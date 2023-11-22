Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Politics And The Markets 11/22/23

Nov. 22, 2023 12:00 AM ET7 Comments
This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

Comments (7)

Part of the fentanyl problem is because Biden has failed to secure the border. He also doesn't seem to understand China's involvement in the whole fentanyl process, lifting sanctions on a blacklisted forensics lab in exchange for Xi saying they would do more to track the flow of chemicals for fentanyl. As Rep. Wesley Hunt (R-TX) said, that was a bit like "thanking the arsonist."

But Biden also made another huge gaffe today that had the White House rushing to clean up. During his remarks about the drug, he said he was calling on Congress to make it a "Schedule 1 drug." Doing that would cause it to be unable to be used for the legitimate medical uses it is employed for now.

Fentanyl is currently a Schedule II drug which means it can be prescribed for legitimate medical use.

Biden administration officials clarified to The Post that he was not actually calling for a ban on fentanyl, but for Congress to make permanent a 2018 emergency action that declared fentanyl-related substances as Schedule I drugs.

The administration aides insisted to The Post that the president didn’t misspeak when he called on Congress to make fentanyl a Schedule I drug because, they said, he was thinking about illicit street fentanyl, which may or may not contain fentanyl-related substances.

White House spokeswoman Kelly Scully said, “This is exactly what he intended to say. Today’s event is specifically about illicit fentanyl not medical fentanyl.”

Fentanyl-related substances have slightly different chemical compositions than fentanyl itself, which in the past allowed traffickers to avoid penalties.

"This is exactly what he intended to say" -- but didn't -- even though he was reading directly from notes. He still couldn't get it right. Nice try, guys, but we're not buying that one.

Once Biden was done with his fentanyl event, then he was off to the plane, bound for Nantucket, for still more days of vacation. He's staying again at billionaire private equity tycoon David Rubenstein's estate. He preaches about the billionaires and then does all he can to hang out at their estates on his vacations.

Biden looked so old going up the steps to the plane, especially compared to Jill who has no problem going up and just leaves him in the dust. His schedule for the vacation is basically empty. If you are just dialing in your job, and take 40 percent of the time on vacation, why would anyone retain you for that job?
Tucker Carlson on Tuesday evening brought the house down as he headlined the RiskOn360! Global Success Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Tucker walked out on stage to a roaring crowd.

He immediately began his speech by telling the audience he spent his flight across the country Tuesday morning texting with people.

“I gotta tell you, every single person I texted with, with the exception of my wife who’s not on the internet at all was angry and paranoid. Seriously. And these are not crazy people. These are normal, good people with kids and stuff,” Tucker said.

Tucker then warned, “The next year is going to be…I’d bet my house on it, really like nothing we’ve ever seen.”

“Always trust your gut. If you feel like they’re lying to you, they are,” he said.

Tucker said the US is past the “political stage” now that Trump has entered the political arena because the Deep State is willing to do anything to stop him. twitter.com/...
The IRS announced on Tuesday that it is delaying a controversial tax reporting requirement targeting Americans who made more than $600 online through third-party payment apps like Venmo or PayPal.

The rule change – approved by Democrats in March 2021 with the passage of the American Rescue Plan – would have required payments platforms, including Venmo, PayPal, Etsy and Airbnb, to send Form 1099-K to the IRS and users if their transactions totaled more than $600 over the course of the year.

Instead, the IRS will treat 2023 as “an additional transition year,” meaning that payment apps will not be required to send users Form 1099-K unless their gross income exceeded $20,000 and they had 200 separate transactions within a calendar year. Beginning in 2024, that basic reporting threshold will be increased from $600 to $5,000.
"🚨 More than 150 faith leaders from across the state of Iowa have endorsed Donald J. Trump for Reelection

These aren’t paid frauds like @bobvanderplaats, these are everyday Americans who want to bring God back into society and Save America

Amazing!" twitter.com/...
Even Democrats are pushing back against Biden’s police state.

US Senator Ron Wyden, D-Ore., is blowing the whistle on a secretive surveillance program that permits federal, state, local and Tribal law enforcement agencies to surveil over a trillion domestic phone records annually.

On Sunday, Sen. Wyden sent a letter to the Department of Justice warning the Data Analytical Services, formerly known as Hemisphere Project, illegally authorizes government agencies to track, monitor Americans’ calls and analyze the phone records of everyday people who are not suspected of committing any crime, including victims of crimes.

The Democrat lawmaker called on Attorney General Merrick Garland to publicly disclose all documents related to the Hemisphere phone surveillance program. While the documents are not classified, the Justice Department has categorized them as “Law Enforcement Sensitive” to prevent them from being publicly released.

Hemisphere relies on chain analysis, a technique that facilitates government agencies to spy on the targeted individuals as well as anyone who has been in contact with the targeted individual without warrants.

“I have serious concerns about the legality of this surveillance program, and the materials provided by the DOJ contain troubling information that would justifiably outrage many Americans and other members of Congress,” Wyden wrote in a letter to Garland. “While I have long defended the government’s need to protect classified sources and methods, this surveillance program is not classified and its existence has already been acknowledged by the DOJ in federal court.

“The public interest in an informed debate about government surveillance outweighs the need to keep this information secret.”
The latest polling by RacetotheWH has President Trump leading fellow Republicans by 2200 delegates!

President Trump has solidified his lead in the GOP primary with 2,311 projected delegates.

Nikki Haley is beating Ron DeSantis for second place.

"2024 Republican Primary Delegate Forecast by @RacetotheWH
(full field)

Mar 1:
Trump — 1,414
DeSantis — 963
--
July 6:
Trump — 1774
DeSantis — 449
--
Nov. 20:
Trump — 2311
Haley — 67
DeSantis — 63

✅ 1,235 delegates needed to win the nomination." twitter.com/...
New footage from January 6, 2021, released by Speaker Mike Johnson, reveals that Capitol Police fired rubber bullets and other projectiles into the non-violent crowd that was protesting outside of the building, inciting chaos and confusion.

Jack Posobiec and Raheem Kassam were reporting on the grounds in Washington DC that day, walking towards the Capitol when they heard flash bangs go off at around 1:10 pm EST, right around the time President Donald Trump’s speech was ending.

Posobiec hosted Kassam on his show, Human Events, Monday to recount the events and timeline of the day from their perspective now that these new revelations have finally come to light.

Raheem recalled hearing a bang for the first time and initially thought it sounded like “pallets falling off of the back of a truck” before quickly getting a better view from a rooftop of the scuffle unfolding.

“We’ve now seen so many more angles, so much more footage of who actually started and provoked the violence that day and, unfortunately, it was the police,” Kassam stated. “The police indiscriminately fired flash bangs, non-lethal munitions into a crowd that was otherwise just milling around.”

He reported that the protesters were not attempting to breach the building nor were any rough with police until they were fired upon. It is unknown at this time who directly gave the order to fire without warning.

If Kassam’s claims are true and it is verified by further investigation, it would further wreck the narrative spun by Democrats and others on the left about the matter. It would mean that law enforcement is, at least in part, responsible for the violence that occurred at the Capitol building.
