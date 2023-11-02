Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Meta Stock Is A Solid Buy

Nov. 02, 2023 8:30 AM ETMeta Platforms, Inc. (META)2 Comments
Louis Stevens profile picture
Louis Stevens
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Meta Platforms recently reported arguably its best quarter in the last few years.
  • With 52% operating margin for its core business, Meta demonstrated to the world its business dominance.
  • After a grueling couple of years for the company and its shareholders, this was a welcomed respite from the almost endless controversies in which Meta has found itself embroiled.
  • Today, we will walk through some historical perspective for Meta. We will then assess its runway for growth, its economic moats, its WhatsApp business, and its metaverse ambitions.
  • I also touch on some valuation related topics. I'm looking forward to sharing these ideas with you today, so let's begin!
Threads, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Wechat, Tencent QQ, Messenger, TikTok(Douyin) and Sina Weibo app icon on screen

Robert Way/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Ascension

To get us started today, it is worth noting that, while Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) has had a challenging few years, these few years were approximately about as challenging for the company as the few years that preceded them.

In

Get started with us today!

This article was written by

Louis Stevens profile picture
Louis Stevens
15.7K Followers

Louis Stevens offers a proprietary approach to equity (stock) investing.

Employing his Four Foundational Investment Frameworks, Louis purchases industry-leading businesses that possess mountainous cash hoards, robust free cash flow generation, long runways for growth, and quality company cultures.

Whether you're just getting started or are an analyst at a hedge fund, Louis has served folks like yourself throughout his career in equity research and investing. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of META either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

Louis Stevens profile picture
Louis Stevens
Today, 8:46 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (4.63K)
Thank you for reading!
Regarding this comment, "We will discuss Meta's brilliant leveraged recapitalization together later today."

I plan to release a detailed exploration of Meta's financial strategies in the months ahead; however, if you'd like to read more about this topic today, you may do so here: seekingalpha.com/...

I did not include it because it made the article too long, though it's certainly worth noting and considering, as Meta, like Apple of the late 2010s, is set to return a lot of capital to shareholders.
Tony Montana Munich profile picture
Tony Montana Munich
Today, 8:37 AM
Investing Group
Comments (1.08K)
thanks for the excellent article.

Long META since 6 years…
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About META

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on META

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
META
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.