plrphoto/iStock via Getty Images

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) have been a poor performer over the past year, losing over 38% of their value. Unfortunately, the pain has not stopped there, as shares fell a further 9% after-hours on Wednesday afternoon after reporting disappointing Q3 2023 earnings. I would continue to avoid shares, given the challenges the company is facing.

Seeking Alpha

In the company's third quarter, it earned $1.20 in adjusted EPS, missing estimates by $0.94 as revenue fell by 3% to $1.19 billion. This was down from $3.02 last year as adjusted EBITDA fell to $150 million from $240 million last year. There were several major problems weighing on Marriott Vacations' results.

Marriott Vacations is a time share (or "vacation ownership") company that operates over 120 resorts across 7 brands. It makes money by selling memberships, collecting fees from members, and earning financing revenue. Many who buy a time-share finance that purchases, and it is an unsecured loan, meaning quite frankly that VAC has some similarities with credit card companies.

Exacerbating macroeconomic challenges, VAC has been hit by the wildfires in Maui. While importantly the company has not had any physical damage to Maui properties, obviously time share sales there are down meaningfully as has been occupancy. Since the wildfires, occupancy has begun to recover. Still, in the quarter there was a $24 million hit to adjusted EBITDA from the fires.

Even if we adjust that out, $174 million of EBITDA is down substantially from $240 million last year. Now, these fires are likely to be a truly one-time event, and eventually, the market will be able to look past them. However, fires are not the only cause of the company's problems. Just as credit card lenders are seeing increased delinquencies and defaults, VAC has seen a material rise in defaults, though management said these defaults are stabilizing at elevated levels.

Still, given the high default rates, VAC is being forced to set aside more for potential losses, with a $59 million charge to its loan loss provisions. So far this year, VAC has taken $182 million in loan loss reserves this year from $130 million last year. It has $2.29 billion of vacation ownership loans, against which it has $2.03 billion in debt., which is non-recourse to the parent. Still, if defaults continue to rise, VAC's ~$260 million equity position supporting these structures could be impaired. As asset coverage ratios decline, net interest earned within the securitizations could also be trapped, thereby reducing cash flow back to VAC, which it uses to support its cap-ex spending, 3.2% dividend yield, and $3 billion of corporate debt.

These securitization structures essentially are levered 9:1, and because VAC is lending at a higher rate than it borrows out, this has enabled it to generate $50 million a quarter in financing income, representing about $1/share in quarterly earnings. However, if defaults continue to rise, this income stream could be significantly reduced. Financing income is a major source of the company's earnings power. Relative to a car or a house payment, consumers will likely be more willing to lose possession of their timeshare, should they face financial pressure.

Now, if and when it suffers a default, VAC can re-sell that ownership right to someone else, its cash flow stream faces minimal interruption, in essence, it's a default with limited actual loss. Unfortunately, as the economy softens and the travel boom fades, sales activity has slowed. Adjusted contract sales of $466 million were down about 4% from last year; this is adding back $28 million of lost sales from Maui. While I do not expect a recession, I struggle to see an environment where discretionary spending rises materially from here, meaning sales are likely to be challenged for some time, at least through 2024. Moreover, there is likely to continue to be some emotional scarring around Maui, so while VAC may recover some of the $28 million in lost contract sales, I would not expect a complete recovery over the next year.

Management and exchange revenue rose by $7 million to $205 million as its management and club fees benefited from all of the member sign-ups over the past year. However, with sales running substantially slower and defaults in its loan portfolio rising, the number of members it has may start to come under pressure, which in turn will begin to weigh on membership revenues. Overall sales of vacation ownership fell from $417 million to $319 million, and this will have negative future impacts on membership fee growth.

As you can see, VAC has been hit hard by several factors: the wildfires in Maui, deteriorating credit quality, and a macro environment less conducive to sales of new timeshares. Given the degree of fixed cost in its business, this led adjusted EBITDA margins to contract to 27.9% from 32.7%. The company did buy back $65 million of stock, at prices above current levels, and while it has $265 million in cash on hand, with $3 billion of corporate debt and $2 billion in securitized debt, I think management would be prudent to focus on balance sheet improvement rather than buybacks, particularly as Maui may continue to drag.

Given this weak quarter, VAC has reduced guidance to the below ranges. Adjusting for Maui, the company should earn about $7.65 a share. However, given Maui is likely to be a drag for some time, a full adjustment may not be appropriate, and we should expect that EPS does not fully converge to adjusted EPS in 2024. The Maui gap should shrink meaningfully, but not necessarily to zero. In Q2, it was guiding to about $10 in EPS. So, this reduction far exceeds the Maui headwind and speaks to the problems posed by lower sales and higher defaults.

Marriott Vacations

Its free cash flow guidance is also down from $540-$600 million, well in excess of its $50-55 million Maui impact. I would also note that free cash flow is just $200-230 million excluding changes in borrowing available from its securitizations. Given higher defaults and the potential for more credit degradation, the ability to sustainably increase borrowing in these structures is uncertain. On a forward run-rate perspective in 2024 and 2025, I suspect we will see less securitization capacity, which may more than offset some Maui recovery.

This is a business facing significant headwinds that will mostly persist next year. With $5 billion in debt against $2.4 billion of book equity, VAC is fairly levered with a dependence on debt financing, and so with lower free cash flow, it will need to prioritize debt paydowns rather than continuing with share repurchases, in my view, over the next year.

Given adjusted earnings are $5.95 so far this year, its guidance implies just ~$1.60 in EPS in Q4, or $6.40 annualized, even as Maui recovers somewhat. This is because of the headwinds present elsewhere in the business. While the wildfires have added to the problems, this is a business that has slowed materially relative to what management expected just three months ago.

Even down 10% after-hours, shares are at over 12x its Q4 run-rate earnings, which totally excludes an impact from Maui. Given Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation earnings may continue to fall if it reserves more for defaults and sees membership fees slow, which could reduce its ability to extract cash out of securitizations, I do not see this as an attractive entry point. I would wait until book value or ~$66 before considering whether to buy shares. That would be 10x earnings, ex-Maui. At that point, the market would be more fully pricing in a continuation of bad news. For now, though, Marriott Vacations shares are not cheap enough to buy a deteriorating fundamental story, and I would avoid VAC.