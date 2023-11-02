Greenhaven Road Capital - Burford Capital: Has Line Of Sight To Another Multibillion-Dollar Award
- Burford Capital is a litigation funder that funds legal cases for a portion of the proceeds.
- Burford's most successful investment to date has been a case against the government of Argentina, with a verdict of $6.2B.
- The company may have line of sight to another multibillion-dollar award, indicating potential for significant returns.
The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.
Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR)
Burford is a litigation funder that funds legal cases for a portion of the proceeds. The company’s downside is limited to the cost of funding a lawsuit, and their upside is limited only by the size of the settlement or jury award. Burford’s most successful investment to date has been YPF, where they funded a case against the government of Argentina, which privatized the YPF oil company without providing compensation to shareholders. During the third quarter, a judge in New York ruled in favor of Burford and other YPF claimants in every way possible. Burford’s share of the verdict is $6.2B and accruing interest at over $300M per year. This is quite significant relative to Burford’s $3B market capitalization, though the market is discounting the award because Argentina has a history of trying to avoid paying.
In my opinion, if Burford is going to be successful, a few massive cases like YPF will drive a significant portion of the returns. In venture capital, this dynamic is referred to as Power Law. As the investor Peter Thiel said, the “biggest secret in venture capital is that the best investment in a successful fund equals or outperforms the entire rest of the fund combined.” On paper, this has been the case with YPF where Burford has invested a total of $35M to date. Yes, on paper that is a 177 bagger. Burford already sold $7M of their investment for $236M, or more than a 30 bagger. It is likely that Burford will take a discount to collect their $6.2B YPF judgement but, given that their basis is only $28M whatever the discount, the returns should be eye-popping.
Over the course of the summer, we spent significant energy looking at other cases that Burford has funded. The company is intentionally opaque and will not discuss individual cases for many reasons, including confidentiality. However, after sifting through thousands of pages of court documents (via the public access resource PACER), Burford presentations, SEC filings, and news media accounts, there is reason to believe that Burford has line of sight to another multibillion-dollar award where collectability is far less of an issue than with YPF. Given the multiple sources and triangulation involved, the presentation of our analysis is far more suited to PowerPoint than a quarterly letter. We will email the presentation to all limited partners next week, but for now, rest assured I believe Burford is worth far more than the $13 per share Mr. Market has ascribed to it.
