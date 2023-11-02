Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Chart Book: The Pain Trade Is Stocks Higher Into Year End

Christopher Yates, CFA
1.56K Followers

Summary

  • November through December also sees what is generally the highest level of corporate buyback activity for the year.
  • In addition to being buyers of equities over the coming month, Goldman Sachs estimates CTAs will also be significant buyers of bonds under all market scenarios in the coming weeks.
  • While my bias is more bullish than bearish (if only slightly) to close out the year, from a market internals perspective, there isn’t really any clear signal for either direction at present.
  • In terms of the relative performance of the most cyclical areas on the S&P 500 relative to the broad market (an important measure of market internals to which I also pay great attention), the message here is much less positive.

Day trading stocks. Trader studying stock markets on TradingView app.

Daniel Balakov

In this week’s edition of the Acheron Insights chart book:

  • The window of weakness is closing. Welcome to the window of strength.
  • The pain trade into year end is likely higher.
  • Along with the structural flows around

Editor and publisher of AcheronInsights.com. Investment research centered around using the business cycle to your advantage and a "jack of all trades" approach, focusing on macro, fundamentals, technicals, sentiment, and market structure.I am a CFA charterholder with a background in financial planning and investment analysis.

