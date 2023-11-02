Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Palantir Q3 Review: Strong Numbers But Do Not Chase

Nov. 02, 2023 9:33 AM ETPalantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)3 Comments
Tradevestor profile picture
Tradevestor
7.4K Followers

Summary

  • Palantir Technologies Inc. Q3 results show a beat in non-GAAP EPS and revenue, leading to a 15% pre-market increase in stock price.
  • The company has achieved GAAP profitability for the fourth consecutive quarter and raised its guidance for the full year.
  • Palantir's government revenue growth is slower than commercial revenue growth, and the stock seems overvalued on both sales and earnings metrics.

Palantir Technologies headquarters campus exterior view in Silicon Valley. - Palo Alto, California, USA - 2019

Michael Vi

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) has just reported its Q3 results as covered here by Seeking Alpha. Non-GAAP EPS beat by one cent while revenue beat by about $2 million. The stock is reacting favorably pre-market, up almost 15%, although I'd like

This article was written by

Tradevestor profile picture
Tradevestor
7.4K Followers
Dividends (DGI and DRIP) and Growth at reasonable price (GARP) for Long-term. Serious money.Fun trading for short-term. Play money.Ideas and thoughts presented in the articles are not professional recommendations.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

jaeger8888 profile picture
jaeger8888
Today, 10:30 AM
Comments (1.55K)
What if they guide for 2.8 to 3 billion in revenue for 2024? You'll be saying don't chase it over 20 and on and on...
e
enzo42
Today, 10:22 AM
Investing Group
Comments (93)
“a single swallow does not make a summer.”
Yet it signals that the summer is coming, with a lot more swallows. )(
Puche profile picture
Puche
Today, 10:03 AM
Investing Group
Comments (6.05K)
You made me laugh with you comment “ I am retaining my "Buy" rating for now but would be wary of chasing the stock beyond the $18 area that seems to have knocked the stock down a few times this year.”

How can you have a BUY rating and yet be “wary of chasing the stock beyond the $18 area”.

The stock is trading at $18 today. Sounds like to are being very wishy washy. Of course that’s just my two cents.

As the SA community know I’ve been long PLTR for a couple of years and continue to believe this is a LT transformational stock that should be owned for 10+ years.

Again just my two cents. Slow and steady! Good luck to all!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About PLTR

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PLTR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PLTR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.