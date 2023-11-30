Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Politics And The Markets 11/30/23

Nov. 30, 2023 12:00 AM ET3 Comments
Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
3.93K Followers

Comments (3)

P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:23 AM
Comments (11.02K)
A 94-year-old veteran says that he has been kicked out of his New York City nursing home to make room for illegal migrants.

The veteran, Frank Tammaro, lived in the Island Shores Senior Residence for five years before being evicted.

In September 2022, notices were placed around the senior center saying that it was being shut down and that all residents needed to leave by March.

“I felt horrible,” Tammaro told Fox News. “It’s no joke getting thrown out of a house.”

Tammaro added, “It was scary. Very scary. Especially when I don’t get around like I used to. I didn’t know where I was going.”

Fox News reports, “Many of the 53 seniors living there, including Tammaro, ignored the letters for months until it was brought to their attention that they only had weeks to find somewhere else to live.”

Tammaro said that staff at the facility told the seniors that the building was being sold to another company that would also run a senior center and that they would be able to return.

“Months later, after two moves and an injury that put him in the hospital, the senior was living with his daughter when he learned migrants were moving into his old residence, free of charge,” the report continued.

Though they had claimed to be selling the building, Homes for the Homeless, the nonprofit that ran the senior center, arranged with the city to move migrants into Island Shores.

“I do get upset when I see them handing out all this money and all these things, and I’m paying taxes and getting kicked out,” Tammaro said. “I’ve never got anything from the city. Or the state.”

In September, 15 families of migrants seeking asylum were moved into Island Shores — which has been renamed “Midland Beach Migrant Center.”

Hundreds of people protested outside as they moved in and tried to block the bus of migrants from reaching the building. www.foxnews.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:23 AM
Comments (11.02K)
"One huge matter both Jack Smith and Judge Howell are attempting to cover up is how both suggested Trump was a flight risk to justify nondisclosure order on Twitter—they tried to cover their tracks in later filings.

Redacted portions of court docs appear to conceal those facts:" twitter.com/...

Special Counsel Jack Smith admitted he included inaccurate information when he asked Judge Beryl Howell, an Obama appointee, for a secret search warrant for Trump’s X/Twitter account @RealDonaldTrump.

X was fined $350,000 because it delayed producing the subpoenaed records.

The search warrant was so secret that Trump didn’t even know Jack Smith issued a subpoena for the records.

Biden’s corrupt Justice Department obtained a nondisclosure order that prohibited X from informing Trump about Jack Smith’s subpoena.

Over the course of the months-long legal battle, X argued that the nondisclosure order violated the First Amendment and Stored Communications Act.

The Justice Department argued Trump would put the so-called ‘ongoing investigation’ in jeopardy.

The district court, according to the DC Circuit’s opinion, found that there were ‘reasonable grounds to believe’ that disclosing the warrant to former President Trump ‘would seriously jeopardize the ongoing investigation’ by giving him “an opportunity to destroy evidence, change patterns of behavior, or notify confederates”.

“The district court also found reason to believe that the former President would ‘flee from prosecution,’” read the decision from DC District Court of Appeals. “The government later acknowledged, however, that it had ‘errantly included flight from prosecution as a predicate’ in its application for the non-disclosure order.”
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:22 AM
Comments (11.02K)
The Biden team has a lot of gall.

The investigations into the Biden family's financial dealings have been going on for some time, and the Biden team has tried to stall and not been forthcoming with documents, according to people like House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY).

Now, with Hunter Biden under subpoena, he's still trying to play games., as we reported. He's scheduled to answer questions in a private deposition before the Committee on Dec. 13. But his legal team is still demanding "conditions" for him to come in, saying he will do it in a public session and not in private, only if there are cameras. Can there be any doubt that they are seeking to put on some performance art? The Republicans were not going for that demand.

But as George Washington Law School professor Jonathan Turley says now, with the subpoena, Hunter will finally have to answer up — or face some real consequences. And his delay may very well hurt him.

"The irony is that the long delay in bringing Hunter to this moment could prove his undoing. The committee has waited until it collected a massive amount of data and records on these financial records. It has interviewed witnesses on the influence-peddling operation.

Hunter must now address highly specific questions and evidence under oath. If he is found to have lied, he can be charged with a criminal felony.

The threat of prosecution is real. Hunter has benefited from the Justice Department limiting its investigation and inexplicably allowing the statute of limitations to run on key charges.

False statements on any of these questions could result in new charges and pressure on Attorney General Merrick Garland to prosecute. After all, Trump officials were prosecuted for contempt of Congress under Garland."

Turley also laid out the threat to Hunter Biden on Fox. The statement from his lawyer about being a "private person" is hilarious. His whole "business" was using the family name.

"A congressional subpoena is not like an invitation to a debutante ball," Turley explained. "You have to show up." He noted how the Garland DOJ has been very aggressive about going after people for contempt, so they would face questions if they didn't pursue Hunter if he failed to appear. Turley said Hunter had "spent years in denial and delay" but now is going to have to answer some very specific questions based on the evidence that the committee has accumulated.

Turley said Democrats conducted private hearings like this as well, so they can't truly balk about it now. If Hunter tries to pull out his addiction as some sort of defense, he's going to have to explain how he ran such a complicated operation that the GOP is going to lay out, with all the shell companies and millions of dollars coming in.

So Hunter may be in some real peril here and it's going to be fascinating to watch what happens next, so break out the popcorn.
