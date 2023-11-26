Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Politics And The Markets 11/26/23

Nov. 26, 2023 12:00 AM ET3 Comments
Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
3.93K Followers

Comments (3)

P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:10 AM
Comments (10.95K)
The terrorists of Hamas have released two groups of hostages this week, but American citizens were not among them.

Trump, who had a real talent for getting Americans released in situations like this one, blasted Joe Biden and ‘weak’ American leadership for failing to bring these Americans home.

In typical fashion, the liberal fake media is giving Biden an almost complete pass over this.

"Has anybody noticed that Hamas has returned people from other Countries but, so far, has not returned one American Hostage? There is only one reason for that, NO RESPECT FOR OUR COUNTRY OR OUR LEADERSHIP. This is a very sad and dark period of America!" Trump wrote Saturday on Truth Social.

We all know how this would be covered if it was happening on Trump's watch.

If Donald Trump had risked World War III by sending 43 "aid packages" to a nation where his son had done illicit business, the news media would be screaming bloody murder.

This is why you should not trust the fake American media to report on political news fairly or accurately. You have to replace the news and do your own journalism.

The media would be hammering Trump over this every day. CNN would have a counter on screen showing the number of days the hostages were held in captivity. They don't care about people, only how they can be used for their political purposes.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:09 AM
Comments (10.95K)
It is well known that the Russia-Ukraine conflict is at a designed stalemate. Russia has solidified the western frontlines in Ukraine in exactly the position originally intended. Additionally, the fortifications are of such strategic scale no one in the Western alliance would dare to propose any effort for direct confrontation.

This is the reality on the ground in Ukraine, and if you look carefully at western reporting, you will see indications of the unspoken truth.

BILD reported that inside the German govt, there are leaks about conversations between U.S and German officials:

“While outwardly expressing full support for Ukraine, behind closed doors in Berlin and Washington plans are being hatched to force Ukraine into talks with Russia to freeze the war on its current front lines, German newspaper BILD said in a report published on Nov. 24.”

The Biden administration, specifically the Dept of State and CIA are now managing the narrative. The Eastern EU bloc (NATO realists) well understand the dynamic, although you will see opaque indications from traditional western media. However, if you look carefully, you will note one of the indications of this dynamic can be found in the unwillingness of the U.S. to provide logistical support for advanced M1A2 tanks to engage the Russian lines.

The Russian military have long ago positioned their strategic assets to take out any advanced armored columns. All of the primary routes for U.S. provided Ukrainian tank deployment have been field targeted by proactive artillery placement. Any advancing U.S/Ukraine armor would be walking directly into previously sighted positions. It is a literal stalemate with air combat as the only solution to break the hardened fortifications. The Russian air defenses are also positioned against this approach.

You cannot gather a comprehensive understanding of this dynamic without traveling to the epicenter of the discussion. From those discussions, and from discussions with actual Russians who know the strategic intent of the front line (Russian) fortifications, you can easily see how the Western alliance is having to face the reality of a stalemate yet needing to save face given the nature of the prior expenditures.

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia are not a matter of “if”, but “when”, and that means politics drives the decision making.

This is the reality of the situation.

The overwhelming majority of the Russian people stand in support of the efforts by Vladimir Putin. They do not necessarily align with the man, but they do align with the intention of national defense against western/NATO encroachment.

Winning is not the western/NATO objective. Saving face is the priority. Everything else is World War Reddit!

It was always going to wind up this way… The "experts" are the only ones who didn't see it coming.

What an epic waste of dollars and lives. The current occupants of our government leadership, across the board, are all a disgrace. May they all get their respective just desserts.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:08 AM
Comments (10.95K)
Congressman Chip Roy previously aligned with the George P Bush clan and called for Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to resign, thereby showcasing his ideological alignment with the professional Republican apparatus who constructed a completely fabricated political hit against Paxton. As a consequence, it does not come as a surprise to see Representative Roy align with the professional Republican, Ron DeSantis.

"I stand 100% alongside this wonderful woman & her husband, @RonDeSantis, because they are truly good & decent people. America needs THAT again. I proudly fight for @RonDeSantis to be our GOP nominee for President because it’s time to #MeetTheMoment & WIN again. #DeSantis2024" twitter.com/...

There is nothing “truly good or decent” about the DeSantis couple who would scheme, lie and connive with the billionaire donor class of Never Trumpers to deceive the Florida and national electorate. Everything about the DeSantis operation is astroturf, fabricated, false and manipulative.

The time for half measures is no longer. If we are to accept the great awakening, we can no longer provide quarter to those who would continue the era of battered conservative syndrome.

They send Roy out to act like a fighting conservative, but it's only window dressing to fool us. He is a Decepticon, and in the end he will always support the establishment.

President Trump has exposed so many of these fraudulent conservatives who have done nothing but give the Republican grassroots voters a lot of lip service while behind our backs they're buddy buddy with the Democrats in the globalist cabal.
