Silver Beech Capital - Dentalcorp: Attractive Valuation, 50%+ Upside
Summary
- Dentalcorp is Canada's largest dental practice consolidator, with over 500 practices in its portfolio.
- The company has a strict acquisition criteria, targeting high-quality, profitable practices focused on patient care.
- Dentalcorp improves practice-level EBITDA by 10-15% after one year of ownership through its robust operations playbook.
The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.
Dentalcorp (OTCPK:DNTCF, DNTL:CA)
Dentalcorp is a small-capitalization owner/operator of dental practices in Canada. The company is Canada’s largest dental practice consolidator. By partnering with Dentalcorp, dentists monetize the value they have created in their practice, plan for retirement, and let Dentalcorp manage complexities of ownership and patient care. Since its founding in 2011, Dentalcorp has grown to over 500 practices and refined its acquisitions and operations playbook.
Dentalcorp has a 690+ acquisition pipeline that meet strict criterion: (i) larger size practices with 2+ dentists and 2+ hygienists; (ii) $2M+ of revenue and ~$500K+ of EBITDA; (iii) young average age of employed staff to ensure undisrupted patient care and relationships; (iv) strong clinical reputations; and (v), attractive location (physical location, demographic trends, facility type). Dentalcorp’s targets aren’t “fixer-uppers.” They are high-quality, profitable practices focused on patient care.
After acquiring a practice, Dentalcorp executes on its robust operations playbook to drive performance. By expanding product offerings, rationalizing fees, improving the customer experience via technology, and leveraging the broader company’s scale for equipment and labor procurement, Dentalcorp typically improves practice-level EBITDA by 10-15% after one year of ownership. The company retains dentists with 5-to-7-year service agreements. Practice-level alignment is achieved through stock- and growthbased incentives. Historically, 95% of dentists continue in their clinical role after selling to Dentalcorp.
Over 75% of Canadians see a dentist every year and (as depicted in the graph below) dental expense per capita has grown at 1.7x Canadian inflation since 1975.
Unlike U.S. counterparts that are generally reimbursed by insurers after a claim has been made, Canadian dental practices have low working capital needs as they receive cash payment at service from the patient.
We believe Dentalcorp is an attractive investment because:
- Scaled consolidator in an attractive market: Dentalcorp is the largest dental services platform in Canada but represents just 3.6% of the market. Having fine-tuned its acquisition and operations playbook, the company has a long runway of profitable acquisition opportunities. The Canadian dental market is essential, recession- and inflation-resistant, and poised to further expand as the country’s middle class grows.
- Sustainable debt load: we think the market is concerned by Dentalcorp’s higher leverage levels (4.2x net debt to run-rate EBITDA). Dentalcorp does have high leverage compared to the average public company, but it is supported by the company’s resilient cash flows. Management is aware of the market’s concern and is committed to lowering leverage via cash flow growth and cheap cash or equity-financed add-on acquisitions. 74% of Dentalcorp’s debt is fixed rate due to interest rate swaps that expire in May 2026 (when Dentalcorp’s debt is due). Dentalcorp’s higher debt levels at fixed interest rates will lead to outsized levered cash flow growth as the company grows.
- Attractive valuation: Based on prices at the end of the third quarter, Dentalcorp trades at a TEV/EBITDA of 9.3x run-rate EBITDA and 8.1x 2024E EBITDA. We think it is sufficient to value the company using EBITDA because maintenance capital expense is low and significant goodwill amortization from acquisitions distorts cash earnings. Free cash flow is reinvested into attractive add-on acquisitions that add to platform scale and further de-leverage the company. Valuations of comparables (other attractive consolidators and less scaled Canadian competitors) are greater than 12x TEV/EBITDA, implying 50%+ upside to Dentalcorp’s stock price.
