Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Is It Finally Safe To Invest In Bond ETFs Now?

Nov. 02, 2023 10:05 AM ETAGG, BIV, BOND, FBND, LQD, SCHZ, SPAB, SPBO
Psycho Analyst profile picture
Psycho Analyst
6.59K Followers

Summary

  • Rising rates negatively impacted bond ETFs, causing bond prices to decline. Now, many investors wonder if peak rates have made bond funds a good investment again.
  • Bond ETF performance is difficult to predict. Neither duration nor the SEC Yield will accurately forecast what return you can expect from bond ETFs.
  • We look at various metrics of similar looking Vanguard bond funds and see how uncertain their performance is likely to be and how uncompetitive their yield.
  • Despite the media narrative, the Federal Reserve is still signaling strongly that rates will not decline from current levels for the next year or maybe longer, making Bond ETFs a poor investment now.

Bond market screen with rising yields and interest rates.

Torsten Asmus

As we all know by now, since January of 2022 rising interest rates have devastated bond funds and ETFs. The chart below shows you how Vanguard's most popular bond ETFs have performed since January of 2022, which is when the Federal

This article was written by

Psycho Analyst profile picture
Psycho Analyst
6.59K Followers
Though I have done quite a few different things over the course of a long life, I am best known as a writer of bestselling books about business and health. My success has come because I am a very curious person who doesn't just follow the herd and trust whatever the experts tell us to believe. I do my own research. I collect the facts, look at them objectively, and draw my own conclusions. Over the years, I have been amazed at how much of what everybody "knows to be true" is based on poorly designed studies, many of them impossible to replicate. I approach Investing with the same open mind, challenging the orthodoxies that attract the herd, studying how things really work, and doing my best to come up with an approach, based on facts, that works for me and would appeal to those who find thinking worthwhile.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TREASURIES AND CDS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am not a certified investing professional or registered investment advisor. I am just an ordinary investor with a lot of curiosity who enjoys researching stocks and sharing what I find with others. Don't buy or sell any security you read about here before doing your own research and considering opposing views.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AGG--
iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF
BIV--
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares
BOND--
PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund ETF
FBND--
Fidelity® Total Bond ETF
LQD--
iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.