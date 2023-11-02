15 Upcoming Dividend Increases
Summary
- Insights are provided on upcoming dividend increases from dividend-growing companies.
- Information is curated from two sources, including companies with a consistent history of dividend growth.
- Tables and metrics are included to help investors prioritize stocks based on yield, growth rates, and historical returns.
I love dividend-growing companies. Businesses with quality management, great products, and a dedication to rewarding shareholders rank very high on my list. Companies that consistently increase their payouts perform significantly better than those that don't. As someone who closely monitors these companies, I'm happy to share my valuable insights on upcoming dividend increases. With my curated lists, you can confidently expect to see the top stocks expected to raise their dividends in the upcoming week.
This week features fifteen companies, many of whom are large household names. Read on for the full list.
How I Created The Lists
The information presented here is a result of merging two sources of data - the "U.S. Dividend Champions" spreadsheet from this website and upcoming dividend data from NASDAQ. The process involves combining data on companies that have a consistent history of dividend growth with their future dividend payments. It's important to understand that all companies included in this list have consistently grown in dividends for at least five years.
To be included in this list, companies must have higher total dividends paid out each year. Hence, a company may not increase its dividend every calendar year, but the total annual dividend can still grow.
What Is The Ex-Dividend Date?
The ex-dividend date is the date by which you must have purchased shares to be eligible for the upcoming dividend or distribution. To qualify, you must have bought the shares by the end of the preceding business day. For instance, if the ex-dividend date is Tuesday, you must have acquired the shares by the market close on Monday. It's important to note that if the ex-dividend date is a Monday (or a Tuesday following a holiday on Monday), you must have bought the shares by the previous Friday.
Dividend Streak Categories
Here are the definitions of the streak categories, as I'll use them throughout the piece.
- King: 50+ years.
- Champion/Aristocrat: 25+ years.
- Contender: 10-24 years.
- Challenger: 5+ years.
|Category
|Count
|King
|0
|Champion
|1
|Contender
|10
|Challenger
|4
The Dividend Increasers List
Data has been sorted by the ex-dividend day (ascending) and then by the streak (descending):
|Name
|Ticker
|Streak
|Forward Yield
|Ex-Div Date
|Increase Percent
|Streak Category
|Sirius XM Holdings Inc.
|(SIRI)
|7
|2.46
|6-Nov-23
|12.50%
|Challenger
|West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.
|(WST)
|30
|0.25
|7-Nov-23
|5.26%
|Champion
|Standex International Corporation
|(SXI)
|13
|0.83
|7-Nov-23
|7.14%
|Contender
|Waste Connections, Inc. Common Shares
|(WCN)
|13
|0.88
|7-Nov-23
|11.76%
|Contender
|The First Bancshares, Inc.
|(FBMS)
|6
|3.94
|7-Nov-23
|4.35%
|Challenger
|Visa Inc.
|(V)
|15
|0.87
|8-Nov-23
|15.56%
|Contender
|S&T Bancorp, Inc.
|(STBA)
|11
|5.06
|8-Nov-23
|3.13%
|Contender
|Mueller Water Products, Inc.
|(MWA)
|9
|2.11
|8-Nov-23
|4.92%
|Challenger
|Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated
|(CHCT)
|8
|6.55
|8-Nov-23
|0.44%
|Challenger
|Rollins, Inc.
|(ROL)
|21
|1.61
|9-Nov-23
|15.38%
|Contender
|American Electric Power Company, Inc.
|(AEP)
|14
|4.6
|9-Nov-23
|6.02%
|Contender
|Starbucks Corporation
|(SBUX)
|13
|2.5
|9-Nov-23
|7.55%
|Contender
|Honeywell International Inc.
|(HON)
|13
|2.35
|9-Nov-23
|4.85%
|Contender
|SB Financial Group, Inc.
|(SBFG)
|10
|1.01
|9-Nov-23
|3.85%
|Contender
|Rockwell Automation, Inc.
|(ROK)
|14
|1.87
|10-Nov-23
|5.93%
|Contender
Field Definitions
Streak: Years of dividend growth history are sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet.
Forward Yield: The new payout rate is divided by the current share price.
Ex-Dividend Date: This is the date you need to own the stock.
Increase Percent: The percent increase.
Streak Category: This is the overall dividend history classification of the company.
Show Me The Money
Here's a table mapping the new rates versus the old rates. It also reiterates the percentage increase. This table is sorted similarly to the first (ex-dividend day ascending, dividend streak descending).
|Ticker
|Old Rate
|New Rate
|Increase Percent
|SIRI
|0.024
|0.027
|12.50%
|WST
|0.19
|0.2
|5.26%
|WCN
|0.255
|0.285
|11.76%
|SXI
|0.28
|0.3
|7.14%
|FBMS
|0.23
|0.24
|4.35%
|V
|0.45
|0.52
|15.56%
|STBA
|0.32
|0.33
|3.13%
|MWA
|0.061
|0.064
|4.92%
|CHCT
|0.453
|0.455
|0.44%
|ROL
|0.13
|0.15
|15.38%
|AEP
|0.83
|0.88
|6.02%
|HON
|1.03
|1.08
|4.85%
|SBUX
|0.53
|0.57
|7.55%
|SBFG
|0.13
|0.135
|3.85%
|ROK
|1.18
|1.25
|5.93%
Additional Metrics
Some different metrics related to these companies include yearly pricing action and the P/E ratio. The table is sorted the same way as the table above. A value investor may find stock ideas with those companies near their 52-week lows, as they could provide more margin of safety and inflated yield.
|Ticker
|Current Price
|52 Week Low
|52 Week High
|PE Ratio
|% Off Low
|% Off High
|SIRI
|4.47
|3.24
|7.87
|27.64
|38% Off Low
|43% Off High
|WST
|321.81
|206.46
|415.73
|65.03
|56% Off Low
|23% Off High
|SXI
|143.72
|95.14
|168.81
|55.98
|51% Off Low
|15% Off High
|WCN
|129.73
|125.14
|145.6
|130.38
|4% Off Low
|11% Off High
|FBMS
|24.35
|22.09
|34.52
|11.77
|10% Off Low
|29% Off High
|V
|238.52
|191.76
|250.06
|45.13
|24% Off Low
|5% Off High
|STBA
|26.1
|24.08
|37.12
|44.93
|8% Off Low
|30% Off High
|MWA
|12.3
|10.41
|16.55
|26.15
|18% Off Low
|26% Off High
|CHCT
|27.77
|25.81
|42.32
|68.91
|8% Off Low
|34% Off High
|ROL
|37.21
|32.19
|44.9
|73.72
|16% Off Low
|17% Off High
|AEP
|76.5
|69.38
|96.61
|21.72
|10% Off Low
|21% Off High
|HON
|183.99
|174.88
|216.28
|30.32
|5% Off Low
|15% Off High
|SBUX
|91.33
|80.35
|113.69
|129.1
|14% Off Low
|20% Off High
|SBFG
|13.88
|11.59
|16.78
|10.77
|20% Off Low
|17% Off High
|ROK
|266.95
|226
|347.15
|27.52
|18% Off Low
|23% Off High
Tickers By Yield And Growth Rates
I've arranged the table in descending order for investors to prioritize the current yield. As a bonus, the table also features some historical dividend growth rates. Moreover, I have incorporated the "Chowder Rule," which is the sum of the current yield and the five-year dividend growth rate.
|Ticker
|Yield
|1 Yr DG
|3 Yr DG
|5 Yr DG
|10 Yr DG
|Chowder Rule
|CHCT
|6.55
|2.3
|2.3
|2.4
|8.8
|STBA
|5.06
|7.6
|4.3
|6.2
|7.8
|11.3
|AEP
|4.6
|6.4
|5.9
|6
|5.6
|10.7
|FBMS
|3.94
|22.9
|31.3
|35.6
|19.1
|39.6
|SBUX
|2.5
|8.2
|8.9
|11
|17.6
|13.5
|SIRI
|2.46
|10
|22.1
|17.1
|19.7
|HON
|2.35
|5.1
|4.6
|6.7
|9.7
|9.1
|MWA
|2.11
|5.2
|5.1
|5.1
|13.3
|7.2
|ROK
|1.87
|5.4
|5
|6.1
|9.1
|8
|ROL
|1.61
|30
|26.5
|16.9
|17.5
|18.5
|SBFG
|1.01
|9.8
|11.2
|11.6
|20.2
|12.6
|WCN
|0.88
|10.9
|11.3
|12.8
|14.4
|13.7
|V
|0.87
|20
|14.5
|16.9
|18.5
|17.8
|SXI
|0.83
|7.7
|8.4
|9.2
|13.4
|10
|WST
|0.25
|5.6
|5.9
|6.3
|7.2
|6.6
Historical Returns
My investment strategy involves finding stocks with a combination of increasing dividends and consistently outperforming the market. I use the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) as my dividend growth benchmark. This ETF has a remarkable track record of exceptional performance, a higher yield than the S&P 500, and a proven record of growing dividends. If a stock cannot beat the benchmark, then it is better to invest in the ETF instead. Based on this analysis, I have added companies to my personal investment portfolio.
Here's the total return chart of SCHD versus the top 10 highest 10-year dividend growth rate companies. For reference, SCHD was up about 163%. The top three performers were ROL, V, and WCN, who massively outperformed SCHD and the rest of the pack. While I don't own WCN, I own WM with similar performance characteristics alongside V and ROL.
After the top grouping, SBUX, HON, and SXI were about a "market perform" level, with returns very close to SCHD.
Finally, SBFG, FBMS, and MWA rounded out the bottom, with performance substantially lagging the market.
Please do your due diligence before investing, and thanks for reading.
Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
This article was written by
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SCHD, V, ROL, SBUX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
