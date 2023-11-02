Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Greenhaven Road Capital - PAR Tech: Overnight Success

Fund Letter Stock Ideas profile picture
Fund Letter Stock Ideas
10.92K Followers

Summary

  • PAR Technology has been selected as the exclusive POS software and services provider for Burger King traditional restaurants in North America.
  • PAR's journey to landing Burger King started nine years ago when they purchased the Brink POS system.
  • The partnership with Burger King is expected to significantly increase PAR's annual recurring revenue and open doors for other Tier 1 customers.

Close up of a male"s hand paying bill with credit card contactless payment on smartphone in a cafe, scanning on a card machine. Electronic payment. Banking and technology

AsiaVision

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR)

On October 5, PAR issued a press release, saying that they had been “selected as the exclusive point of sale (POS) software and services

This article was written by

Fund Letter Stock Ideas profile picture
Fund Letter Stock Ideas
10.92K Followers
Single stock ideas excerpted from fund letters published by Seeking Alpha.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About PAR

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PAR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PAR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.