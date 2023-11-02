Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Why I Sold Brookfield To Buy Apollo

David Ksir profile picture
David Ksir
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • I sold most of my BAM and BN positions yesterday because I expect a significant negative impact from poor performance of BEP and BIP.
  • I reinvested part of the proceeds into Apollo, which I believe to be the best positioned asset manager.
  • I discuss my reasoning and outlook for both companies.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at High Yield Landlord. Learn More »

Bull and bear

ugurhan

Dear readers,

I've been very bullish on Brookfield this year and have published a number of articles on the Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN) - most recent article here - and Brookfield Asset Management (

If you want full access to our Portfolio and all our current Top Picks, feel free to join us at High Yield Landlord for a 2-week free trial

We are the largest and best-rated real estate investor community on Seeking Alpha with 2,500+ members on board and a perfect 5/5 rating from 500+ reviews:

You won't be charged a penny during the free trial, so you have nothing to lose and everything to gain.

Start Your 2-Week Free Trial Today!

A close-up of a logo Description automatically generated with low confidence

This article was written by

David Ksir profile picture
David Ksir
2.57K Followers

David Ksir is an ex-Private Equity investment professional with a strong European real estate background, now focused on active investing in US and EU equities. His goal is generating market beating returns with an emphasis on reliable (growing) dividends. He is primarily invested in REITs, Financials and Renewable Energy.

David contributes to the Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BN, BAM, APO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

c
cmilas
Today, 5:53 AM
Premium
Comments (109)
Great article. Too bad BIP issued their quarterly report and blew the short thesis out of the water. Sorry you missed the 11% bounce in BIP from that.
G
GMakdo
Today, 5:47 AM
Premium
Comments (221)
Thank you for the transparency. You, and many others!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About BAM

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BAM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BAM
--
BN
--
BN:CA
--
BAM:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.