Politics And The Markets 11/28/23

Nov. 28, 2023 12:00 AM ET6 Comments
This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

Comments (6)

P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:13 AM
Comments (10.98K)
Bodycam footage was recently released in the case of Johnny Hollman, a 62-year-old church deacon who died after being repeatedly tased by Officer Kiran Kimbrough of the Atlanta Police Department. The footage was made public at the family’s behest and has raised questions about police procedures and use of force.

Hollman was driving home from a Bible study when he got into a minor traffic accident. Officer Kimbrough, who responded to the incident, determined that Hollman was at fault for the accident and tried to issue a citation, which Hollman refused to sign at first.

An Atlanta police officer responding to a minor car crash deployed a Taser on a church deacon who disregarded multiple commands to sign a traffic ticket, shocking the man after he repeatedly said he could not breathe, police body camera video released Wednesday shows.

Johnny Hollman Sr. became unresponsive during his arrest late on the night of Aug. 10 and later died. An autopsy determined the 62-year-old’s death was a homicide, with heart disease also a contributing factor, and his family has called on prosecutors to charge Officer Kiran Kimbrough with murder. An attorney for Kimbrough, who was fired, says the officer acted lawfully.

The footage shows Officer Kimbrough interacting with Hollman, who was visibly upset and was arguing that he “did nothing wrong.”

The officer repeatedly tells Hollman to “sign the ticket” until he eventually begins grabbing the deacon. Hollman takes out his phone and dials his daughter’s number but is stopped when Kimbrough seizes his arm and tells him once again to sign the ticket.

“Ok, I’m going to sign the ticket,” Hollman says before being taken to the ground and repeatedly tased. Kimbrough can be heard telling Hollman to put his hands behind his back while tasing him. Hollman eventually stops moving as the officers place him in handcuffs. The officer tries to get Hollman to sit up but then realizes he has passed out and is “bleeding pretty bad.”

The deacon was later pronounced dead at the hospital and an autopsy determined that the manner of death was a homicide. The medical examiner listed the cause as "cardiac dysrhythmia due to use of conducted energy device in association with hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease." Kimbrough was fired last month for failing to follow standard operating procedures. The department noted that an on-scene supervisor must approve of arresting someone who refuses to sign a citation.

Not all states require individuals to sign tickets when an officer presents them with one. But in Georgia, one can be arrested for refusing to sign the documentation.

The Atlanta Police Department has revised its procedures, allowing officers to write “refusal to sign” on citations instead of making arrests.

The case is currently being investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. It raises critical questions about the laws surrounding these types of incidents and how they can lead to negative outcomes. https://youtu.be/bNm65leBphI

This case is very similar to what happened in the George Floyd case where officer Chauvin was found guilty of homicide and sent to prison. No way should this officer escape punishment in the courts. I'm surprised that BLM and other leftist groups haven't been on this case with the same vigor as Floyd's. If this guy is innocent of wrongdoing, then Chauvin is too and should be released immediately. We have some bad and biased juries deciding cases in this country.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:12 AM
Comments (10.98K)
We saw MSNBC's Joe Scarborough and former Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill make a laughable defense of Joe Biden, comparing him to former President Donald Trump in the Middle East, saying the world could spin into World War III without Biden. McCaskill even said it was Trump who had a problem of coherence as opposed to Biden. Sorry, Claire and Joe, the American people don't agree with you. But it's looking like maybe this was the talking point for the day, because Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) made a similar comparison, referencing World War III.

First, he said he thinks we should pressure Israel to do "more" to reduce civilian casualties, and he said Biden was doing that. That's clueless, as Israel is already doing all it can. To push more is to try to tie their hands behind their backs when they're fighting a war against terrorists.

Then Swalwell made the laughable comparison. "If Donald Trump was president if he was elected at this time, can you imagine what the scenario would be in the Middle East? It would probably be the United States and Israel in a World War III - type scenario with Iran, Hezbollah, and Hamas."

It's truly funny because, yes, indeed, we can imagine how things would be. Trump was president before, so we can tell Swalwell exactly how it would have gone since he seems ignorant on the matter. It was a period of unprecedented peace in the Middle East, with peace treaties like the Abraham Accords signed. Not to mention no new wars. It was a period where people understood that America was strong and feared getting on our bad side. When Russia bombed too close to our troops in Syria, they immediately had bombs dropped on them. Trump also showed strength by taking out Iran's Qassem Soleimani.

Swalwell said that Biden hasn't put any troops into the conflict and that he was getting "aid into the region." That response shows yet again how clueless he is.

Biden helped to create a mess by coddling Iran and funneling money to them when they supported the terrorism of groups like Hamas, which then attacked Israel, causing the present war. Even after the attack on Israel and even after Iranian proxies attacked our assets and troops more than 52 times, the Biden team was talking about cutting billions more loose to Iran. Trump didn't make the same ridiculous moves that have emboldened our enemies around the world. Our troops have been fired on dozens of times now, with dozens of injuries, yet the very limited response from the Biden team has not been effective.

The comparison is stark, and it's not good for Biden. If Trump were in office, we probably wouldn't have the two wars that the world is dealing with now: Ukraine and Israel. So yes, please, do keep spreading this talking point, Democrats. People already know the difference with how bad Biden is on the economy compared to Trump. It's good to make a point about foreign policy as well.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:11 AM
Comments (10.98K)
It was a big swing and a miss for Joe Biden's education secretary, Miguel Cardona, who failed miserably in his recent attempt to borrow one of Ronald Reagan's most famous quotes and make it his own.

Cardona was participating in the Western Governors' Association’s winter meeting in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, a few weeks back when the embarrassing blunder took place. In his closing remarks at a panel on the Department of Education's priorities, Cardona went to great pains to reassure the governors that he was there for them, emphasizing his commitment with this gem:

"You know, we're going to set up follow up calls for every governor we met with to make sure we're available. As I think it was President Reagan who said: 'We're from the government. We're here to help.'"

There's really only one word for it: Oof.

Reagan's actual quote, of course, was: "The nine most terrifying words in the English language are: ‘I’m from the government, and I’m here to help.'" It was a direct rebuke of big government bureaucrats like Miguel Cardona, a point that is completely lost on the man who supposedly heads up our education system.

Let's calm our nerves for a moment by listening to Reagan deliver the line as it was intended: twitter.com/...

Cardona's take was hilarious on so many levels, not the least of which is that Ronald Reagan particularly despised the Department of Education, which Jimmy Carter had created as a quid pro quo with the teachers unions, and had vowed to dismantle it. In fact, Reagan said way back in 1981, "By eliminating the Department of Education less than 2 years after it was created, we cannot only reduce the budget but ensure that local needs and preferences, rather than the wishes of Washington, determine the education of our children.” He didn't quite get there, but it's clear Reagan knew who the enemy of the people was.

Cardona, clearly not a history major, completely misinterpreted the quote — a fact that many X/Twitter users were happy to point out. "Hey, @SecCardona, if taking quotes out of context was an art, this would be a masterpiece," tweeted one user. The 1776 Project PAC opined, "Lots of things happening here: Cardona both misquotes President Reagan and completely butchers the meaning of his quote, which is the complete opposite of what he implies."

Miguel Cardona's complete misreading of one of the all-time best arguments against big government proves not only that the entire Biden administration is a joke, but that Reagan was right in wanting to (metaphorically) burn the Department of Education to the ground.
d
daustin97222
Today, 12:07 AM
Comments (22.14K)
A story problem.

You hire a couple of money managers, and over two years they "manage" to lose your money.

So. If their service is now 50% off is it a good deal? (asking for a grizzled wrinkled-up shoulda-known-better landlord with low-income properties in three counties)
It-is-What-It-is profile picture
It-is-What-It-is
Today, 12:07 AM
Comments (819)
"China’s No.1 LCD Giant Ousted From Samsung, Apple Supply Chain! Can’t Steal Any More?"

Source: China Observer
---- www.youtube.com/...
It-is-What-It-is profile picture
It-is-What-It-is
Today, 12:02 AM
Comments (819)
"No Business, the Boss Panics, Smashing His Own Shop! Can’t Make Money, Can’t Afford Even Cheap"

Source: China Observer
---- www.youtube.com/...
