Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Cisco's Webex Extends Generative AI Into Collaboration

Nov. 02, 2023 9:00 AM ETCisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)
Bob O'Donnell profile picture
Bob O'Donnell
3.12K Followers

Summary

  • At its recent Webex One conference, Cisco made several announcements regarding AI integration into its entire suite of Webex tools.
  • The most intriguing is the introduction of a new type of foundation model Cisco is calling Real-Time Media Models that are based on audio and video data.
  • In addition, Cisco added to its history of Apple collaborations by unveiling additional support for Apple devices, including Apple TV and Apple Watch.

CISCO headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography

There’s no question that Generative AI (GenAI) applications are starting to make a big impact on enterprise applications. Until recently, however, the vast majority of the attention being given to GenAI applications for business has had to do with text-based Large Language

This article was written by

Bob O'Donnell profile picture
Bob O'Donnell
3.12K Followers
Bob O’Donnell is the founder and chief analyst of TECHnalysis Research, LLC a technology consulting and market research firm that provides strategic consulting and market research services to the technology industry and professional financial community. You can follow him on Twitter @bobodtech.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About CSCO

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CSCO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CSCO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.