Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NOG) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 02, 2023 11:38 AM ETNorthern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NOG)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.46K Followers

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Evelyn Infurna – Vice President-Investor Relations

Nick O’Grady – Chief Executive Officer

Adam Dirlam – President

Chad Allen – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Scott Hanold – RBC Capital Markets

Neal Dingmann – Truist Securities

John Abbott – Bank of America

Paul Diamond – Citi

Charles Meade – Johnson Rice

Donovan Schafer – Northland Capital Markets

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the NOG Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It’s now my pleasure to introduce your host, Evelyn Infurna, Vice President, Investor Relations.

Thank you. You may begin.

Evelyn Infurna

Good morning. Welcome to NOG’s third quarter 2023 earnings conference call. Yesterday, after the market closed, we released our financial results for the third quarter. You can access our press release and presentation on our Investor Relations website. Our Form 10-Q will be filed with the SEC within the next few days. I’m joined this morning by our Chief Executive Officer, Nick O’Grady; our President, Adam Dirlam; and our Chief Financial Officer, Chad Allen; and our Chief Technical Officer, Jim Evans. Our agenda for today’s call is as follows. Nick will provide his remarks on the quarter and our recent accomplishments, and Adam will give you an overview of our operations and business development activities, and Chad will review our third quarter financials and walk you through updates to our 2023 guidance. After our prepared remarks, the executive team will be available to answer any questions.

Before we begin, let me cover our Safe Harbor language. Please be advised that our remarks today, including the

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About NOG

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NOG

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.