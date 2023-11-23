Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Politics And The Markets 11/23/23

Nov. 23, 2023 12:00 AM ET18 Comments
Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
3.92K Followers

This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

Comments (18)

d
daustin97222
Today, 12:22 AM
Comments (22.07K)
Bruce Cockburn, all-alone, Bruce + geetar, on stage here at the Bing Lounge.

How fun, enjoy. youtu.be/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:18 AM
Comments (10.91K)
The liberal Washington Post suddenly cares about the border crisis and illegal immigration. Why? Because it’s becoming a political problem for the Democrat party. That’s all the WaPo really cares about.

They didn’t see the border crisis as a problem as long as it was just red states like Texas that had to deal with it.

Now the issue is polling badly and they’re ringing an alarm bell for the Dems. twitter.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:15 AM
Comments (10.91K)
There’s been a lot of talk among Dems about misinformation and disinformation. Basically, any sort of information that doesn’t help a Democrat get elected, also known as the truth in the eyes of the Dems. The story of Hunter’s abandoned laptop had to be misinformation because it threatened Joe Biden’s candidacy. So they manipulated social media to quash the story. They suspended it, banned anybody who talked about it. They called it Russian disinformation. And it worked. And they got the result they wanted. A reject from a Balance of Nature ad in the White House.

But that wasn’t enough, especially now that Elon Musk has bought their favorite toy, Twitter, and turned it into something called X. So now Musk must be stopped. Enter Media Matters. On Friday, they put out a report saying Nazi content ran on the app alongside corporate ads from major companies like IBM, Apple and Oracle. And so a bunch of companies suspended their ads on X. But now Musk is suing Media Matters, saying they manufactured the report. Apparently these companies were duped, like someone who bought Girl Scout cookies from Dylan Mulvaney. Be happy that’s all you bought.

But before we go any further, we should clarify what Media Matters really is. In case you don’t know. See, they’re this left-wing group funded by wealthy leftists while dishonestly positioning themselves as an impartial media watchdog. But the only part of that title that’s true is the dog part, because it made Chris Cuomo interviewing his brother seem impartial. Those were the days.

So why is this important? Because the mainstream media uses Media Matters, knowing that the public has no idea what it is and they won’t bother to check that it’s a front to silence people, specifically conservatives.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:10 AM
Comments (10.91K)
Consumers’ Research issued a “Woke Alert” on Tuesday warning Americans not to buy from five prominent businesses in the country this holiday season.

The consumer watchdog listed Best Buy, Activision, Target, Nordstrom, and Home Depot as the firms to avoid while shopping. “These five companies went Woke, and now they’re vying for your business on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Keep these companies’ woke antics in mind when you’re shopping for deals,” Consumers’ Research said. It advised people to “tell these companies to stop their woke ways.”

Many states are taking action against companies engaging in discriminatory employment policies.

In a July 13 letter to CEOs of Fortune 100 companies, attorneys general from 13 states pointed out that the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling against race-based admissions in colleges “should place every employer and contractor on notice of the illegality of racial quotas and race-based preferences in employment and contracting practices.”

“If your company previously resorted to racial preferences or naked quotas to offset its bigotry, that discriminatory path is now definitively closed,” the letter said. “Your company must overcome its underlying bias and treat all employees, all applicants, and all contractors equally, without regard for race.”

In June, a jury in New Jersey directed Starbucks to pay over $25 million in compensation to a white former employee who accused the company of firing her because of her race.

States like New Jersey, New York, and California have laws against discrimination, with most of these statutes having “provisions for uncapped punitive damages,” he said.

“When you’re talking about uncapped punitive damages and entities that are among the largest in the world, it’s difficult to even put into words the scale of that Pandora’s box of liability that corporate directors have chosen to open.”
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:09 AM
Comments (10.91K)
News of record installations of so-called renewable energy electric generation in China may have kindled the hopes of those supporting the "green" agenda and hostile to fossil fuels. However, China is in no position to give up hydrocarbons, particularly coal.

During the first half of 2023, China approved 52 gigawatts (GW) of new coal power, which was more than all the approvals issued in 2021. These new approvals are in addition to the 136 GW of coal capacity that are already under construction. Together, these new plants represent more than 67% of all new approvals in the world.

Why is China doing this despite climate pledges? And what does the future hold?

Nearly all countries signed the historic Paris Agreement in 2015, which set aggressive goals to keep global warming below 2 degrees Celsius over pre-industrial levels. The assumption was that reducing carbon dioxide emissions from burning fossil fuels would halt future warming deemed as catastrophic.

As part of this accord, China, the largest greenhouse gas emitter in the world, agreed to reach carbon neutrality by 2060 and peak its emissions of carbon dioxide by 2030. Many praised these promises, celebrating China's apparent acceptance of its supposed responsibility to address the climate issue.

But these promises are at odds with reality. China's economy is mostly based on fossil fuels, which are the most affordable, abundant and dependable energy source. At 159 exajoules, China’s primary energy consumption in 2022 was the highest in the world and 40% more than that consumed the U.S. -- the second largest user.

Last year, 82% of the total energy consumed by China came from coal, oil and natural gas. Wind and solar, despite significant investments by Beijing, represented just 7% of all energy consumed in 2022.

Coal remains the linchpin of China's energy infrastructure and economic vitality. According to the National Bureau of Statistics of China, coal consumption increased by more than 4% in 2022. Coal imports in August 2023 were the highest since 2015. China is ramping up its import from Russia and Australia and continues to increase imports from Indonesia, which is its main supplier.

Over 1 billion tons of crude steel are produced in China each year, accounting for over half of global steel output. The Chinese steel industries—over 90% of them—use coal-based processes.

Despite introducing in 2021 a policy to curb emissions of carbon dioxide, Beijing has yet to announce any cap for steel production. S&P Global believes that there will “be no mandatory steel output cuts this year.” The crude steel output in 2023 is to exceed 2022 levels.

According to the Center for Research on Energy and Clean Air, “Chinese steel firms are making significant investments in new, coal-based steelmaking capacity.” To put this in context, China’s approval of new steel capacity per year is twice that of the entire capacity of the German steel industry.

Like steelmaking, the manufacturing of cement is energy intensive, with coal accounting for up to 85% of the energy used in the process. China is the world's largest producer and consumer of cement.

According to analysts, “China consumes as much cement every two years as the U.S. did over the entire 20th century.” Cement production is projected to increase further in coming years, and high demand will possibly last for decades.

In short, China's security and economic growth depend on satiating the country's colossal appetite for fossil fuels. Western politics around a non-existent climate crisis won't change that.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:08 AM
Comments (10.91K)
It's official - Geert Wilders has won the Dutch elections and says he will lead the country's next government."The hope of the Dutch people is that they will get their country back," Wilders said following an exit poll published by state broadcaster NOS.

liberals are in fits over Wilders' win - and in general, the shift towards populism across Europe. Here's how leftist Bloomberg framed it:

"A surge in the number of refugees since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, as well as the spiraling cost of food and energy, has fueled support for far-right groups across the European continent. Germany’s Alternative for Deutschland now has more support than any of the parties in Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s coalition, while Giorgia Meloni came from nowhere to take power last year in Italy.

The Dutch election campaign highlighted how immigration has polarized voter opinion and driven support toward Wilders, for whom the topic has been a core issue for decades. The 60-year-old is known for his anti-Islamic views and has lived under police protection since 2004 on account of death threats."

Of course, the outlet also notes that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban was "quick to congratulate him on his victory."

Just remember folks, it's not the will of the people reflected at the ballot box, it's the "far right" winning a "shock victory."
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:07 AM
Comments (10.91K)
DHS Chief Alejandro Mayorkas is warning agents not to misgender illegal aliens invading the United States.

US Border Patrol apprehended 3.2 million illegal aliens in fiscal year 2023 (Oct 1-Sept 30). Since Joe Biden was installed in January 2021, the number is estimated at 10 million illegal border crossers.

Instead of protecting the US border and instructing agents to stop the invasion, Mayorkas is warning them to be ‘respectful’ and ask the illegals their preferred pronouns.

“For example, state “I would like to be respectful – what name and pronoun would you like me to use when addressing you?” the document, obtained by the Oversight Project at the Heritage Foundation reads.

“Consider the tone of your questions and working when addressing an individual and inquiring about their self-identified pronouns or identity,” the documents read.

The agents were warned not to be disrespectful.

“For example, you may ask, “Can you please confirm your pronouns or gender identity?” the document read before warning agents not to be rude by asking “What are you?” or “What is your sex?”

Mayorkas also told agents to listen to the illegal aliens if they corrected and to apologize for misgendering them: “For example, “My apologies. Thank you for the clarification.””

The agents were warned NOT to use “he, him, she, her pronouns until you have more information about, or provided by, the individual.”
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:07 AM
Comments (10.91K)
Apparently telling two-thirds of the local population they are not welcome at your business is “not the best business decision,” suggests a report at National File about the closure of the “Commie Cluck” restaurant.The report noted that Lexington, Virginia, facility actually was named The Red Hen, and it became infamous in a moment for a decision back in the day to eject from the premises then-Trump Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and her family.

Because she’s Republican.

The report explained the owners have confirmed the business will close down, and later a new restaurant with a new name will replace it.

The press secretary’s family was ejected from the restaurant in the middle of their meal in 2018 after “triggered left-wing employees called the restaurant’s left-wing owner, Stephanie Wilkinson, requesting that she take action to remove the family from their midst,” the report recalled.

Wilkinson wildly claimed to the Washington Post at the time it was a “moment in our democracy when people have to make uncomfortable actions and decisions to uphold their morals.”

The restaurant soon became known to critics as the “Commie Cluck” and while it became a destination eatery for the “elites” in Washington, locals stay away in droves.

Chef Matt Adams claimed the “core values” of the business “will live on.”

The National File explained Lexington itself is dominated by local universities, but the county is “deep red and hasn’t supported a Democrat for president since Jimmy Carter…”

About two-thirds of the local populace voted for Trump.

If they had any decent core values, they wouldn't have acted like that, wouldn't have closed, either...braindead leftardism is a business killer.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:06 AM
Comments (10.91K)
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, America First Legal (AFL) filed a motion for a preliminary injunction in a lawsuit on behalf of itself and former Ambassador and Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell against the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for their unlawful creation of the “Homeland Intelligence Experts Group.”

In its own words, the so-called “Experts Group” was formed “to provide advice and perspectives on intelligence and national security efforts.” However, the “Experts Group” is stacked with allies of the Biden Administration and has no ideological balance whatsoever. No member in the group served in the Trump Administration or has any record of advancing an America First viewpoint on national security. Instead, the Group is stacked with partisan deep-state actors like James Clapper and John Brennan.

The preliminary injunction seeks to immediately stop all activity of the Group. In its brief, AFL argues that the “Experts Group” is an illegally formed Federal Advisory Committee because it:

• Has a defined structure and stable membership.
• Was formed for a specific purpose.
• Will provide advice or recommendations to Department leadership.

All of these points are made by the Department’s own admission in the press release announcing the creation of the Group. However, the Department failed to take the necessary steps, as required by law, to form an advisory committee. Specifically, the Department failed to:

• Give public notice in the Federal Register.
• Designate a federal official.
• Disclose meeting information.
• Fairly balance the committee to ensure proper representation of diverse viewpoints.

AFL will not cease in its legal battle to shut down this partisan, unlawful, and destructive committee.

Statement from Gene Hamilton, America First Legal Vice President and General Counsel:

“The Biden Administration has repeatedly attempted to stack federal advisory committees with its friends and allies to ensure that their radical agenda gets the imprimatur of impartiality from a supposedly outside group. Congress created legal requirements for federal advisory committees, and the Biden Administration has repeatedly flaunted those requirements. We stopped them before and will fight to stop them again,” said Gene Hamilton. media.aflegal.org/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:05 AM
Comments (10.91K)
2024 National Republican Primary

Trump 64% (+5)
Haley 9% (+1)
DeSantis 8% (=)
Ramaswamy 5% (+2)
Christie 3% (=)
Burgum 1% (=)

[Change vs October]

Emerson (A-) | 662 RV | 11/17-20 twitter.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:04 AM
Comments (10.91K)
Roughly 30 Republican senators are backing the House’s H.R.2 migration stabilization bill — but a gang of six senators, including three Republicans, are drafting a giveaway “compromise” bill.

“H.R.2 should be the focus,” said a policy analyst who favors pro-American migration laws, adding:

"There’s no reason to preemptively surrender good border security legislation before we’re forced to negotiate [with the House]. What the Senators who are supporting that [compromise] package are doing essentially is preemptively surrendering, preemptively giving away very important pieces of H.R. 2 before they’re even being forced to do so."

“They’re negotiating with themselves” instead of with Democrats, he added.

Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Thom Tillis (R-NC), and James Lankford (R-OK), are working with three Democrats to write a pretend compromise in the end-of-year budget battles over funding for Israel, Ukraine, and President Joe Biden’s border security agency, he said, adding that their plan is “not going do anything of any substance.”

The compromise legislation will likely be touted by Democrats and their media allies in January as they try to create a political stampede that will overpower Republicans’ popular demands for substantial policy change to migration laws, he said.

Behind closed doors, additional Republican senators are likely cooperating with the group of three.

The three Democrat-aligned senators in the group are Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ), Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT), and Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO).

The evidence so far is that the Gang of Six compromise includes few substantial changes in current laws, the immigration analyst said. It also appears to leave intact many of the alternative loopholes that Biden’s border deputies will use to keep importing millions of poor, desperate, indebted, and compliant migrants, he said.

But the 3o-plus cosponsors on the Senate’s version of the House bill H.R. 2 may block the stampede planned by the “Gang of Six.”

The Senate version of H.R.2 is S.2824, titled “Secure the Border Act of 2023.” It was introduced by Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX). It includes most major stabilization measures sought by Republican-aligned experts and the public.

The H.R.2 bill is being pushed by nearly all of the GOP House caucus, led by House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA). “We’re going to force the issue — and people want us to,” Johnson said.

Johnson is in a good position to get immigration concessions from Democrats because President Joe Biden needs Republican approval for the funding that he wants to give to Israel and Ukraine. twitter.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:04 AM
Comments (10.91K)
A federal appellate court upheld a lower court’s decision dismissing an NAACP challenge to Alabama’s 2021 redistricting plan on Monday, holding that the advocacy group could not sue under Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act (VRA). Rather, according to the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals, only the U.S. attorney general could maintain a lawsuit under that section of the VRA.

The decision left Democrats and the left-wing press deriding the decision as rolling back “increased minority power and representation in American politics,” while Republicans and conservative media outlets praised the decision as protecting election-integrity efforts. In reality, though, the opinion concerned solely a question of statutory interpretation and the role of the courts in creating claims omitted by Congress.

On these questions, the majority’s analysis proved solid. Yet, given that for approximately 50 years courts have assumed private parties could sue under Section 2 of the VRA, the split 2-1 decision seems likely to be reconsidered by the entire federal circuit court. If the holding stands, however, it will tee up the question of who can sue to enforce the VRA to the conservative-majority Supreme Court — unless Congress reclaims its legislative authority.

The NAACP has two choices now: It can ask the entire Eighth Circuit to rehear the case — what is called an en banc hearing — or it can seek review by the United States Supreme Court. If the Eighth Circuit does not rehear the case, or does and adopts the majority’s view that no private right of action exists, the Supreme Court’s hand will be forced, as there will now be a split in the circuits on the meaning of federal law — something only the high court can resolve, unless Congress speaks.

Of course, the better and more appropriate route would be for Congress to address the issue, and at its core, that is really what this VRA case is about: who makes the law.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:03 AM
Comments (10.91K)
"This is not new information. But the full story is even worse than this isolated event:

On March 18, 2021, Annie Tomasini - Assistant to the President, Senior Advisor to the President and Director of Oval Office Operations - suddenly went to the Penn Biden Center to “take inventory” of President Biden’s documents and material - nearly twenty months before the officially acknowledged timeline began. As Jonathan Turley pointed out, Tomasini was “one of the closest aides to Biden and a close friend to Hunter Biden.

Nor was Tomasini the only Biden official to visit the Penn Biden Center to examine Biden’s documents. The Oversight Committee alleges that the Biden Camp “omitted months of communications, planning, and coordinating among multiple White House officials” from their timeline of events.

These officials included Kathy Chung, Penn Biden Center employees, and President Biden’s personal attorneys who were sent “to retrieve the boxes containing classified materials.” The timeline from the Biden Camp also omitted multiple visits from at least five White House employees, including the previously mentioned Dana Remus and Tomasini - along with Anthony Bernal, Ashley Williams and an unknown staffer.

These “visits” took place in May, June and October of 2022 to access and secure what were purportedly personal items of President Biden at Penn Biden Center. More importantly, no one knows where these documents are - or what was actually in them. As House Chairman James Comer notes, “To date, the White House has not disclosed what was in the boxes Ms. Williams retrieved or where they were delivered.”

Additionally, on the same day that Biden lawyers alerted the National Archives to the existence of classified documents at the Penn Biden Center, Pat Moore, President Biden’s personal attorney, scheduled a FedEx pickup with Penn Biden Center employees.

According to Comer, “a FedEx worker showed up to Penn Biden Center on November 2, 2022, to load the documents and ship them out. In understated fashion, Comer said that he “finds it troublesome that boxes of documents were potentially removed from Penn Biden Center prior to NARA’s arrival and assessment.”

In January 2023, President Biden’s personal attorney, Bob Bauer, released a statement that included a timeline of events that inexplicably began on November 2, 2022, with the “unexpected discovery” of Obama-Biden records at the Penn Biden Center.

The timeline from Bauer & Biden was incomplete and misleading. It omitted months of communications, planning, and coordinating among the multiple White House officials, Ms. Chung, Penn Biden Center employees, and President Biden’s personal attorneys to retrieve the boxes containing classified materials.

Bauer's timeline also failed to disclose the FedEx pickup that happened on the morning of November 2nd. Yet another Biden/Government coverup. Done as Trump is being prosecuted by Biden's DOJ for what are likely lesser offenses." twitter.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:02 AM
Comments (10.91K)
Harney County Judge Robert S. Raschio issued a permanent injunction Tuesday afternoon against Oregon’s Ballot Measure 114 (BM 114), which contained magazine capacity restrictions and a permit-to-purchase requirement for firearm buyers.

Raschio initially blocked the gun controls just days before they were to go into effect.

Breitbart News reported that Raschio issued a temporary restraining order against BM 114 on December 6, 2022, in a case filed by Gun Owners of America. In the aftermath of Raschio’s decision, Oregon police expressed concern that once the temporary restraining order ended, BM 114 could limit them to ten-round magazines and force them to get a permit in order to carry their firearms off-duty.

Following the December 6, 2022, temporary restraining order, BM 114 spent months in state and federal courts and has now been blocked via a permanent injunction from Raschio.

Raschio found that BM 114 violated Oregon’s constitution.

He issued his decision at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, saying:

"This court is preventing the undue burden of Ballot Measure 114 from being imposed on current, and prospective, gun owners who have a right to lawfully possess firearms for the purposes of defending themselves and the state against imminent threats of harm."
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:02 AM
Comments (10.91K)
Florida Voter Registration Edge:

Dec. 2018: 🔵 Dem +257,175

Dec. 2019: 🔵 Dem +225,115

Dec. 2020: 🔵 Dem +97,215

Jan. 2023: 🔴 GOP +383,954

Oct. 2023: 🔴 GOP: +626,618

NOV. 2023: 🔴 GOP +680, 030

Net Gain:
2013-2018: 🔴 GOP +237,212
2018-2023: 🔴 GOP +937,205
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:01 AM
Comments (10.91K)
Here comes Joe Biden to make "clear" what you already knew: Democrats are going to make the 2024 election all about abortion. Fresh off of almost setting the White House afire with his candle-laden birthday cake, Biden took to X/Twitter Tuesday in an ineffectual attempt to zing his presumed rival, Donald Trump, over the 2022 reversal of Roe v. Wade.

It's important to note that Biden tweeted from his personal account, not his official presidential account. That means this is a campaign rallying cry we'll be hearing repeatedly for the next eleven months.

Note also that Community Notes swooped in to set Biden straight on a crucial point: "Abortion is not a fundamental right of Americans. The US Bill of Rights outlines the fundamental US rights and abortion is not listed." Also, "Abortion was illegal in all but 4 states before the Roe v. Wade decision in 1972. There was never a 'fundamental right to abortion' prior to Roe v Wade."

Biden — the most devout Catholic ever! — knows this, of course, but he also knows that Roe v. Wade is a dog whistle for Democrats and their far-left base of gleeful baby killers. Even the merest mention of Roe brings on the twisted faces of rage, the floods of tears and profanities, and the hilarious screeds about Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Democrats need these miscreants to show up on election day, so prepare for the hysterics.

Republicans in Virginia learned the hard way this year that always being on the defense about abortion will lose them votes, so serious 2024 candidates will need to take the Joe Bidens of the world to task for their radical, anti-life stances.
BIZUN1973 profile picture
BIZUN1973
Today, 12:01 AM
Comments (8.24K)
Happy Thanksgiving to all you maroons out there!
d
daustin97222
Today, 12:20 AM
Comments (22.07K)
@BIZUN1973 Back atcha! Just call me Mr. Deplorable, despicable, worthless, horrible, low-income landlord that I am!!
