Politics And The Markets 11/27/23

Nov. 27, 2023
Political Comments
Comments (2)

PaulM_2
Today, 12:45 AM
The U.S. Energy Department faces major management challenges ranging from hacking vulnerabilities to foreign espionage and could create “massive new risks to the taxpayer” as it spends tens of billions of dollars in new spending from President Joe Biden’s signature infrastructure initiative, the agency’s internal watchdog warns.

The Office of Inspector General offered a stark assessment of the department under Secretary Jennifer Granholm, pointedly warning losses from fraud in the current infrastructure spending could mirror that seen during the COVID pandemic, where taxpayers now lost an estimated $200 billion government wide.

The department faces “unprecedented challenges raised by the passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the Inflation Reduction Act, the CHIPS and Science Act, and the Puerto Rico Energy Resilience Fund,” the watchdog reported this month. “Preventing fraud, waste, and abuse in connection with these funds will be extremely difficult.”

The inspector general urged Congress to provide it more money to launch preventative audits. “These massive new risks to the taxpayer are occurring in tandem with substantial underfunding of the Office of Inspector General (OIG). Underfunding oversight makes an inherently risky situation much more amenable to fraud, waste, and abuse,” it said.

Outside the risks of new spending, the Energy Department also suffers lapses in its capability to fend off against cyber attacks, the inspector general said.

“The Department continues to experience many challenges related to the implementation of an effective cybersecurity program. The Department’s existing governance structure continues to inhibit its ability to respond to cybersecurity evolving risks and mandates,” the report warned.

Likewise the department is struggling to combat foreign espionage aimed at stealing its technology, and those risks will only grow as the agency “continues to invest heavily utilizing funds” from the Biden infrastructure initiative. It suggested the agency sometimes suffers from an academic laissez faire in the face of such threats.

“While some of this work is for fundamental research that is freely published in public, much of it is subject to intellectual property protections and/or national security considerations,” the report said. “These major investments remain a target for foreign governments seeking to illicitly acquire access to U.S.-funded research and technologies.

”This is particularly troubling given the Department’s integral role in the development and maintenance of nuclear weapons systems, along with other pivotal national security missions,” it added.
PaulM_2
Today, 12:44 AM
Neil Oliver delivered a good summation of recent global events in the world of politics when contrast against the stabbing of school children in Ireland; the resulting populist backlash to the forced multicultural import and elimination of national identity, and the immediate reaction by Ireland’s leader Leo Varadkar as he demands new hate speech laws to stop people from speaking out against government forced migration.

Once again as with Brexit and the first Trump election victory, free people are pushing back while the authoritarian government regimes of the global UniParty threaten arrest. The people speak in Holland as nationalist Geert Wilders wins election; the left goes bananas. In Argentina nationalist and populist Javier Milei wins the election, again the globalist left goes bananas.

We are standing on the precipice, fighting with the “tools of democracy,” while those who have bastardized the term dispatch any semblance of democratic norms that do not fit the UniParty agenda. As Oliver notes, in the USA Democrats and Republicans both unite the ranks of the totalitarian government; in the U.K the Conservatives and Labor party politicians form the same UniParty.

The voices of the voters are being dispatched, ignored and labeled as extreme while Ireland starts to show what comes after the ballot box approach no longer works. https://youtu.be/llPhL1JUBnw

It can no longer be argued or ignored … there is simply too much evidence.

Ireland voted "No!" in their referendum to join the EU. The architects of that despotic body couldn't have that, as one "No" vote would scupper their entire project. A second vote miraculously delivered the "Yes".

Ireland was finished that day, as were the rest of the European countries who did likewise. It has taken decades for the reality to rise from the depth of the cotton candy promises which were made.
