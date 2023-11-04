Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

10 Buffett-Style Dividend Aristocrat Bargains You Don't Want To Miss

Nov. 04, 2023 7:35 AM ETALB, CBU, ESS, FRT, MDT, MO, NFG, O, PII, WTRG
Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Economists say the recession is canceled; the bond market is 98% sure it's still coming.
  • The bond market is likely right, BUT history is very clear, the time to buy wonderful companies at wonderful prices is now.
  • Warren Buffett-style aristocrat bargains are blue-chip quality aristocrats trading at anti-bubble "fat pitch" valuations.
  • Here are the ten most undervalued non-speculative blue-chip quality (or better) dividend aristocrat bargains.
  • They yield 5%, are 41% undervalued, and could double in the next two years, with 6X better return potential than the S&P. The last time they were this undervalued, they soared 550% in the next decade and nearly 500% returns are expected over the next 10 years.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of The Dividend Kings get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Photo of elderly old confident rich man holding banknotes in his hands and being rained with currency while isolated with yellow background

Deagreez

Wait for a fat pitch and then swing for the fences."

"It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price." - Warren Buffett.

Some of our

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dividend Kings helps you determine the best safe dividend stocks to buy via our Automated Investment Decision Tool, Zen Research Terminal, Correction Planning Tool, and more! 

Membership also includes

  • Access to our 13 model portfolios (all of which are beating the market in this correction)

  • my family's $2.5 million charity hedge fund 

  • 50% discount to iREIT (our REIT-focused sister service)

  • real-time chatroom support

  • real-time email notifications of all my retirement portfolio buys

  • numerous valuable investing tools

Click here for a two-week free trial, so we can help you achieve better long-term total returns and your financial dreams.

This article was written by

Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
108.96K Followers

Dividend Sensei (Adam Galas) is an Army veteran and stock analyst with 20+ years of market experience.

He is a founding author of the investing group The Dividend Kings which focuses on helping investors safeguard and grow their money in all market conditions through the highest-quality dividend investments. Dividend Sensei and the team of analysts (Brad Thomas, Justin Law, Nicholas Ward, Chuck Carnevale, and Sebastian Wolf) help members invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Features include: 13 model portfolios, buy ideas, company research reports, and a thriving chat community for readers looking to learn how to invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ALB--
Albemarle Corporation
CBU--
Community Bank System, Inc.
ESS--
Essex Property Trust, Inc.
FRT--
Federal Realty Investment Trust
MDT--
Medtronic plc
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.