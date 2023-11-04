Motortion

We previously covered Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in August 2023, discussing its temporal delay in the AI race, attributed to the MI300's slower sampling in Q3'23 against Nvidia's (NVDA) growing deliveries of the A100 and H100s.

With AMD likely to be a serious contender once MI300 ramped up in production by Q4'23, we had rated the stock as an opportunistic Buy for patient investors then.

In this article, we will be discussing the CEO's unexpectedly underwhelming MI300 revenue guidance of >$2B in 2024, well below our expectations and NVDA's massive wins thus far.

Combined with Intel's (INTC) drastic price cuts for its CPU and discrete GPU offerings, AMD may also be losing the ongoing chips war despite its best efforts. We shall discuss further.

The MI300 AI Investment Thesis Has Temporarily Stalled

It appears that Lisa Su may continue to struggle against NVDA's first mover advantage in the AI race after all, with the AMD CEO only guiding >$2B in MI300 sales in 2024.

This is on top of AMD's slower FQ3'23 top-line growth to $5.8B (+8.4% QoQ/ +4.2% YoY) and bottom line expansion to $0.70 (+20.6% QoQ/ +4.4% YoY).

AMD's numbers are disappointing indeed, when compared to the immense $16B sales (+18.5% QoQ/ +169.8% YoY) that Jensen Huang has guided for NVDA's FQ3'24 quarter, building upon the FQ2'23 outperformance of $13.5B (+87.7% QoQ/ +101.5% YoY).

Despite the INTC Habana Gaudi2's supposedly attractively performance-per-dollar ratio to NVDA's H100, the former only expects to generate approximately $2B in near-term sales from the doubled Gaudi pipeline as well.

With NVDA continuing to take the lead in the AI race, we believe that there may be more headwinds to AMD's near-term prospects, especially since $5B worth of the former's AI chips may be flooding the US and global markets over the next few months. This is attributed to the tightened US trade restrictions to China, effective immediately.

This unexpected event may cause AMD's MI300 sampling/ deliveries to be temporarily derailed, as more consumers stay within the NVDA ecosystem, thanks to the earlier availability of the latter's AI chips, compared to the previous estimated lead time of up to nine months.

While certain benchmark tests conclude that MI300 may offer a similar performance to H100, it remains to be seen if this alone may be enough to convince consumers to switch, especially given NVDA's extremely successful AI branding, market lead, and Jensen Huang's great foresight.

Readers may want to note that NVDA is already utilizing AI and chatbots for its design/ engineering/ manufacturing processes, potentially improving the efficacy of its testing process while accelerating the design time line. This is on top of the potential enhancement of its next-gen chips' performance while innovating the way that chips are designed.

For now, it remains to be seen how things may develop, with NVDA's upcoming FQ3'24 earnings call on November 21, 2023, likely to provide more color on AI chips market and demand. Let's tune in together.

AMD's Gaming Performance Is Also Impacted By INTC's Drastic Price Cuts

It appears that AMD is also facing massive headwinds in the CPU and discrete gaming GPU segments, thanks to INTC's drastic price cuts over the past few quarters.

For context, INTC is set to launch its 14th Gen desktop processors, Meteor Lake, in December 2023 at a relatively higher price tag than its predecessors.

This may have led to INTC heavily discounting its older offerings, the 12th Gen Alder Lake, in order to clear inventory while appealing to the cost conscious consumers at a timely period of tightened discretionary spending and PC refresh, three years after the hyper-pandemic boom.

This is on top of INTC's heavy discounts on its discrete GPUs, namely the Intel® Arc™ Alchemist Graphics series, which has been touted as an equivalent to AMD's Radeon series.

While these efforts have led to the INTC Client Computing Group's impacted operating profit margins of 26.3% (+11.2 points QoQ/ +6.1 YoY), compared to FY2019 levels of 40.9% (+2.5 points YoY), it is unsurprising that the company has been able to generate robust CCG revenues of $7.86B (+15.9% QoQ/ -3.2% YoY) in FQ3'23.

For now, it is evident that AMD has attempted to maintain its gross profit margins of 51% (+1.5 QoQ/ +1.3 YoY/ +8.4 from FY2019 levels of 42.6%) compared to INTC's impacted gross margins of 42.5% (+6.7 points QoQ/ -0.1 YoY/ -16.1 from FY2019 levels of 58.6%). This is attributed to the former's focus on "growing in places like high-end gaming and premium consumer."

However, the intense price war has also led to AMD's slower client/ gaming revenue recovery of $2.95B in FQ3'23 (+14.7% QoQ/ +11.3% YoY), $2.57B in FQ2'23 (+3.6% QoQ/ -32.3% YoY), and $2.48B in FQ1'23 (inline QoQ/ -37.8% YoY).

This is on top of AMD's market share losses in the CPU and discrete GPU segments to 31.6% (-3 points QoQ/ +0.2 points YoY) and 10% (+2 points QoQ/ -5 YoY) in Q2'23, respectively.

The AMD management has also guided a "gaming weakness" in the FQ4'23 quarter, partly attributed to the downcycle for semi-custom SoC in the console segment, contributing further uncertainties to the company's near-term prospects.

Based on these numbers, it appears that AMD may be temporarily losing the ongoing chips war on most fronts, including the CPU, discrete GPU, and AI chips, in contrast to NVDA's growing gaming/ AI revenues and INTC's recovering PC/ GPU revenues over the past few quarters.

Combined with AMD's underwhelming FQ4'23 revenue guidance of $6.1B (+5.1% QoQ/ +9.1% YoY) at the midpoint, we believe that the semi chip company's growth may be temporarily decelerating indeed.

So, Is AMD Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

AMD Valuations

For now, AMD FWD P/E valuation of 35.76x have been moderated compared to its 1Y means of 38.33x and pre-pandemic mean of 37.02x, though still with a baked-in premium compared to the sector median of 20.58x.

The Consensus Forward Estimates

However, we are uncertain about AMD's premium valuations, attributed to the underwhelming consensus estimates, with the semi chip company only expected to generate a top and bottom line growth at a CAGR of +9.1% and +12.6% through FY2025.

This is compared to its historical CAGR of +34.7% and +83.1% between FY2017 and FY2022, respectively.

For now, the AMD stock appears to be trading near its fair value of $101.57, based on the consensus FY2023 adj EPS estimates of $2.65 and its FWD P/E of 35.76x.

Based on the consensus FY2025 adj EPS estimates of $5.00, there appears to be an excellent upside potential to our long-term price target of $178.80 as well.

AMD 5Y Stock Price

However, prior to the earnings call, AMD has continuously recorded lower lows and lower highs since the May 2023 peak.

Given its mixed FQ3'23 earnings and underwhelming FQ4'23 guidance/ forward commentary, we believe that the stock may not be able to sustain the immense rally of +12.3% observed over the past two days as well.

With AMD unlikely to record a meaningful triumph over its competitors in the near-term, we may see the stock trade sideways between its critical support levels of $95 and resistance levels of $110, until MI300 achieves success and growth materializes.

While we maintain our confidence about its reversal once the generative AI demand stabilizes and the macroeconomic outlook normalizes, it is evident that the stock is only suitable for investors whom are patient.

Therefore, while we may continue to rate the AMD stock as a Buy, investors may want to wait for the recent rally to be moderated first, before adding at its previous support levels of $95 for an improved upside potential.

There is no need to chase this rally.