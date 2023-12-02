Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Politics And The Markets 12/02/23

Dec. 02, 2023 12:00 AM ET8 Comments
Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
3.93K Followers

This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

This article was written by

Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
3.93K Followers
This is the go-to destination for political comments on Seeking Alpha.These comments are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat...you know what they say...The one guideline we do still require strict adherence to is refraining from personal attacks on fellow commenters. Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

Comments (8)

P
PaulM_2
Today, 1:00 AM
Comments (11.06K)
Child Grooming Content On X Reduced By 83% After Disney Pulls Ads twitter.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:56 AM
Comments (11.06K)
Israel's intelligence failure is a warning for America's politicized agencies.

We know what the Israeli intelligence agencies weren't doing, which is getting warning of the attack. So what were they doing? Well, one thing was organizing protests against Netanyahu, in opposition to his party's platform of reform aimed at Israel's Supreme Court. . . . So the Mossad, whose job is to protect Israel from external threats, was instead monkeying with domestic politics.

So what is the FBI and the rest of the intelligence/law-enforcement apparatus missing now? When we find out, it will be too late.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:48 AM
Comments (11.06K)
House Republicans on Friday demanded all communications between Special Counsel Jack Smith and Merrick Garland’s DOJ about the decision to indict President Trump.

The Deep State’s hired gun Jack Smith indicted Trump on 37 federal counts in Miami in June.

Trump was charged with 31 counts of willful retention of national defense information and 6 other process crimes stemming from his conversations with his lawyer.

In August Jack Smith hit Trump with 3 additional charges in the investigation into classified documents stored at Mar-a-Lago.

The superseding indictment, filed in the Southern District of Florida, claims Trump was part of a scheme to delete security footage from Mar-a-Lago.

In September Trump was hit with 4 counts in Jack Smith’s January 6 case up in DC: Conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

In a letter to Jack Smith, the House Oversight Committee said, “The Supreme Court has consistently overturned criminal convictions against public officials and private parties based upon broad theories of prosecution brought under general criminal statutes. Yet you have used just such a theory in your prosecution of President Trump, relying on a general conspiracy statute to allege a conspiracy to defraud the United States. The Supreme Court has held past attempts to prosecute under such a theory exceeded the reach of the statutes on which they were based, including overly expansive definitions of “official acts,” the lawmakers wrote.

They continued, “The Committee is interested to learn whether the Department considered the Supreme Court’s parameters in weighing the prosecution of former President Trump and any analysis developed in determining that the use of the general conspiracy statute conformed to the precepts articulated in these cases.”

The Committee is seeking:

1. All documents and communications concerning your authority to empanel a grand jury in the United States District Courts for the District of Columbia and the Southern District of Florida.

2. All documents and communications concerning your authority to offer immunity, pursuant to 18 U.S. Code § 6002, to individuals testifying before either grand jury.

3. All documents and communications concerning any oversight by the Department of Justice regarding any of these topics, specifically including, but not limited to, all documents and communications exchanged between your office and the Department concerning your decision to return an indictment of President Trump.

GOP lawmakers gave Jack Smith a December 15 deadline to turn over all requested documents. www.thegatewaypundit.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:48 AM
Comments (11.06K)
Just six Democrats joined House Republicans this week to prevent President Joe Biden from turning federal lands into migrant camps for tens of thousands of illegal aliens who have been released into the United States interior.

On Thursday, the House passed Rep. Nicole Malliotakis’s legislation known as the “Protecting our Communities from Failure to Secure the Border Act” to block the federal government from using federal lands to house illegal aliens in a 224-203 vote.

Joining House Republicans to pass the legislation were Reps. Henry Cuellar (D-TX), Don Davis (D-NC), Jared Golden (D-ME), Vicente Gonzalez Jr. (D-TX), Mary Peltola (D-AK), and Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (D-WA).

Malliotakis had introduced the legislation just as New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) and New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) got approval from the Biden administration to move hundreds, and potentially thousands, of border crossers and illegal aliens onto Floyd Bennett Field.

“Turning our federal parks into encampments for unvetted migrants from all over the world is unfair to surrounding communities and the taxpayers who are being forced to foot the bill while our Mayor bankrupts our city and slashes services from our citizens,” Malliotakis said in a statement.

The historic, federally-owned airfield was used by the U.S. Coast Guard and Navy during World War II. Before then, the airfield was also used as New York City’s first municipal airport and has had famous guests visit it in prior decades, including Howard Hughes and Howdy Doody.

The Biden administration had lobbied Democrats to oppose the legislation — claiming it would limit the powers of the Department of the Interior and the Department of Agriculture.

Under Biden, an unprecedented number of illegal aliens are being released into American communities every day.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Inspector General (IG) estimates the agency is freeing more than 60,000 illegal aliens into the U.S. interior every month. Over a year, this amounts to Biden releasing more than 720,000 illegal aliens into the U.S. interior.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:47 AM
Comments (11.06K)
On Friday, Judge Thomas S. Kleeh issued a decision striking down the federal prohibition against 18 to 20-year-olds purchasing handguns.

The plaintiffs in the case are Steven Robert Brown, Benjamin Weekley, the Second Amendment Foundation, and the West Virginia Citizens Defense League.

Judge Kleeh, a Donald Trump appointee, is Chief Judge of the United States District Court for the Northern District of West Virginia.

He went on to explain that Brown and Weekley had each tried to buy a handgun but were “refused the sales because they were under twenty-one years of age.”

Kleeh noted that the plaintiffs sought summary judgment against the statute while the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), Attorney General Merrick Garland, and ATF Director Steven Dettelbach sought to have the case dismissed.

He sided with the plaintiffs and quoted extensively from Bruen (2022) to show the manner at which he arrived at his decision.

Here is one of Kleeh’s quotes from the Bruen decision:

"To justify its regulation, the government may not simply posit that the regulation promotes an important interest…To demonstrate the regulation of that conduct is within the bounds of the Second Amendment, “the government must demonstrate that the regulation is consistent with the Nation’s historic tradition of firearm regulation. Only if a firearm regulation is consistent with the Nation’s historical tradition may a court conclude that the individual’s conduct falls outside the Second Amendment’s “unqualified command.”"

He pointed to the overarching test the Supreme Court of the United States set forth in Bruen, “The test that we set forth in Heller and apply today requires courts to assess whether modern firearms regulations are consistent with the Second Amendment’s text and historical understanding.”

In siding with the plaintiffs, Kleeh enjoined the ATF, Garland, and Dettelbach from enforcing a ban on handgun purchases against 18 to 20-year-olds who are “otherwise qualified” to make such purchases.

The case is Brown v. ATF, No. 1:22-cv-00080 in the United States District Court for the Northern District of West Virginia.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:46 AM
Comments (11.06K)
From a 4 seat majority in the House down to 1 seat majority by end of December?

First Santos is voted out - now we're down to a 3 person majority. (Governor Hochul has announced she will name the replacement.)

Then… heard on the radio tonight… that two House Republicans may be leaving early (vacating their seat) by the end of December. One of the two is McCarthy. If that happens the GOP would be down to a 1 seat majority.

If I were a suspicious cat, this would look like a very convenient turn of events for the Uniparty … almost like it were coordinated and planned.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:46 AM
Comments (11.06K)
Apparently 105 Republican members of Congress have decided that “due process” is no longer needed for anyone who stands accused. Regardless of how you feel about New York Representative George Santos, the expulsion from Congress, without any judicial or court hearing, is a remarkable development.

The final vote was 311 for, with 114 against expulsion. Reps. Jonathan Jackson (D-Ill.) and Al Green (D-Texas) voted “present,” and Reps. Bobby Scott (D-Va.) and Nikema Williams (D-Ga.) voted against the measure.

Santos becomes the first Republican ever expelled from Congress and only the sixth member in history to suffer such a fate.

A special election will be held in New York CD-03 to replace him. The Republican House majority now sinks to four seats if all members are present.

Democrats rally around their accused with political ferocity. However, the jellyfish Republicans can never elevate to see the bigger picture. The big winner in this outcome are House Democrats who can now strategically use the small majority to defeat Republican legislation.

The Republican wing of the Uniparty are experts at losing while proclaiming they held on to their principles.

Santos deserved due process. However, if you look at the litany of Republicans who voted against him, you will discover the same aligned names were with the Nancy Pelosi impeachment effort against Donald Trump.

How can anyone be surprised at this outcome? The GOPe is part stup!d, part venal, and always without a spine.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:45 AM
Comments (11.06K)
Walmart has pulled all advertising from X. We’re witnessing a full scale hit job to blackmail Elon Musk. Now’s a good time for everyone to share and get familiar with what these companies support. Did you know Walmart gives big money to groups supporting sex changes for kids? Oh and Walmart has a perfect corporate equality index (CEI) score which requires you to support all gender transitions.

Additionally, the Walton family that became billionaires off of Walmart have helped fund drag shows for kids. A lot of red state Walmart shoppers aren’t aware of that. It’s a bold move to attack the free speech platform your top customer demographic uses right before Christmas. Time to spread the word!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

