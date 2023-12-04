Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Politics And The Markets 12/04/23

Dec. 04, 2023 12:00 AM ET6 Comments
This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

Comments (6)

Muslim American leaders from swing states launched the #AbandonBiden campaign on Saturday, vowing to defeat President Joe Biden in 2024 due to his unwillingness to call for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.

During a press conference in Michigan, about a dozen leaders from swing states Michigan, Minnesota, Arizona, Wisconsin, Florida, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania vowed not to vote for him, accusing him of abandoning Muslim Americans who helped him win in 2020.

“Muslim Americans have come together finally to state in completely clear terms that the position of the Biden administration … is a red line for all Muslim Americans,” said Hassan Abdel Salam, leader of the #AbandonBiden National Coalition and assistant professor of sociology at the University of Minnesota.

While some of the leaders delivered a warning to Biden to change his stance, others said he had already lost their votes.

“You won by 20,000 votes. We will change the vote. We will swing it and we won’t be standing with you this upcoming election,” Tarek Amin from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, said.

Another leader, Hazim Nasareddem from Arizona, said:

"Biden only won by 10,500 votes. And the U.S. Policy and Immigration Center at UC San Diego, as well as Arizona State, estimate that there are over 25,000 Muslim voters in the state of Arizona, and I will work day and night to ensure that those voters abandon Biden this election and that we can guarantee that Arizona will not stand with a man who has tainted the blue wave with red."

Jaylani Hussein with the #AbandonBiden campaign declared Biden’s presidential re-election campaign already “lost.”

“To close off this press conference today we are announcing the President Biden has lost the 2024 election. We are not powerless as American Muslims. We are powerful. We don’t only have the money, but we have the actual votes,” he said.
Black Chicago residents are furious that Joe Biden’s illegal aliens are taking up the city’s resources.

Black residents issued a stark warning to the Democrat party last week at Chicago City Hall.

Earlier this year the Democrat National Committee announced that Chicago will host the 2024 Democratic National Convention.

Chicago residents have been outraged over the influx of illegal aliens and the strain they are putting on the city’s resources.

Black residents who depend on government resources such as housing, healthcare and food, are being pushed aside for the illegal invaders.

“This is about our people demanding the resources just as you’ve given these people – these newcomers that walk into this country! How do you take a new group of people that have paid no taxes, can’t vote and you put them in front of the voters!” an angry resident said.

The fed-up black resident warned Democrats that there won’t be a peaceful Democrat National Convention in the sanctuary city of Chicago next year.

“We’re going to show you how we feel about the Democratic National Convention. If you think you’re going to have a peaceful Democratic National Convention in Chicago while our people are starving? Stay tuned!” one black resident warned.

The black resident said blacks would support Republican politicians as long as they support closing the border.
"It’s twisted and shameful that a leading Democrat strategist says millions of Christians in America are a greater threat than foreign terrorists who murdered more than 3,000 Americans.

The Democrat Party should condemn this. But they won’t."
-----------Speaker Mike Johnson

James Carville: ‘Christian nationalists’ like Speaker Mike Johnson are a ‘bigger threat than al-Qaeda’

www.foxnews.com/...
President Trump is certain to be convicted in one or more of the kangaroo court show trials, possibly in at least one of these trials before the convention. The expectation is that the GOPe will pass a national party rule which prevents a convicted felon from becoming the party's nominee for president. If this is what happens, the Republican Party will be finished as one of the two major parties in American national politics and will go the way of the Whigs in the 1850's.
The Iowa caucuses are January 15, 2024, and represent the first opportunity for the GOP nomination contest to highlight candidate support. Here’s a review of expectations.

(#1) The full-throated DOJ, Jack Smith, Georgia and New York legal cases will likely trigger, like scud missiles in a blitz attack against Donald Trump, around 10 days prior to the Iowa caucuses. One is not sure what the granular details of the Lawfare assault will look like; however, the timing will certainly be in/around these dates. The deepest part of the DC system that is in full alignment against Trump will be looking at this time frame as the first opportunity to hit Trump hard.

(#2) Simultaneous to this, keep in mind the Sea Island group have spent hundreds of millions on an organizational process for Ron DeSantis, that is now contingent upon an Iowa victory. Just like the timing of the Mar-a-Lago raid, there will likely be some background coordination between the administrative state in DC and the organizational assemblies of DeSantis and Nikki Haley. Again, this is the first opportunity for the ‘stop Trump’ apparatus to create an inflection point. If President Trump crushes the Iowa caucuses, he will destroy the GOPe narrative.

(#3) This also creates the context timeline for us to consider an urgency by the deepest part of the DC control apparatus to influence public opinion. As a result, and given the recent remarks by platform operator Elon Musk, we may also see something happening with Twitter that blocks the ability of the assembled masses to communicate about whatever happens in #1. To a significant extent, MAGA has assembled discussion into a large Twitter stadium per se’. If the people controlling U.S. political outcomes want to hit hard, they will need a significant and timed disruption in the system of public communication. Scattering that stadium would be very effective.

The DHS artificial intelligence (AI) rollout into the overall communication system, specifically social media, can also be considered as part of a disruption effort to influence the 2024 election. The national security labeling, definitions that establish censorship, removal and content control, will almost certainly flow through the pre-existing Public-Private partnerships. It would not be surprising to see the timing of that launch, in a full scale, somewhat in this same calendar period.

And behind closed doors rule changes by state Republican parties will be enacted, to lower President Trump's delegate count.

We all know the 2024 election is for all the marbles, so we just await the predictable incoming fire.
Mike Pence’s least favorite question: “Why did you insist that President Trump fire his National Security Advisor Michael Flynn in the opening days of the administration?” The official story is that Gen. Flynn had lied to Mike Pence about Flynn’s contacts with Russian diplomats. Nobody has bothered to ask Pence exactly how he was informed about Flynn’s private conversations. Think about it: somebody went to Pence with transcripts of Flynn’s calls, and told Pence that Flynn was a national security risk. Who would have access to such phone calls? Who would want to lie about the nature of those phone calls to get Flynn fired?

It almost certainly must have been disgraced FBI agent Peter Strozk.

It’s likely that Strzok was the one who pushed for VP Pence to fire Flynn because we know that Peter Strozk’s assistant was Katherine Seaman — the wife of Mike Pence’s chief of staff Josh Pitcock. We also have the text exchanges between Strozk and Page discussing infiltrating the Trump White House in great detail. (This was the subject of an extraordinary letter from Senator Grassley and Senator Johnson to AG Bill Barr.) What did Pence know about the FBI’s attempts to spy on the Trump White House? Is it even possible that Mike Pence was totally unaware that his chief of staff’s spouse worked directly for the chief of the counter-espionage unit of the FBI?

We know that President Obama warned President Trump not to hire Flynn in 2016. We also know that Flynn himself believes that Obama advised Trump against hiring him because Flynn knew about the Obama administration’s role in spying on Trump’s presidential campaign. Removing Flynn as Trump’s National Security Advisor was a top priority for the Deep State.

In other words, Mike Pence was the first person to set the Russia Hoax into motion.
