Intel: Inspired By Elon Musk's Drastic Price Cuts

Nov. 04, 2023 10:00 AM ETIntel Corporation (INTC)AMD, NVDA1 Comment
Summary

  • It appears that INTC may have taken a leaf out of Elon Musk's playbook, by opting to drastically cut prices for its CPU and GPU offerings.
  • This strategy has directly contributed to the semi chip company's recovering top and bottom lines, further boosted by its exemplary forward guidance.
  • INTC's foundry ambition seems to be accelerating as well, with three firm commitments and six more in "active negotiations," up from one customer previously reported in early September.
  • These promising developments may have directly boosted its stock prices and valuations, with great optimism embedded within.
  • However, due to the increased chance of a hard landing, investors may want to wait for a moderate pullback to INTC's previous support level of $32 for an improved upside potential.

Shopping basket with discount sale tag

AlexSecret

We previously covered Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in September 2023, discussing its mixed prospects, since it offered neither high growth potential nor excellent dividend incomes, worsened by its impacted top and bottom lines at that time.

The stock's investment thesis had

I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

M
MFGM
Today, 11:08 AM
Possibly you may want to look at INTC in the light of "generational changing "Moore's Law'esq" - that companies studied and study to incorporate INTC principle's in to their business models
