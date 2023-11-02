Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Greenhaven Road Capital - Burford Capital: Has Line Of Sight To Another Multibillion-Dollar Award

Nov. 02, 2023 7:25 AM ETBurford Capital Limited (BUR)
Fund Letter Stock Ideas profile picture
Fund Letter Stock Ideas
10.92K Followers

Summary

  • Burford Capital is a litigation funder that funds legal cases for a portion of the proceeds.
  • Burford's most successful investment to date has been a case against the government of Argentina, with a verdict of $6.2B.
  • The company may have line of sight to another multibillion-dollar award, indicating potential for significant returns.

Smart law, legal advice icons and astute lawyer working tools in lawyers office

NanoStockk/iStock via Getty Images

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR)

Burford is a litigation funder that funds legal cases for a portion of the proceeds. The company’s downside is limited to the cost of

This article was written by

Fund Letter Stock Ideas profile picture
Fund Letter Stock Ideas
10.92K Followers
Single stock ideas excerpted from fund letters published by Seeking Alpha.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About BUR

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BUR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BUR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.