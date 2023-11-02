Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

BCE, Inc. (BCE) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.46K Followers

BCE, Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Thane Fotopoulos - Vice President of Investor Relations

Mirko Bibic - President and Chief Executive Officer

Curtis Millen - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

David Barden - Bank of America

Drew McReynolds - RBC Capital Markets

Maher Yaghi - Scotiabank

Tim Casey - BMO Capital Markets

Batya Levi - UBS

Aravinda Galappatthige - Canaccord Genuity

Simon Flannery - Morgan Stanley

Jerome Dubreuil - Desjardins Securities

Stephanie Price - CIBC

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the BCE Q3 2023 Results Conference Call. I would now like to turn the meeting over to Mr. Thane Fotopoulos. Please go ahead, sir.

Thane Fotopoulos

Thank you, Matthew, and good morning, everyone and thank you for joining our call. Today, I'm here with Mirko Bibic, President and CEO of BCE; and our new CFO, Curtis Millen. You can find all of our Q3 disclosure documents on the Investor Relations page of bce.ca website, which we posted earlier this morning.

Before we begin, I want to draw your attention to our safe harbor statement on Slide 2, reminding you that today's slide presentation and remarks made during the call will include forward-looking information, and therefore are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Results could differ materially. We disclaim any obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Please refer to BCE's publicly filed documents for more details on our assumptions and risks.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Mirko.

Mirko Bibic

Thank you, Thane, and good morning, everyone. I'm proud of the Bell team's accomplishments and our performance in the third quarter. These results reflect the outcome of significant and consistent investments in broadband networks and services, continued strong momentum in our core

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About BCE

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BCE

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.