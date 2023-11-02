Bruce Bennett

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) unveiled a challenging financial landscape in Q3 2023, with a notable decline in earnings per share (EPS) and total operating revenue compared to Q3 2022. Net income also showed a slight year-over-year decline but a small increase in consolidated adjusted EBITDA, suggesting resilience in the company’s core earnings power. Despite these mixed results, Verizon’s broadband sector displayed robust growth with significant net additions, a testament to the strong demand for the company’s broadband and fixed wireless services. This article offers an essential perspective and technical analysis of Verizon Communications' stock price, aiming to determine the future trajectory of the stock and identify potential investment opportunities. The analysis shows that Verizon Communications is rallying from a robust support level, suggesting a significant upward momentum.

Verizon's Financial Health

Verizon Communications reported Q3 2023 earnings, showing mixed financial results amid competitive and operational challenges. The company's EPS declined to $1.13 from $1.17 in Q3 2022. Adjusted for special items, EPS was $1.22, down from $1.32 year-over-year. This decrease in EPS, both reported and adjusted, reflects the company's financial pressures.

Moreover, total operating revenue for the quarter was $33.34 billion, marking a 2.6% decrease from Q3 2022. This decline primarily stemmed from lower wireless equipment revenue and subdued postpaid upgrade activity, indicating a slower retail environment and possibly more conservative consumer spending. The chart below presents Verizon Communications' quarterly revenue. It indicates that despite a minor dip in revenue for Q3 2023, the general trajectory of the company's revenue continues to be upward. In contrast, the company's cash flow from operations and free cash flow showed improvement, with year-to-date figures rising to $28.8 billion and $14.6 billion, respectively. This improvement suggests effective cost management and working capital optimization.

Data by YCharts

Additionally, Verizon Communications reported a 2.8% year-over-year decrease to $4.9 billion. However, a slight 0.2% increase in consolidated adjusted EBITDA to $12.2 billion showed some resilience in the company's core earnings capability. These financial outcomes were influenced by various special items, including charges related to the shutdown of the BlueJeans business and business transformation costs

From a segment perspective, Verizon’s broadband sector showed robust growth with 434,000 net additions, indicating a strong market demand for Verizon Communications' broadband offerings, including its fixed wireless service. This growth in broadband can be seen as a strategic win for Verizon Communications, compensating for some challenges in other areas. On the other hand, wireless service revenue increased by 2.9%, driven by pricing actions and growth in fixed wireless offerings. However, this was offset by declines in wireless equipment revenue and slower upgrade activities. Conversely, the business segment experienced a 4.0% decrease in total revenue, primarily due to lower wireline revenue, which was partially mitigated by the increase in wireless service revenue. Despite this growth, the operating income and EBITDA for the business segment declined significantly, reflecting ongoing challenges in maintaining high-margin wireline revenues and the competitive pressures in the market.

Overall, Verizon's Q3 2023 results reflect a challenging environment, marked by revenue declines in key segments but balanced by growth in broadband and wireless services, alongside improved cash flow metrics. The company's efforts to grow its subscriber base, particularly in broadband and fixed wireless, alongside its cost management strategies, have helped cushion the impacts of broader market and operational challenges.

Significant Price Behaviour at Solid Support

The monthly chart presents a strong bullish trend, highlighted by a solid base formation and a notable bounce back from a crucial support level. Since reaching its 2008 low at $10.20, the stock price has been on a significant upward trajectory. This upward movement is attributed to an inverted head and shoulders pattern, with the head forming at the 2002 low of $8.90 and the shoulders developing at $13.02 and $10.20, respectively. The pattern's neckline, established around $18, was decisively breached in 2011. This breakthrough led to a strong surge in Verizon Communications' stock price, propelling it to a record high of $52.35.

Verizon Monthly Chart (stockcharts.com)

This strong surge in stock price was primarily attributable to a series of strategic decisions and favorable market conditions. Post the 2008 financial crisis, the broader market recovery, accompanied by an aggressive expansion in the telecommunications sector, played a significant role. Verizon, specifically, capitalized on the burgeoning demand for wireless communication and high-speed internet. Their early and substantial investment in 4G LTE technology, followed by a pioneering role in the rollout of 5G networks, positioned them as a leader in a rapidly evolving digital landscape. This technological advancement, combined with their successful acquisition of Vodafone's stake in Verizon Wireless in 2014, significantly boosted their market share and revenue streams. Additionally, Verizon's consistent focus on expanding its customer base, improving network reliability, and diversifying into digital media and advertising with acquisitions like AOL and Yahoo further attracted investor confidence, culminating in a sustained upward trajectory in stock value.

However, this strong surge in price was halted and dropped in 2022; Verizon Communications' stock price faced significant downward pressure primarily due to a combination of macroeconomic factors, intensifying market competition, and heavy capital expenditure. The broader economic environment, marked by rising interest rates, inflation, and looming recession fears, generally dampened investor sentiment towards the telecom sector, traditionally viewed as a defensive play but sensitive to interest rate changes. Additionally, the increasingly competitive landscape, with rivals like T-Mobile and AT&T aggressively pushing for market share in the 5G arena, challenged Verizon's growth prospects and profitability. This competition not only pressured Verizon's customer base but also led to higher costs as the company continued to invest heavily in its 5G infrastructure and spectrum acquisition. These investments, though necessary for long-term growth, strained short-term earnings and raised concerns over the company's debt levels and future cash flows, contributing to the stock's underperformance.

This significant drop from the 2020 peak has established significant support at $31.26, as indicated by the 50% Fibonacci retracement level. October's notable rebound is characterized by a prominent reversal candlestick, signaling increased buying interest and potential for upward momentum in future months. The first resistance level for this rally is placed at $36.24, aligning with the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement. Given the formation of a bullish hammer candlestick at this critical long-term support, the chances of surpassing this resistance level appear high. Additionally, the RSI is recovering from its lower values, suggesting a building upward momentum in the price.

The bullish hammer observed in the October monthly candle is further corroborated by the weekly chart below, which reveals that the price has not only broken out of a significant falling wedge pattern but also closed at higher levels. With the RSI finishing above the mid-50 level, it points to an accelerating price trend. The near-term target for this rally is set at the July peak of $36.24, coinciding with the 38.2% Fibonacci level on the monthly chart. The falling wedge pattern suggests a medium-term objective at $39.74. The October 2023 monthly close saw the RSI above the mid-50 level, underlining the significance of an anticipated price increase in the following months.

Verizon Weekly Chart (stockcharts.com)

For a more detailed view of this robust move, examining the short-term daily chart reveals a rounding bottom formation at a low of $30.14, closing above a key blue trendline. This emphasizes the potential for ascending prices soon.

Verizon Daily Chart (stockcharts.com)

Market Risk

Economically, Verizon Communications is susceptible to interest rate hikes and inflationary pressures, which can elevate borrowing costs and impact consumer spending power, potentially reducing demand for telecommunication services. Additionally, the economic environment characterized by recession fears might dampen investor sentiment towards the telecom sector, traditionally seen as defensive but sensitive to broader market trends. This sensitivity to the economic climate can directly influence Verizon's profitability and stock valuation.

In the fiercely competitive telecom sector, Verizon must continually innovate and invest heavily in technologies like 5G to retain its market position against rivals such as AT&T and T-Mobile. These investments, while crucial for long-term sustainability and growth, place a substantial burden on the company's short-term earnings and cash flow, raising concerns about debt levels and future financial health. The pressure to maintain a competitive edge also extends to Verizon's wireless and broadband segments, where market share and profitability are constantly challenged by evolving consumer preferences, technological advancements, and aggressive pricing strategies by competitors.

From a technical standpoint, the stock price is bouncing back from a critical support level, but a drop below $31.26 might lead to a decline toward the essential long-term pivot point of $26.28.

Bottom Line

Verizon Communications Q3 2023 earnings report reveals complexities of a changing market and economic environment. While there have been declines in key financial metrics like EPS, total operating revenue, and net income, the company has shown resilience through strategic initiatives in the broadband sector and improvements in operational cash flow and free cash flow. These factors demonstrate Verizon's strength in core earnings and capability in cost management and capital optimization amidst challenging conditions.

The robust growth in the broadband sector, along with the increase in wireless service revenue, underscores Verizon's successful adaptation to market demands and consumer trends. Despite these advances, the decline in wireless equipment revenue and the slower postpaid upgrade activities, along with the pressures in the business segment, particularly in wireline revenues, highlight ongoing challenges.

From a technical analysis standpoint, the stock's recent movements suggest potential for future price recovery. The rebound from key support levels and bullish signals in the stock's pricing patterns indicate rising investor confidence and a possible shift in market sentiment. However, these optimistic indicators must be balanced against the broader macroeconomic risks and competitive landscape, including interest rate hikes, inflation, and intense sector competition, which can impact Verizon Communications' short-term performance and long-term strategic positioning. Investors may consider buying the stock at the current rates since the price has broken the falling wedge pattern. If the price drops further, it could be an excellent strategy to consider adding more positions at $26, focusing on the potential for long-term price appreciation.