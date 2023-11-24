Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Politics And The Markets 11/24/23

Nov. 24, 2023 12:00 AM ET5 Comments
Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
3.92K Followers

This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

This is the go-to destination for political comments on Seeking Alpha.These comments are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat...you know what they say...The one guideline we do still require strict adherence to is refraining from personal attacks on fellow commenters. Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

Comments (5)

P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:08 AM
Comments (10.92K)
The globalist elites continue to adjust to the fact that rightwing populist Geert Wilders won a HUGE general election victory in the Netherlands.

The Liberal MSM is reeling with what AP called ‘stunning lurch to the far right for a nation once famed as a beacon of tolerance’ – which is a disingenuous way of completely overlooking the absolute tragedy that mass migration has brought upon European populations, wreaking havoc on their standards of living and endangering the very survival of their cultures.

None of this matters to the Globalist vehicles that will shout ‘far-right’ from the rooftops after propping up actual Nazis in Ukraine and Canada for over two years now.

But it does seem that at this juncture, the European voters are beyond the reach of this repetitive propaganda.

In all this talk of Netherlands ‘beacon of tolerance’ is but a thin liberal veneer, and it forgets that it just came to light that the grandfather of the Dutch King was a card-carrying member of the Nazi party.

With nearly all votes counted, Wilders’ party was forecast to win 37 seats in the 150-seat lower house of parliament, two more than predicted by an exit poll when voting finished Wednesday night and more than double the 17 the party secured in the last election.”
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:08 AM
Comments (10.92K)
🔥Breaking! NYC Mayor, Eric Adams, gets the Trump lawfare treatment for complaining about illegals.

First Adams is involved in a major corruption scandal, now he is being accused of a 1993 sexual assault in a legal filing. Recall this had happened to Trump multiple times.

The plaintiff in the case, a woman whose name is being withheld by The Messenger due to the nature of the allegation, filed a summons Wednesday night in state Supreme Court in Manhattan under the Adult Survivors Act that names the Big Apple Democrat as a defendant.

“Plaintiff was sexually assaulted by Defendant Eric Adams in New York, New York in 1993 while they both worked for the City of New York,” the summons alleges.

The summons is just three pages and does not reveal any detail about the alleged assault.

In a statement, a City Hall spokesperson said the mayor denies the claim and does not know the plaintiff in the case. themessenger.com/...

Of course in NYC we know this case most likely will never go to trial, and if it does Adams will get a NYC jury that acquits him, unlike Trump's case going back to a similar period decades ago.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:07 AM
Comments (10.92K)
Brothels that allegedly hosted political, military leaders raked in 'astounding' amounts of money: prosecutors

The operation was allegedly run out of high-end apartments in the DC suburbs and Massachusetts

The three individuals charged with running brothels in Massachusetts and Washington, D.C., that allegedly hosted high-profile clientele, including political and military leaders, brought in over a million dollars running the operation, a top federal investigator on the case said Wednesday.

According to an affidavit submitted to the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts by the Department of Homeland Security, the alleged ringleaders of the operation, James Lee of California, along with Han Lee and Junmyung Lee of Massachusetts, made the chunk of change while running the service out of high-end apartments in Massachusetts and the Washington, D.C., suburbs since 2020.

The affidavit also said the defendants kept "impeccable" records of the operation showing the amounts it brought in.

The affidavit added that two of Han Lee's bank accounts brought in $965,000, mostly in cash, from December 2019 to October 2023, and that she is believed to have access to other foreign accounts.

The DOJ charged the three earlier this month after busting the operation. They face maximum sentences of up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and fines of up to $250,000, if convicted.

According to prosecutors, the D.C.-area brothels were housed in apartment complexes in Fairfax and Tysons, Virginia, and hosted a variety of consorts from varying backgrounds. The defendants allegedly rented the apartments while paying for the prostitutes' transportation and flights to the locations.

They also said the defendants advertised the prostitution for rates going between $350 and $600, and required solicitors to provide a plethora of identifying information, "not limited to, full name, birth date, credit card information, employer information, and websites," as well as a "reference if they have one."

…And we will never see the client list.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:07 AM
Comments (10.92K)
Israel's Dead: The Names of Those Killed in Hamas Attacks, Massacres and the Israel-Hamas War

Approximately 1,200 Israelis, civilians and soldiers were killed in their homes, communities and in confronting Hamas terrorists. Here are the officially confirmed names of Israel's dead in the atrocities of October 7 and the subsequent Israel-Hamas war:
www.haaretz.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:06 AM
Comments (10.92K)
"BREAKING:

Major riots are taking place in Dublin in response to a mass-stabbing earlier today.

An Algerian man entered a school and stabbed 1 women and 3 young children.

2 of them are in serious condition." twitter.com/...

I was wondering when Sinn Féin would show up. The Irish have had it with their government pushing these Islamic throwbacks into their country.

Imagine if Americans were willing to fight for their country like this?
