Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

My Top 10 High Yield Dividend Stocks For November 2023

Nov. 02, 2023 8:50 AM ETBAC, BBY, BLK, DFS, GS, MS, PXD, SWKS, TFC, TXN
Dividend Yield Theorist profile picture
Dividend Yield Theorist
6.66K Followers

Summary

  • The market slide continues in October with the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF dropping by 2.17%, marking three consecutive months of losses for the fund.
  • The top 10 stocks on the watchlist for November 2023 offer a 4.58% dividend yield, more than double the S&P 500.
  • My top 10 list of high dividend yield stocks has generated an annualized rate of return of 8.20% since its inception in November 2020.

Business performance monitoring concept, businessman using smartphone Online survey filling out, digital form checklist, blue background.

Thapana Onphalai

Market Recap

October marks three consecutive months of negative returns for the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY). The ETF fell by 1.63% in August, 4.74% in September and 2.17% in October, with a cumulative decline of approximately 8.33%. Vanguard's High Dividend

This article was written by

Dividend Yield Theorist profile picture
Dividend Yield Theorist
6.66K Followers
I have a masters degree in Analytics from Northwestern University and a bachelors degree in Accounting. I have worked in the investment arena for over 10 years starting as an analyst and working my way up to a management role. Dividend investing is a personal hobby and I look forward to sharing my thoughts with the Seeking Alpha community. In addition to being a contributor here on Seeking Alpha I publish informative videos on YouTube using the following channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVh4UdktgeaPx8Ndm-j72xg

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BBY, BLK, SWKS, TXN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BAC--
Bank of America Corporation
BBY--
Best Buy Co., Inc.
BLK--
BlackRock, Inc.
DFS--
Discover Financial Services
GS--
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.