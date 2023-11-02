chameleonseye

Introduction

I have PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) on my watch list since early 2022, and wrote my first article on the company in October 2022, when I rated it "Sell," even though it had already fallen precipitously from its exuberant all-time high of $300 in mid-2021. The big problem I have with PayPal is its moat - or potential lack thereof, as I explained in May 2023. However, since my first article, PYPL's share price has nearly halved, so as a value investor, I have to admit that the valuation is looking increasingly compelling with a blended price-to-earnings ratio of 11 (Figure 1) and a free cash flow yield of nearly 9%.

Figure 1: PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL): FAST Graphs chart, based on adjusted operating earnings per share (FAST Graphs tool)

However, the company is known for its significant earnings adjustments which are not reflected in these metrics. I maintain my critical stance on most of these adjustments (in particular stock-based compensation) and am therefore still cautious before rushing to open a long position in PYPL stock.

In this update, I share my take on PayPal's third-quarter results, which were released after the market closed yesterday and led to a modest increase in the stock price (+4% at the time of writing). In addition, I provide an updated valuation, which I believe is more meaningful than a valuation based on traditional metrics such as those mentioned above.

PYPL Stock Q3 Earnings Review

Management reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.30, representing 20% year-over-year and 12% sequential growth. Revenue was $7.4 billion, representing 8% year-over-year growth, while remaining virtually unchanged from the previous quarter. Both EPS and revenue were slightly ahead of consensus estimates, which is of course encouraging, but not too surprising given the company's fairly solid track record.

GAAP earnings per share came in at $0.93, 28% below what management considers a reasonably adjusted figure. Full-year guidance was increased slightly, but the expected gap between GAAP earnings per share and non-GAAP earnings per share in 2023 is nonetheless quite large:

Figure 2: PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) GAAP and non-GAAP earnings per share since 2015 (own work, based on company filings)

While restructuring costs have dropped significantly and are no longer a factor ($3 million, less than 1% of non-GAAP adjusted operating income), I maintain that stock-based compensation (SBC) should not be excluded from earnings because the company will eventually need to repurchase shares to offset the dilution from performance shares granted. Of course, accurately accounting for the cost of these future repurchases is impossible so adding back SBC to free cash flow should be seen as an approximation.

As an aside, I think it's quite illustrative to put the company's currently quite pronounced share buybacks into perspective. So far in 2023, PayPal has spent $4.4 billion on buybacks, while the number of diluted shares outstanding in the third quarter of 2023 was 1.098 billion - a decrease of about 46 million from the number of shares outstanding in the fourth quarter of 2022, which translates into an average price per share of $96 and shows - even if it is a proxy - that buybacks are far less efficient than the bold $4.4 billion figure suggests. PayPal's average share price in the first nine months of 2023 was $68.

SBC for Q3 2023 was $395 million (+65% year-over-year), and its adjustment was the largest contributor to PayPal's GAAP to non-GAAP operating margin expansion from 16% to 22%. Impairment charges related to leased space were rather insignificant, accounting for 5% of the adjustments, but are still worth mentioning.

Free cash flow for the quarter decreased approximately $500 million year-over-year, but investors should be mindful of the impact of the held for sale (HFS) accounting for European "buy now, pay later" (BNPL) loans. Adjusted free cash flow for the quarter was $1.9 billion and $2.6 billion year to date. Therefore, for the full year, PayPal is expected to generate free cash flow at least equal to that of the prior year.

From an active account perspective, PayPal continues to struggle and again saw a small decline:

Figure 3: PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) Quarterly active accounts (own work, based on company filings)

At the risk of appearing to be reading tea leaves, the decline accelerated from -0.46% in Q1 and Q2 to -0.70% in Q3. While I don't see these sequential sub-1% decline rates as overly worrisome, they are still not what I want to see in a company that appears to have solid growth ahead of it. To some degree, I suspect that the rather weak performance is indirectly related to the company's aggressive move toward margin improvement as the transaction margin continues to weaken (Figure 4). Granted, the weakening transaction margin is due in part to the company's increasing focus on unbranded card processing services (mainly Braintree). However, considering that the contribution of this (fairly new) strategy is still unknown and pricing power is likely to be quite limited (at least until the service is properly scaled), I maintain that the margin-related developments so far are worrisome and a reason why I continue to avoid the stock.

Figure 4: PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) Transaction margin (own work, based on company filings)

Of course, it can (rightly) be argued that a gradual decline in relative operating expenses (Figure 5) is a strong sign that the business model scales very well. However, the fact that operating expenses have also declined in absolute terms in 2023 suggests that this path to improving profitability is potentially unsustainable. To date, operating expenses (excluding transaction expenses, transaction and credit losses, and restructuring charges) have fallen to $4.3 billion in 2023, compared with $5.0 billion in the same period last year. Sales and marketing expenses declined for the second consecutive year. Also of concern is the fact that while absolute operating expenses have declined, the contribution of stock-based compensation to operating expenses has increased 12% year-over-year, from $1.01 billion to $1.23 billion. Of course, one could argue that the emphasis on SBC aligns employees with shareholder interests, but with a stock in free fall, I think there are better incentives - at least in the short term.

PayPal is a highly trusted payment services provider with solid brand recognition, but if it falls behind in terms of technological developments and, above all, customer service, this can quickly lead to customers leaving the platform. Granted, at the moment the company is well entrenched with merchants and consumers, but its market position should not be overestimated in this competitive environment.

Figure 5: PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) Operating expenses as a percentage of revenues (own work, based on company filings)

With that in mind, I'm a bit nervous that in addition to announcing a new CEO in August (which I absolutely welcome and who made a solid impression on his first earnings call yesterday), a new CFO has also been named (the third in less than two years). Granted, former CFO Blake Jorgensen probably stepped down for health reasons, but I think it's still reasonable to expect Jamie Miller to be a fairly "enthusiastic" successor. While I hope I'm wrong, I think it's highly unlikely that she will oversee a strategic spending program and temporarily sacrifice profitability to strengthen the company's moat. Instead, I believe she will continue on the course of rigorous cost-cutting.

On a positive note, however, transaction and credit losses remain insignificant and total payment volume has increased strongly compared to Q3 2022 (+15% year-over-year, Figure 6). Transactions per active account also improved significantly - up 13% year-over-year and 3.5% sequentially. However, while these are definitely positive signs, I would not over-interpret them due to the continued contraction in transaction margin mentioned above. Against the backdrop of a possible aggressive discounting policy, I would like to see PayPal return to active account growth before I consider it a buy.

Figure 6: PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL): Quarterly total payment volume (blue) and transactions per active account (red) (own work, based on company filings)

Updated Valuation Of PayPal Stock

As shown in the introduction, PayPal stock looks very cheap from an adjusted earnings per share perspective. However, when valuing the stock based on GAAP earnings per share, things look different (remember that stock-based compensation is the largest recurring adjustment). PYPL stock currently trades at 16 times blended GAAP earnings (rather than 11x based on adjusted earnings). However, the return prospects are still quite solid if analysts' estimates are accurate (a recession is unlikely to be factored into the estimates):

Figure 7: PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL): FAST Graphs forecasting chart, based on GAAP earnings per share (FAST Graphs tool)

From the perspective of a discounted cash flow analysis and after taking into account the movements in working capital and stock-based compensation, PayPal stock today appears slightly undervalued at a cost of equity of 10% (Figure 8). In my article from April, I considered a cost of equity of 9% still acceptable, but recent increases in long-term interest rates (e.g., 4.9% for the 30-year Treasury) make it necessary to adjust expected returns accordingly. In the DCF model, PayPal's free cash flow is expected to recover strongly in 2025, but growth will slow in subsequent years, and I think it would be overly optimistic to assign a perpetual growth rate of more than 3% to a company with a rather weak (and vulnerable) moat.

Figure 8: PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL): Discounted cash flow analysis (own work, based on company filings and own estimates)

Conclusion

PayPal reported adjusted earnings per share and revenue that exceeded analysts' expectations. However, I think the reason for the modest jump in the share price is more due to the good impression made by the new CEO Alex Chriss during the conference call.

The continued strong growth in quarterly total payment volume - well above inflation - and strong transactions per active account were definitely encouraging. However, the continued decline in active accounts (still largely insignificant but nonetheless at an accelerated pace) was definitely disappointing. More importantly, PayPal's transaction margin continued to decline, and I find it difficult to attribute this solely to the growing emphasis on unbranded card processing services.

And despite the fact that Blake Jorgensen has likely stepped down from his role as CFO for health reasons, I'm still a bit wary of new - and possibly overly enthusiastic - CFO Jamie Miller. The company has been cutting costs quite aggressively to more than offset the ongoing decline in transaction margin, so it's only reasonable for Miller to continue on that path.

However, considering that operating expenses have fallen in recent years not only in relative terms (which again is a sign of good scalability), but most recently in absolute terms, I don't think this cost-cutting policy is sustainable. In fact, I think a continued focus on cheaper customer support and lower technology spending could put the company's small moat in jeopardy. PayPal still benefits from the strong brand it established already in the early days, and it needs to be careful not to damage its brand with such short-term cost-cutting measures. The rather large (and growing) importance of stock-based compensation is probably not very helpful in this context either - especially not against the backdrop of a stock with weak performance and a very uncertain outlook.

I am therefore still hesitant to open a position in PayPal stock, despite its increasingly compelling valuation. As long as the operating fundamentals are as uncertain as they currently are, I would only buy the stock if it is truly trading in deep value territory. While recency bias suggests this is the case at the current $54 price, a valuation from the perspective of properly adjusted free cash flow and earnings suggests otherwise. The recent rise in long-term interest rates (+100 basis points since my last valuation), which of course affects the discount rate for future cash flows, is also not helpful.

Thank you for taking the time to read my latest article. Whether you agree or disagree with my conclusions, I always welcome your opinion and feedback in the comments below. And if there's anything I should improve or expand on in future articles, drop me a line as well. As always, please consider this article only as a first step in your own due diligence.