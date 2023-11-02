toddtaulman/iStock via Getty Images

Seneca Foods Corp. ( NASDAQ: SENEA

Moving on to our new position in Seneca Foods, I may have just one-upped even our most boring investments by way of owning this microcap canned vegetable producer, the largest in the US. As a company trading below the value of its net current assets, along with real estate held on the balance sheet that could exceed the entire market cap of the business, Seneca Foods is a throwback to the Graham and Dodd style of buying companies below their net current asset value. However, unlike most Graham and Dodd 'cigar butt' investments, Seneca Foods has an actual operating business. One that is not in decline. In fact, the industry in which Seneca Foods operates has changed in such a way that stable market share and the resulting higher earnings should be the norm moving forward.

Furthermore, there are clear cut reasons why the stock is mispriced. First, Seneca was booted from the S&P 600 index earlier this year, which resulted in forced selling, driving the share price down around 30% despite no significant changes to the business. Second, Seneca doesn't screen particularly well. The company has both a large debt load (due to inventory purchase requirements) and understated earnings given their inventory accounting methodology. If investors don't make the necessary earnings adjustments, GAAP earnings look non-existent. Third, management runs their business like a private company, with no IR strategy, no earnings calls, and no investor outreach (it took jumping through a few hoops to get management on the phone).

The canned vegetable business is tough and has historically been a battle for market share among a few large competitors, resulting in price wars driven by tough periods of seasonality and ever-changing cost structures. Following the exit of Del Monte Foods from the private label canned vegetable business, Seneca and smaller private competitor Lakeside Foods now control around 85% of the market, which will aid in the investment case moving forward, given Seneca's substantial capacity versus their peers. Rather than pricing wars this time around, Seneca has been (and will be) able to pass along price increases to their customers, which will prove vital given the COVID-related increases in nearly all of their input costs. The importance of these factors can't be overstated, as reduced industry supply and a more rational competitive environment means that these changes are more durable than Seneca is being given credit for.

Outside of the index removal, which proved a timely buying opportunity, a great time to purchase businesses in commoditized, highly competitive industries where they are fighting for market share is when the industry structure changes. There's a fairly well known investor who has also been successful investing against the backdrop of positive industry changes.

We were able to purchase our shares at a mid-single digit multiple of earnings, and our downside is well protected, which means we can be patient as the company works through their current volumes, moves through their inventory, pays down debt and continues to generate strong earnings. We've done well since our initial purchase, but I think the share price should continue to trickle upwards, where I peg fair value to be significantly higher than today's price.

