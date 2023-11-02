Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Greystone Capital - Bel Fuse: A Mispriced Compounder

Nov. 02, 2023 5:00 AM ETBel Fuse Inc. (BELFA), BELFBAPH, LFUS, TEL
Fund Letter Stock Ideas profile picture
Fund Letter Stock Ideas
10.92K Followers

Summary

  • Bel Fuse is a manufacturer of electronic components with a strong reputation for quality and sticky customer relationships.
  • The company has undergone a turnaround under new CFO Farouq Tuweiq, resulting in improved financial performance and margins.
  • Bel Fuse has the potential for further growth and upside, with operational improvements, clean net cash balance sheet, and insider buying.

Landscape with radio telescopes aimed at the sky at sunset

Ignatiev/iStock via Getty Images

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Market drawdowns provide good opportunities to buy shares in growing, cash generative, well-managed businesses at cheap prices. Our newest investment in Bel Fuse is no

This article was written by

Fund Letter Stock Ideas profile picture
Fund Letter Stock Ideas
10.92K Followers
Single stock ideas excerpted from fund letters published by Seeking Alpha.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About BELFA

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BELFA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BELFA
--
BELFB
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.