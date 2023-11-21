Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Politics And The Markets 11/21/23

Nov. 21, 2023 12:00 AM ET
This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

Comments (7)

P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:13 AM
Comments (10.87K)
Several California counties have recalled or are trying to recall their progressive district attorneys as community leaders say they are fed up with violent crime.

In Alameda County, home to the cities of Oakland and Berkley, the group Save Alameda For Everybody, known as SAFE, has received over 70,000 signatures to recall Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price in what is the county's first-ever recall effort, CBS News reported Monday.

SAFE says it needs 73,195 valid signatures from county voters for the recall effort to get on the ballot.

The effort comes after San Francisco voters successfully recalled now-former District Attorney Chesa Boudin last year in a 55% to 45% vote.

LOL - Again, another case of people getting what they vote for. This county voted 80% for Biden in 2020. Live with it, suckers.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:09 AM
Comments (10.87K)
Elon Musk’s high-profile defamation lawsuit filed Monday against Media Matters landed in the hands of District Judge Mark Pittman, a Donald Trump appointee with a history of rulings favorable to conservative causes.

Notably, he:

• Ordered the FDA to release the Pfizer files: Ordered the FDA to expedite the release of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine documents. Expressing concern about the FDA’s initially proposed rate of data production, Judge Pittman demanded a swifter disclosure, mandating that 55,000 pages a month be made public.

• Blocked Joe Biden’s Loan Forgiveness: Struck down President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan on November 10, 2022. Judge Pittman ruled that the plan was an overreach of executive authority and usurped Congress’ power to make laws regarding federal spending

• Texas can’t ban 18- to 20-year-olds from carrying handguns: Ruled that a Texas law prohibiting most 18- to 20-year-olds from carrying handguns in public was unconstitutional.

Hahaha 🤣 ohhh this is getting good 😊.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:08 AM
Comments (10.87K)
Many on X are now talking about a disturbing comment that Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) made about former President Donald Trump. Goldman was on MSNBC with Jen Psaki. They were talking about an interview former President Donald Trump had with ABC's Jonathan Karl. In that interview, Trump told Karl that he had wanted to go up to the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot to try to stop what was going on. But Trump said the Secret Service discouraged that. The MSNBC chyron at the bottom of the screen framed that as "New audio: Trump says he wanted to join Jan. 6 crowd," which miscasts what Trump said.

What Trump says he wanted to do sounds exculpatory. Goldman paints it as the opposite, claiming that Trump incited people to invade the Capitol when, in fact, Trump encouraged people to act "peacefully and patriotically."

Then Goldman tried to hype Trump as a threat.

"His rhetoric is really getting dangerous... It is just unquestionable at this point that that man cannot see public office again. He is not only unfit. He is destructive to our democracy. He has to be, he has to be eliminated.”

He talks about Trump inciting — what would you call that? That had many on X understandably upset and calling it a threat. While many might not watch Psaki's show, the show then spread the remark wider by posting the clip about it on X. So who knows what crazy people might think after seeing that kind of a statement?

This also shows how worried the Democrats are that they might lose — that Trump might win. So they have to do all they can to pitch the "danger to democracy" angle.

The next day — likely after Goldman saw the backlash on X — Goldman desperately tried to take back what he said:

"Yesterday on TV, I mistakenly used the wrong word to express the importance for America that Donald Trump doesn’t become President again.

While he must be defeated, I certainly wish no harm to him and do not condone political violence.

I apologize for the poor choice of words." twitter.com/...

So let's see. Saying people should act "peacefully and patriotically" is inciting. But saying someone should be "eliminated" is just using the "wrong word." That makes a lot of sense. The funny thing here is that had Trump said what Goldman said, Goldman would likely be encouraging people to try to prosecute him over it. But Goldman's a Democrat, so of course, out comes the pass, and he apologizes, so everything is cool. People weren't buying it.

"Leftist Congressman @RepDanGoldman says Trump "has to be eliminated." In the least, Goldman should be investigated by the Secret Service for this threat." twitter.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:07 AM
Comments (10.87K)
EXCLUSIVE—Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is opening an investigation into Media Matters for "potential fraudulent activity" after X CEO Elon Musk accused the left-wing media watchdog group of manipulating data on the social media platform.

After a slew of advertisers, including IBM, Apple, Disney, Lionsgate and Paramount, fled X, formerly known as Twitter, Musk pledged to hit the watchdog group with a "thermonuclear lawsuit."

Media Matters published a report on Friday accusing X of placing ads next to "white nationalist hashtags." However, Musk believes that the group "completely misrepresented the real user experience" in order to mislead advertisers.

Republican Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey posted on Sunday that his legal team was "looking into" the matter. Now, Paxton is launching an official investigation with his office after being "extremely troubled" by the allegations.

"We are examining the issue closely to ensure that the public has not been deceived by the schemes of radical left-wing organizations who would like nothing more than to limit freedom by reducing participation in the public square," said Paxton.

"Under the Texas Business Organizations Code and the Deceptive Trade Practices Act, the OAG will vigorously enforce against nonprofits who commit fraudulent acts in or affecting the state of Texas," said the Texas Attorney General’s office.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:06 AM
Comments (10.87K)
Today Truth Social filed a defamation lawsuit that is likely unprecedented in history, incorporating twenty publications—and even more may be added. All of them published the same false information about Truth Social and refused to fully retract their stories.

To the Fake News outlets that think themselves above accountability: we’ll see you in court. www.myflcourtaccess.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:06 AM
Comments (10.87K)
Eight Trump supporters are serving time today for touching a giant Trump sign that was moving toward police. But for some reason Ray Epps was not charged with this "crime" despite pushing this sign directly at police and then pushing the crowd as the sign moved toward the police line.

Anyone who touched the sign - "an enormous battering ram", according to prosecutors - was denied bond and subject to lengthy prison sentences.

Just more evidence coming out thanks to the release of the J6 tapes.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:05 AM
Comments (10.87K)
Supreme Court declines appeal from Derek Chauvin to review conviction in George Floyd murder. Nothing has changed.

The original autopsy report by Hennepin County Medical Examiner Dr. Andrew Baker the day after Floyd died found there was “no physical evidence suggesting that Mr. Floyd died of asphyxiation.

“Mr. Floyd did not exhibit signs of petechiae, damage to his airways or thyroid, brain bleeding, bone injuries, or internal bruising.”

Baker also told former Hennepin County prosecutor Amy Sweasy that day that “there were no medical findings that showed any injury to the vital structures of Mr. Floyd’s neck. There were no medical indications of asphyxia or strangulation.”

On May 31, 2020, Sweasy said Baker shared the results of toxicology tests with prosecutors, which showed that Floyd, 46, had a “fatal level of fentanyl” in his blood, along with methamphetamine.

Floyd also had COVID and severe “arteriosclerotic heart disease,” with one artery 75% obstructed, and “hypertensive heart disease.”

But Ben Crump, the ambulance-chasing attorney who represented the Floyd family and secured them a $27 million payout from the Minneapolis City Council, told the media: “George Floyd was a healthy young man.”

Derek Chauvin was actually prosecuted by a team of lawyers from LAWFARE and a hired-gun medical examiner from Chicago who lied under oath that “merely sitting on a person’s back for nine minutes” would cause death!

Never mind that Floyd had 3x the Fentanyl, Meth and Marijuana in his system to kill ten men. The autopsy report was ignored at trial because the Chicago expert said that incredibly the Fentanyl wasn’t the cause of death. The reason why Floyd was held by Chauvin was because Floyd went berserk in the back seat of the Police SUV screaming that he couldn’t breathe so he was removed and Chauvin called for the EMT. The EMT got lost but even still Floyd was still alive at the hospital and died later in the ER.
