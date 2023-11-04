Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
AMD: Lisa Su's MI300 Guidance Disappoints

Juxtaposed Ideas
Summary

  • Lisa Su delivered an unexpectedly underwhelming MI300 revenue guidance of only $2B in 2024, well below our expectations and NVDA's massive wins thus far.
  • Combined with INTC's drastic price cuts across its CPU and discrete GPUs offerings, AMD may be losing the ongoing chips war despite its best efforts.
  • AMD seems to be trading at premium FWD valuations, attributed to the underwhelming forward guidance and moderating consensus estimates through FY2025.
  • While we maintain our confidence about its reversal once the generative AI demand stabilizes and the macroeconomic outlook normalizes, it is evident that the stock is only suitable for investors who are patient.
  • Do not chase this rally.

We previously covered Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in August 2023, discussing its temporal delay in the AI race, attributed to the MI300's slower sampling in Q3'23 against Nvidia's (NVDA) growing deliveries of the A100 and H100s.

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMD, INTC, NVDA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (8)

R
RUBYRUBY3
Today, 12:50 PM
Comments (14.1K)
AMD retest of $108 on top line here and we are set to run.
finviz.com/...
AMD tentative target $152 and 34 SMA line to bend up soon. (as start of 2023)stockcharts.com/...
C
Ciaodown1943
Today, 12:49 PM
Premium
Comments (123)
I can name one thing that hyper scalers absolutely hate: Only having one GPU vendor. AMD is a second fiddle to Nvidia....no doubt. I believe that the $2 billion GPU estimate for AMD is on the conservative side. Even so, at $2 billion that is 10 times more GPUs sold as compared to this year. I see your points and agree with you that the patient investor will be rewarded....thanks for article....bb
S
SilverBandit
Today, 12:36 PM
Premium
Comments (3.6K)
Should have a hold rating then
ric koehler profile picture
ric koehler
Today, 12:23 PM
Investing Group
Comments (987)
The way you write about AMD, I thought you had a beneficial short position rather than long. I Follow because you do point out the risks. And I agree not to chase the rally.

But I cannot agree that AMD will trade sideways in near term. Apparently you wrote this before AMD's 4% gain on Nov 3, adding to the 12.3% you cite, and bringing the price above $112, past your $110 top in the range it's "stuck" in.

You downplay the additional $2 billion Lisa estimates for MI300 revenue in 2024. Apparently The Market (and I) disagree. Perhaps Lisa is understating? Because it's an unknown? Except that it's at least a $2 billion opportunity?

And a significant boost to current annual revenue.

Thanks for the writeup.
S
SilverD19
Today, 12:22 PM
Investing Group
Comments (687)
The 12% rally you mentioned the past two trading sessions was short covering, as was most of the market, esp. technology. The lower bond yields narrative was the probable cause. For those who think it was the BLS, the previous print from last month was much higher employment numbers, over expectations and the markets rallied. This time it was less than expectations, and the markets still rallied. To your point about AMD, I agree on most of your points. I see a Fibonacci retracement to about $102, with support at $95.
f
forestpark
Today, 12:07 PM
Premium
Comments (370)
Big orders are from Hyperscalers, none of them want to get stuck with nvidia’s closed ecosystem., look at the history, open source always win..
ric koehler profile picture
ric koehler
Today, 12:25 PM
Investing Group
Comments (987)
@forestpark Agreed. We've seen this open source angle before with RH.
f
forestpark
Today, 12:34 PM
Premium
Comments (370)
@ric koehler what is RH?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

