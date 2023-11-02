Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Silver Beech Capital - Fidelity National Financial: Industry Leader Trading For The Lowest Multiple Among Peers

Fund Letter Stock Ideas profile picture
Fund Letter Stock Ideas
10.92K Followers

Summary

  • Fidelity National Financial is the largest title insurance agency in the US and a leading provider of title-related real estate transaction services.
  • The company's title profits are expected to decline by over 50% in 2023, but real estate transactions are a constant feature of the American economy, and FNF's title profits will normalize.
  • FNF's title business is undervalued compared to its peers, and the company has the potential to monetize its data assets and become an independent provider of real estate transactions data.

Fidelity National Title Group office in Irving, Texas, USA.

JHVEPhoto

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF)

Fidelity National Financial (“FNF”) is the largest title insurance agency in the United States and a leading provider of title-related real estate transaction services. FNF also owns 85% of

This article was written by

Fund Letter Stock Ideas profile picture
Fund Letter Stock Ideas
10.92K Followers
Single stock ideas excerpted from fund letters published by Seeking Alpha.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About FNF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FNF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FNF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.