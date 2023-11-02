Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

FTHY: 2027 High Yield Term Trust At Big Discount

Trapping Value profile picture
Trapping Value
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • This Fund primarily holds a portfolio of high yield corporate securities.
  • Its yield on price, as well as on NAV are in double digits.
  • The fund is set to terminate in 2027 and we review its prospects in light of that.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Conservative Income Portfolio get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Money management with dollar appreciation.global crisis.business growth.

HAKINMHAN

One can infer the primary characteristic of a typical FIRST TRUST HY OPPORTUNITIES 2027 TERM (NYSE:FTHY) holding, just based on its name. Yes, this closed-end fund holds a portfolio of high yield securities of the corporate kind. It

Are you looking for Real Yields which reduce portfolio volatility?

Conservative Income Portfolio targets the best value stocks with the highest margins of safety. The volatility of these investments is further lowered using the best priced options. Our Enhanced Equity Income Solutions Portfolio is designed to reduce volatility while generating 7-9% yields.

Take advantage of the currently offered  discount on annual memberships and give CIP a try. The offer comes with a 11 month money guarantee, for first time members. 

This article was written by

Trapping Value profile picture
Trapping Value
40.36K Followers
Trapping Value is a team of analysts with over 40 years of combined experience generating options income while also focusing on capital preservation. They run the investing group Conservative Income Portfolio in partnership with Preferred Stock Trader. The investing group features two income-generating portfolios and a bond ladder. Trapping Value provides Covered Calls, and Preferred Stock Trader covers Fixed Income. The Covered Calls Portfolio is designed to provide lower volatility income investing with a focus on capital preservation. The fixed income portfolio focuses on buying securities with high income potential and heavy undervaluation relative to comparatives. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

D
Dangerous with Crayons
Today, 1:13 PM
Investing Group
Comments (793)
With these term funds you always have to check too and see if they have the option to extend it.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About FTHY

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on FTHY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FTHY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.