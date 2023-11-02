Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Watch For A Spike In Volatility: Short Term T-Bills And CDs Recommended

Nov. 02, 2023 10:14 AM ETS&P VIX Index (VIX), SGOV, XBIL, BIL, GBIL, BILS, XHLF
Summary

  • The Volatility Index is used by investors to track the short-term direction of the stock market.
  • The VIX has shown a correlation with the S&P 500 during past recessions, but its effectiveness as a forward indicator is uncertain.
  • Factors such as rising Treasury yields, increasing government debt, and the dumping of US bonds by adversaries and allies pose risks to the market.
  • Investors can shelter their portfolios in short-term Treasuries and CDs, which can protect assets while allowing enough fluidity to take advantage of higher rates or lower stock prices in the future.

Golden bull and bear on stock data chart background. Investing, stock exchange financial bearish and mullish market concept.

Bet_Noire

Tracking the Markets Using the VIX as a Tool

While Wall Street shudders from a blizzard of bad news, many investors keep their eyes on the Volatility Index seeking clues as to where markets are headed in the short

Crystal Allen has worked as a researcher and blog writer for a Boston-based investor relations company for the life sciences sector. She has also worked as a communications manager for a Fortune 500 database management company located in Silicon Valley. Before that she was a journalist who researched and produced stories regarding the financial implications of the health science sector, the high tech sector, and other related topics.

