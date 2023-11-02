Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.43K Followers

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Q2 2024 Results Earnings Conference Call November 1, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Ana Raman - Vice President, Investor Relations

Dani Reiss - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Jonathan Sinclair - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Carrie Baker - President

Conference Call Participants

Brooke Roach - Goldman Sachs

Ike Boruchow - Wells Fargo

Oliver Chen - TD Cowen

Rick Patel - Raymond James

Robert Ohmes - Bank of America Securities

Jonathan Komp - Robert W. Baird

Mark Petrie - CIBC World Markets

Michael Vu - Barclays Capital

Jay Sole - UBS

Operator

Good morning. And welcome to the Canada Goose Q2 2024 Earnings Call. All participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the call over to Ana Raman, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, Ms. Raman.

Ana Raman

Thank you, operator. And good morning, everyone. With me are Dani Reiss, Chairman and CEO; Jonathan Sinclair, EVP and CFO; and Carrie Baker, President. After Dani's and Jonathan's prepared remarks, we will open it up for your questions.

Our call today, including the Q&A portion, includes forward-looking statements. Each forward-looking statement, including, without limitation, discussion of our financial outlook, is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected.

Certain material factors and assumptions were considered and applied in making these forward-looking statements. Additional information regarding these statements, factors and assumptions and regarding material factors that could cause actual results to differ from those projected is available in our earnings press release issued this morning as well as in our filings with US and Canadian securities regulators. These documents are also available on

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About GOOS

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GOOS

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.