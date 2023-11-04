Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Realty Income: Catch The Falling Knife Again? You Need An Exit Plan This Time

Summary

  • Realty Income Corporation stock has declined even more as investors reacted to its $9.3 billion acquisition of Spirit Realty Capital.
  • The company's deal seems attractive, as its AFFO per share accretive amid a reasonable valuation and expected cost synergies. Realty Income's assets are complementary to Spirit's.
  • There are valid concerns over Spirit's debt maturities from 2025, which could add to headwinds on Realty Income's 2025 AFFO estimates.
  • I assessed that the steep plunge in O's valuation is justified, given the surge in long-term bond yields. I also no longer expect O's 2023 highs to be retaken soon.
  • I explain the key levels that investors must watch if they plan to catch the falling knife again. While still attractive, investors must consider an exit strategy to protect gains.
Bear Market

DNY59

I last updated investors in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) in late August, as the leading retail REIT fell steeply, as investors priced in a higher-for-longer Fed policy. Buyers attempted to fight for O to bottom out in October but failed, as

Comments (13)

Solojif1 profile picture
Solojif1
Today, 9:28 AM
Investing Group
Comments (1.31K)
Survived the GFC
Survived Covid
Did they receive any handouts or government aid?
Pays a monthly dividend since 1995!
(Drop the microphone)
GE, BA, Enron, IBM, HP,GM (government motors) all relics or financial disasters of the past. O is still standing, growing and paying a dividend.
r
rip1955
Today, 9:25 AM
Investing Group
Comments (1.05K)
The 10 year yield dropped from 5% to 4.5% this week and REITs like O soared. As a matter of fact, they exploded as Powell spoke.
A
AllStreets
Today, 9:09 AM
Investing Group
Comments (2.67K)
"...I suggest taking profits below the $55 zone." Not much profit there! Did you mean "above the 55 zone"?
K
K89
Today, 9:30 AM
Investing Group
Comments (275)
@AllStreets he's looking at it from a technical perspective. You had a bullish hammer which suggests buyers have returned. The $55 is now a support/resistance pivot.
TheGermanGuy profile picture
TheGermanGuy
Today, 9:03 AM
Premium
Comments (1.51K)
The typical article for fearful investors, while brave (or foolish) people buy.
Income4ever aka Cyclenut profile picture
Income4ever aka Cyclenut
Today, 8:58 AM
Premium
Comments (11.35K)
The steep decline was sector wide not specific to O...
It would be refreshing if you actually included this article... it matters in the big picture.
k
knownothingguru
Today, 8:58 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (991)
I have made money a few times with Realty Income, over the last ten years or so. How? You ask. By virtue of its popularity. We love the Monthly Dividends! We love the dividend increases, though tiny, they are steady. But when the yield got scroungy, as in below 4%, I sell, taking my profits. When the yield got to six percent plus, I buy. Recently I plucked 800 shares at 47 plus. Now, I hope to see the share price steadily rise, and watch for a prudent exit, possibly when the Yield drops to below 4.5%. KNG
D
Duster12
Today, 9:10 AM
Investing Group
Comments (69)
@knownothingguru sounds like a great exit plan to me!
D
Dazed n Confused
Today, 8:52 AM
Premium
Comments (31)
Seems like bad timing for this article maybe. Yes, O fell early in the week but recovered losses and then some on Thursday and Friday. Also, 10 year yield dropped 50 basis points by end of week. Agree with others that as long as dividend holds just try to avoid the noise and hold on.
JDDurango profile picture
JDDurango
Today, 8:42 AM
Investing Group
Comments (1.29K)
Negative total return over 1 and 3 years. 4.81% total return over 5 years.

No thanks.
R
Rodney_Braswell
Today, 9:43 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (121)
@JDDurango I bought under 50 this week and like my long term prospects with O…..
K
Kraken11
Today, 8:38 AM
Investing Group
Comments (234)
Most of us hold it for the dividends, and if the price rises of falls a few bucks here or there, well, the ocean is always in flux but still provides fish for dinner!
M
MWB3
Today, 9:23 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (6)
@Kraken11 Great response and right on analogy for many of us dividend oriented investors.
More on O

