer to this question in 1952:

"The Arab States do not want to solve the refugee problem. They want to keep it as an open sore, as an affront to the United Nations and as a weapon against Israel. Arab leaders don’t give a damn whether the refugees live or die."

In essence, the Arab nations and terrorist groups like Hamas and the Palestinian Authority (PA) view the Palestinian refugees as mere pawns in their overall fight against Israel, nothing more. It’s like having a scapegoat that conveniently doubles as a rallying cry for anti-Israel elements. What is even more galling about this reality is that the Arab nations are the ones who caused the Palestinian refugee crisis in the first place.

Lebanon has forced the refugees to endure appalling social and economic conditions, with many being confined to camps. The government enforces severe restrictions on Palestinians’ access to education, social services, and basic civil rights.

Egypt has also been reticent about allowing Palestinians into the country. After the 1948 war, the nation controlled the Gaza Strip but refused refugees entry into its borders, and it also prevented them from moving elsewhere. Now, the nation’s government still refuses to take in Palestinians, citing concerns about unrest.

Saudi Arabia has taken a similar stance to Lebanon, refusing to take in refugees. In the 1970s and 1980s, it chose not to employ Palestinians even when it faced labor shortages. Instead, the country recruited workers from Asia.

Israel’s enemies know it can continually use Palestinians as a public relations weapon because much of the international community will buy into the narrative they are selling. When Palestinians are killed, Israel automatically gets the blame while its enemies all but completely ignore the role Hamas has played.

Unfortunately, it does not appear that efforts to use Palestinians as pawns will end anytime soon. For Hamas, the Palestinian Authority, and other anti-Israel elements, they are far too valuable to give up. Helping them live in better conditions would be akin to sacrificing an important weapon. But, in the end, it is the civilians who are suffering the most.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:11 AM
Comments (10.85K)
A homeowner who was forced to pay the local government a $23,000 fee for the “traffic” impact of his new, modular retirement home is going to the U.S. Supreme Court challenging its constitutionality.

According to a report from the Pacific Legal Foundation, “The county claimed that George was required to pay that fee under local legislation that sought to shift the cost of addressing existing and future road deficiencies onto new development. Thus, the county imposed the fee without any evidence tying George’s new home to any specific public costs or impacts.”

The fight is over the $23,000 George Sheetz was forced to pay El Dorado County in California when he installed his home on a vacant lot he’d purchased for that purpose.

“Holding building permits hostage in exchange for exorbitant fees is extortion plain and simple, whether it’s done at the permit desk or city hall,” said Brian Hodges, senior attorney at Pacific Legal Foundation. “Local governments cannot use the cover of legislation to skirt the Fifth Amendment’s prohibition against taking private property without just compensation.”

Sheetz bought his vacant lot and was working to put a manufactured home there for retirement but was ordered, when he applied for a building permit, to pay the traffic fee.

He paid the fee, under protest, claiming it was an unconstitutional permit condition under Koontz v. St. Johns River Water Management District.

That case established that the government “cannot weaponize the permitting process to extort more land or money from property owners than is needed to pay for the identified public impact of the proposed building project.”

That decision “should have protected” Sheetz from the county, but over the years some courts “have evaded Supreme Court precedents limiting government authority to impose excessive permit fees by creating a massive loophole that allows city councils and other legislative bodies to make such demands free of meaningful constitutional scrutiny.”

Sheetz’ case now is seeking an affirmation from the Supreme Court of landowner rights.

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear the case.
Henry Miles profile picture
Henry Miles
Today, 12:06 AM
Comments (28.49K)
Who will face-plant first, the political right or the religious right? -- www.msn.com/...
Henry Miles profile picture
Henry Miles
Today, 12:03 AM
Comments (28.49K)
Trump too is too old and decrepit to be elected, so says young and vibrant Ron DeSantis. -- www.msn.com/... Ugh.
Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

