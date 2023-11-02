Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Bank Of England Keeps Policy Steady But Pushes Back Against Rate Cut Expectations

Nov. 02, 2023 10:25 AM ETEWU, EWUS, FKU, HEWU, FLGB
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
Summary

  • The Bank of England has kept rates on hold for a second consecutive meeting, and barring some major unpleasant surprises, it’s fair to say the tightening cycle is over.
  • Beneath the surface, we detect hints that the Bank is uncomfortable with markets beginning to price rate cuts for next year.
  • We think investors are right to be thinking that way, and we expect the first cut over summer next year.
By James Smith

The Bank of England has kept rates on hold for a second consecutive meeting and, barring some major unpleasant surprises in the data between now and Christmas, it’s fair to say the tightening cycle is over.

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

