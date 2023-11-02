Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 02, 2023 11:58 AM ETAlnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.46K Followers

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Christine Lindenboom - Senior Vice President-Investor Relations and Corporate Communication

Yvonne Greenstreet - Chief Executive Officer

Tolga Tanguler - Chief Commercial Officer

Pushkal Garg - Chief Medical Officer and EVP, Development & Medical Affairs

Jeff Poulton - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ritu Baral - TD Cowen

Paul Matteis - Stifel

Lisa Munro - RBC

Ellie Merle - UBS

David Lebowitz - Citi

Maury Raycroft - Jefferies

Gena Wang - Barclays

Mike Ulz - Morgan Stanley

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference call over to the company.

Christine Lindenboom

Good morning. I am Christine Lindenboom, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications at Alnylam. With me today are Yvonne Greenstreet, Chief Executive Officer; Tolga Tanguler, Chief Commercial Officer; Pushkal Garg, our Chief Medical Officer; and Jeff Poulton, Chief Financial Officer. For those of you participating via conference call, the accompanying slides can be accessed by going to the Events section of the Investors page of our website, investors.alnylam.com/events.

During today's call, as outlined on Slide 2, Yvonne will offer some introductory remarks and provide general context, Tolga will provide an update on our global commercial progress, Pushkal will review pipeline update and clinical progress, and Jeff will review our financials and guidance, followed by a summary of upcoming milestones before we open the call to your questions.

I’d like to remind you that today's call will contain remarks concerning Alnylam's future

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About ALNY

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ALNY

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.