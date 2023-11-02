skynesher

Shortly after Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) went public, I was among the few analysts with a bearish outlook on the stock due to its weak business model and overvaluation. Admittedly, the stock performed exceptionally well the following year due to a black-swan surge in demand from mass gym closures in 2020. However, the stock is now 86% below its price when I became bearish on it and is around 97% below its all-time-high price. Today, the company is perceived to be at high bankruptcy risk as its ability to obtain external financing becomes extremely limited. Its cash flows have typically been negative while its sales are falling YoY. The stock faces a relatively high short interest of 15.2%, indicating many speculators are likely betting on the company's failure.

Given its situation, I believe it is an excellent time to look closely at Peloton's business model and turnaround plans. Additionally, we must consider its balance sheet and valuation potential since even a poorly performing firm can be undervalued. However, even if the stock appears highly cheap today, its recovery faces tremendous resistance due to cost factors, competition, a weak business model, and potentially falling economic demand. Given that, it seems most likely that the company will need to restructure by the end of 2024.

From Boom to Bust in One Year

Peloton was among the hottest stocks in 2020, as many investors expected demand for its products would surge and people could not go to in-person gyms. The company had an ample increase in sales, but it was not as large as many expected. More importantly, it was short-lived, and all increased sales ended shortly after lockdowns faded. Peloton was among the many pre-income "high-growth" companies that went public during the ultra-low interest rate period. As discussed in many of my articles, most firms that went public in the late 2010s did so at extremely high valuations as investors sought growth stocks due to low fixed return rates. Additionally, the success of early growth stocks (like Facebook) likely caused irrational exuberance, with many investors believing the best outlook and disregarding risks.

Fundamentally, Peloton launched using a new subscriber-oriented business model that was uncommon in the fitness space. That trend corresponds with the rise of many "as a service" subscription-oriented firms, causing many to assume this would also work for fitness. Over the past three years, its product sales declined from $3.15B in 2021 to $1.13B this year; however, its subscription revenue has risen from $872M to $1.67B. Ideally, its product sales revenue would not be so volatile as a constant stream of new adopters must exist to fuel its subscription growth. Still, the rise of its subscription revenue will ultimately determine its long-term potential since it does not earn a significant gross profit on its product segment.

In 2021, its product segment's cost of revenue was $2.23B, indicating a 29% gross profit margin on the segment. This year, its cost of revenue is $1.33B TTM, giving the segment a -17% gross margin. Thus, its product sales likely need over $2.5B to earn a positive gross margin on the segment. Further, the consistent YoY decline in the segment's gross margin indicates that Peloton struggles with rising input costs, likely due to supply-side inflationary factors. Its gross margins have improved on the subscription front. In 2021, its subscription business had a 62% gross margin. This year, it has had a 67% gross margin, with gross profits around twice as high.

Although there are some positive trends in its gross margins, due to its growing subscription business, its operating costs remain far too high. There have been no operating cost improvements since the firm launched, causing its operating income to be consistently negative. See below:

Data by YCharts

This year, its operating loss is about -$1.2B. Even if we added back R&D ($318M) and one-off cost factors (impairment, restructuring, etc. - $315M in total), its operating loss would still be -$512M. The company has exceptionally high general administrative and marketing costs, making it very unlikely the firm can make sufficient changes to become cash-flow positive. The firm also faces nearly $100M in interest costs on its $1.68B financial debt and $1B of convertible notes due 2026.

Despite very high R&D and marketing spending, Peloton bikes are not known for their quality. Peloton bikes are slightly cheaper than most "high quality" indoor cycling bikes. That said, they faced many mechanical issues and had to issue a massive 2M bike recall due to seat issues. Some of those problems may be caused by the fact the firm grew too quickly in 2020, creating issues scaling its bike (and similar) production without cutting some corners over its more established competition (like NordicTrack). NordicTrack also had a subscription business, making Peloton not too unique. Additionally, Peloton's primary initial competitor, Echelon, had comparatively cheaper bikes, putting Peloton not firmly in the "quality" or "discount" business-model sections, which Nordic Tracker and Echelon appear to hold. Even then, Echelon struggles to survive after facing lawsuit issues with Peloton.

Peloton's balance sheet is not particularly strong, given its inability to turn a positive operating income. To maintain its working capital, Peloton has had to use equity and debt financing, bringing its total financial debt up to about $1.7B, roughly equal to its equity market capitalization. Looking forward, the company should only be able to use equity financing due to its fundamentals not being strong enough to allow for higher leverage. See below:

Data by YCharts

Peloton's TTM net income was -$1.26B while its operating cash flow was-$387M. Even if we assume the company faces no more one-off charges over the next year and it cuts R&D spending in half, its estimated operating loss would still be around $670M annualized, given the state of its gross margins and high general costs. In my view, without an event or shift that improves its sales demand or margins dramatically, the very best we can expect is a ~$400M operating loss or a net income loss of around -$500M over the next year. The firm usually also had capital costs of about $82M annually, giving me a free-cash-flow estimate of around -$550M.

Even under those conservative assumptions, the company's working capital position is highly inadequate. Last quarter, $522M of its current assets were inventory, giving it just $352M in positive working capital after inventories. The firm did have $813M in cash and equivalents, but that is very little after accounting for its high current liabilities. Fundamentally, without a massive improvement in its fundamentals, Peloton seems unlikely to avoid potential bankruptcy by the end of next year, and most likely earlier, given the state of its fundamentals. I would not be surprised to see an equity-dilution capital raise relatively soon to try to prolong its life. However, that will be a significant cost to investors and a small benefit for the firm, given its tremendously lower market capitalization.

Does Peloton Have Turnaround Potential?

No doubt, Peloton faces significant resistance against recovering. Compared to when it first launched, it faces tremendous direct competition from other cycling brands using subscription services, many of which likely have superior supply chain and marketing efficiencies due to their older age. Of course, unlike in 2020, the company also faces significant competition from gyms. It isn't easy to justify paying upwards of -$1.5K to $2.5K for a bike and $39/month for a subscription when a high-quality gym, with far more services and equipment, is usually $40-$80 per month. Even at the high end of that range, one would need to use a Peloton bike for around 4-5 years for the bike to make sense (and it may not survive that long) for those who only use gyms for cycling (and much longer if we consider treadmills, rowing, etc.).

Fundamentally, besides at-home convenience, subscription-based at-home gym classes are not economically competitive compared to gyms. Further, many people with at-home gym equipment do not necessarily need or want a virtual instructor. Additionally, Peloton is being out-priced by a surge in used bikes from people selling post-pandemic, a trend which I expect will continue. Thus, Peloton is facing high competition in a business model that will not necessarily stand the test of time.

To improve its situation, Peloton is focusing on improving its technology and making it more "customizable" for people's needs. In my reasoning, that translates to high R&D spending, which it cannot afford and is likely a fix to a non-issue (or a small one) when the company needs to focus on fixing its significant issues. The two-tier pricing structuring for its app may be a benefit to encouraging migration of non-peloton customers; however, by offering free services, it will likely increase its costs without necessarily aiding its revenue. Once again, we're seeing the company focus on growth at the cost of its financial stability when it desperately needs to improve its financial stability. Subjectively, most businesses succeed by "focusing on what works," to me, Peloton is still trying to find its market niche far too long after its launch.

I do not believe there are any strong signals that Peloton has a firm turnaround plan. In my view, its management has not focused on scaling its core business for far too long and is not stuck with extremely high operating costs and poor gross margins. Looking forward, growing strains in consumer spending and credit markets could undoubtedly cause an increase in cancelations. For example, some people cancel memberships to pay student loans (given its demographic focus on the 25-45 age range).

The Bottom Line

Overall, I am very bearish on PTON and believe that it will most likely lose its remaining value by the end of next year. The company's chronic negative cash flows should cause its liquidity position to dwindle to a low level within the coming quarter or two. I would not be surprised to see an equity raise soon, which would likely dilute shareholders substantially, although that is its only avenue for improving its liquidity position. The only potential upside is in the rising gross margins of its subscription business; however, that is far too insufficient to offset its vast operating cost overhead. Further, in light of waning consumer disposable spending capacity, I would not be surprised to see subscription cancelations rise over the coming quarters.

Fundamentally, it is unclear whether its core business model would work as long as gyms exist. Further, its managers seem to focus too much on expanding its market share and growth and not improving production and financial efficiency, leading to an abysmal financial position today with no clear focus. Due to dead-cat-bounce risks, I personally would not short PTON, though I highly doubt it will survive long-term nor have significant salvageable assets to offset its liabilities. Still, speculative investors could find short potential in the stock, having near-zero borrowing costs, unlike most in its position. Although the short opportunity is too risky for my preferences, it still could be a profitable bet, mainly due to what I believe will be an underperforming season for high-cost holiday shopping items.