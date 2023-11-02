Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMTOF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (OTCPK:MMTOF) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 30, 2023 2:15 AM ET

Company Participants

Kentaro Matsuoka - Representative Executive Officer, EVP & CFO

Takao Kato - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Kentaro Matsuoka

This is Matsuoka speaking. Thank you for your participation today in our First Half FY 2023 results meeting despite your busy schedule. I am Kentaro Matsuoka, the Executive Vice President and CFO.

So in the first half of fiscal 2023 I would like to explain. So in addition to the shortage of vessels and semiconductors, the total demand declined mainly in other countries and the material cost remained high due to inflation and other factors. The business environment surrounding us was challenging. Amid this business environment, our business performance grew steadily on a year-on-year basis thanks to our focus on improving the quality of sales as well as the marginal profit.

The net sales for the first half FY 2023 increased by 15% year-on-year to JPY1,330.8 billion and the operating profit increased by 23% year-on-year to JPY104.2 billion and the operating profit margin was 7.8% mainly due to the improvement in the regional mix and selling prices. The ordinary profit was JPY120.9 billion due in part the impact of foreign exchange rate and the net income was JPY67.5 billion due to the booking of losses related to the china business and the payment of taxes.

For your information looking at the second quarter alone the net sales were JPY695 billion and the operating profit was JPY59 billion. The OP margin was 8.5%. The ordinary profit was JPY59.1 billion and the net income was JPY19.6 billion.

The retail sales volume declined by 9% to 389,000 units due to a shortage of vessels and semiconductors and the decline in total demand, as well as the impact coming

