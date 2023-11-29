Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Politics And The Markets 11/29/23

Nov. 29, 2023 12:00 AM ET5 Comments
Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
3.93K Followers

This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

Comments (5)

P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:09 AM
Comments (11K)
Even the White House Christmas tree can't stand the stench of Biden.

First tree developed a fungus, second tree blew over. What a metaphor for the Biden Administration: First, the fungus and rot. Then the collapse. twitter.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:08 AM
Comments (11K)
Deutsche Bank might have just blown up Letitia James’s civil fraud case against President Trump.

Radical Marxist New York Attorney General Letitia James is seeking $250 million in ‘damages’ when there is no victim in this fraud case and she is also seeking to ban Trump and his sons from operating any businesses in New York. She accused Trump of inflating his assets and defrauding lenders and insurance companies.

A Deutsche Bank executive who worked to approve at least one of Trump’s loans testified on Tuesday that it is “atypical, but not entirely unusual” to reduce a client’s asset values and still approve a loan.

This type of lending is typical in high net-worth, high-profile clients like Donald Trump. Anyone with basic knowledge of banking, lending, portfolio and credit risk management knows this.

“A Deutsche Bank AG executive gave testimony that could bolster Donald Trump’s defense in his civil fraud trial, telling a New York judge that prospective clients can get loans even after reporting a net worth far higher than the lender’s own calculations.” Bloomberg reported.

“David Williams, who worked on at least one of three loans Deutsche Bank made to Trump in the years before he was elected president, testified Tuesday that it’s “atypical, but not entirely unusual” for the bank to cut a client’s stated asset value by 50% and approve a loan anyway, as it did with Trump,” Bloomberg reported.

Williams testified that Trump’s stated assets are merely an opinion and a difference of opinion in asset values does not disqualify the potential borrower from a loan.

“It’s just a difference of opinion,” Williams said, according to Bloomberg.

Late last month far-left New York Judge Arthur Engoron blasted Trump’s lawyers and said fining Trump for ‘illegal profits’ is an ‘available remedy’ – in a fraud case with zero victims.

Engoron said fining Trump for ‘illegal profits’ is an available remedy…even though there are no victims and a Deutsche Bank executive testified that loaning Trump was a “good credit decision.”
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:07 AM
Comments (11K)
In the era where they refuse to accept their irrelevance, billionaires and their political money are easily parted. So goes the game of grift amid the professional political class when contrast against the power of We The People. It’s actually quite funny to watch.

Charles Koch, a man of notorious disposition who loves open borders and multinational trade – which puts him on the outside of the America First movement, had previously pledged to spend $70 million (through his American’s For Prosperity political action committee) to remove President Trump. Today, Charles Koch selected Nikki Haley over Ron DeSantis to be the vessel for his effort.

Setting out its reasons, the group said beating former President Donald Trump in the primaries was a top priority.

Be of good cheer, this endorsement by Charles Koch is actually quite funny. Considering that Koch previously supported Ken Cuccinelli, we can imagine the big sad in the DeSantis camp. lolol

Meanwhile in the world of reality, here’s a summary of the latest polling. www.realclearpolitics.com/...

Every one of these globalists is betting everything on lawfare taking out Trump.

For example, look at the New Jersey slob. He proudly said he was in the race to the end, not that he is in it to win it. After leaving the Governorship with an eight percent approval rating he has no where else to go. He is hoping anyone but Trump wins so he can be rewarded for his dirty deeds.

Ain't life a peach?

Best election year ever!
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:07 AM
Comments (11K)
WASHINGTON, DC – Congressional Republicans are preparing to fight back by unleashing up to 150 subpoenas on liberals and Democrats if Joe Biden’s party in the Senate subpoenas conservatives who are friends and supporters of Supreme Court justices appointed by Republican presidents.

This subpoena fight is the latest battle in an ongoing war by the left, who in recent months have been targeting the two most conservative justices on the Supreme Court, Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito, investigating and even going after private citizens who are longtime friends of the justices, most especially conservative leader Leonard Leo and GOP donor Harlan Crow. And this skirmish, driven by Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), could happen as soon as Thursday.

Former Trump White House senior aide – and former Breitbart News senior management – Stephen K. Bannon interviewed Mark Paoletta on November 22 regarding the left’s ongoing attacks against the U.S. Supreme Court, and especially Justice Thomas.

As a lawyer in the White House Counsel’s Office in the Bush 41 White House, Paoletta was heavily involved in Thomas’s confirmation in 1991 and has been a central player in D.C. in judicial confirmations and protecting the federal judiciary in the intervening three decades. He is currently a senior fellow at the Center for Renewing America, among other things.

As Paoletta put it, “The court is the last bastion to protect our Constitution,” and so liberal Democrats are seeking to decimate the Supreme Court by any means necessary.

“The left is furious … that they cannot control the court,” Paoletta explained, explaining that Democrats are “throwing the kitchen sink at trying to make the American people think that it’s a corrupt court.”

Senate Democrats could try to move forward with their subpoenas as early as this week. If they do, Republicans are prepared to issue 150 subpoenas of their own to investigate those same sort of activities on the other side of the aisle, probing the activities of liberal Supreme Court justices and the gifts they receive from wealthy friends.

The list of potential GOP subpoenas could provide fodder for dozens of news stories. They include everything from the GPS locations of Joe and Hunter Biden on certain dates (because that data can be reconstructed from various sources) to the deceased Jeffrey Epstein’s travel logs.

Although Senate Democrats would of course not vote to authorize those subpoenas, on the House side Chairmen Jim Jordan of the Judiciary Committee and James Comer of the Oversight Committee can issue those subpoenas. In fact, the rules governing House subpoenas are more easily enforced than Senate subpoenas, so this could prove even more effective than if Republicans held the majority in the Senate.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:06 AM
Comments (11K)
Apparently, someone convinced Hunter Biden he could bully Rep. James Comer, who heads up the House Oversight Committee investigating Biden family corruption. Let's just say that's not going very well.

Things started on Tuesday morning when Hunter Biden's lawyer Abbe Lowell let it be known that his client would graciously comply with the congresional subpoena issued by Comer. The catch was that the president's son only wanted to appear in a public hearing.

On Tuesday morning Hunter Biden's attorney Abbe Lowell informed the House Oversight Committee that his client would comply with a subpoena issued earlier in the month by Chairman James Comer, but only for public testimony. The subpoena specifically requires Hunter to sit for a closed door deposition.

Public testimony is always a political risk for whatever committee is investigating. Hillary Clinton testifying on the Benghazi tragedy is probably the best example. With the cameras rolling, Clinton was able to be combative, partisan, and dismissive. In her corner were the Democrats on the committee ready to push narratives that would inevitably be clipped for the nightly newscasts.

The result was a news cycle in which the now two-time failed presidential candidate was lauded as having put the entire controversy to bed. In the end, she would go on to lose the 2016 election to Donald Trump, but it wasn't because of her public testimony before Congress.

In other words, why give Hunter Biden and his Democrat colleagues an immediate public platform to obfuscate and set the narrative? Closed-door testimony provides the same opportunity to uncover tangible evidence without the same opportunity to grandstand and give the press the headlines it wants. A public hearing can come later once the groundwork is laid.

Come responded to Hunter Biden's ultimatum by laying down the law.

“Hunter Biden is trying to play by his own rules instead of following the rules required of everyone else. That won’t stand with House Republicans. Our lawfully issued subpoena to Hunter Biden requires him to appear for a deposition on December 13," Comer released in a statement Tuesday. “We expect full cooperation with our subpoena for a deposition but also agree that Hunter Biden should have the opportunity to testify in a public setting at a future date."

Hunter Biden does not get to choose how he complies with a subpoena. Legally, he is required to appear for closed-door testimony on December 13th because that is what the subpoena requires. There is no "but I'm the president's son" exception that allows him to dictate that he will only appear in a public hearing. The arrogance of Hunter Biden's lawyer is noted, but it's also irrelevant.

Rep. Jamie Raskin complained about the development and Comer (through the House Oversight Committee X account) smacked him. twitter.com/...

Democrats may be hypocrites, but there's no requirement for Republicans to play along. Raskin previously demanded Steve Bannon appear in closed-door testimony before appearing publicly. What's good for the goose is good for the gander. Make Hunter Biden testify under oath in a setting that he and his lawyers can't easily manipulate. Then, once all the evidence has been gathered, stick him in a public hearing and tear him apart.
