15 Upcoming Dividend Increases

I love dividend-growing companies. Businesses with quality management, great products, and a dedication to rewarding shareholders rank very high on my list. Companies that consistently increase their payouts perform significantly better than those that don't. As someone who closely monitors these companies, I'm happy to share my valuable insights on upcoming dividend increases. With my curated lists, you can confidently expect to see the top stocks expected to raise their dividends in the upcoming week.

This week features fifteen companies, many of whom are large household names. Read on for the full list.

How I Created The Lists

The information presented here is a result of merging two sources of data - the "U.S. Dividend Champions" spreadsheet from this website and upcoming dividend data from NASDAQ. The process involves combining data on companies that have a consistent history of dividend growth with their future dividend payments. It's important to understand that all companies included in this list have consistently grown in dividends for at least five years.

To be included in this list, companies must have higher total dividends paid out each year. Hence, a company may not increase its dividend every calendar year, but the total annual dividend can still grow.

What Is The Ex-Dividend Date?

The ex-dividend date is the date by which you must have purchased shares to be eligible for the upcoming dividend or distribution. To qualify, you must have bought the shares by the end of the preceding business day. For instance, if the ex-dividend date is Tuesday, you must have acquired the shares by the market close on Monday. It's important to note that if the ex-dividend date is a Monday (or a Tuesday following a holiday on Monday), you must have bought the shares by the previous Friday.

Dividend Streak Categories

Here are the definitions of the streak categories, as I'll use them throughout the piece.

King: 50+ years.

Champion/Aristocrat: 25+ years.

Contender: 10-24 years.

Challenger: 5+ years.

Category Count King 0 Champion 1 Contender 10 Challenger 4 Click to enlarge

The Dividend Increasers List

Data has been sorted by the ex-dividend day (ascending) and then by the streak (descending):

Name Ticker Streak Forward Yield Ex-Div Date Increase Percent Streak Category Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) 7 2.46 6-Nov-23 12.50% Challenger West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST) 30 0.25 7-Nov-23 5.26% Champion Standex International Corporation (SXI) 13 0.83 7-Nov-23 7.14% Contender Waste Connections, Inc. Common Shares (WCN) 13 0.88 7-Nov-23 11.76% Contender The First Bancshares, Inc. (FBMS) 6 3.94 7-Nov-23 4.35% Challenger Visa Inc. (V) 15 0.87 8-Nov-23 15.56% Contender S&T Bancorp, Inc. (STBA) 11 5.06 8-Nov-23 3.13% Contender Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWA) 9 2.11 8-Nov-23 4.92% Challenger Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (CHCT) 8 6.55 8-Nov-23 0.44% Challenger Rollins, Inc. (ROL) 21 1.61 9-Nov-23 15.38% Contender American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) 14 4.6 9-Nov-23 6.02% Contender Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) 13 2.5 9-Nov-23 7.55% Contender Honeywell International Inc. (HON) 13 2.35 9-Nov-23 4.85% Contender SB Financial Group, Inc. (SBFG) 10 1.01 9-Nov-23 3.85% Contender Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) 14 1.87 10-Nov-23 5.93% Contender Click to enlarge

Field Definitions

Streak: Years of dividend growth history are sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet.

Forward Yield: The new payout rate is divided by the current share price.

Ex-Dividend Date: This is the date you need to own the stock.

Increase Percent: The percent increase.

Streak Category: This is the overall dividend history classification of the company.

Show Me The Money

Here's a table mapping the new rates versus the old rates. It also reiterates the percentage increase. This table is sorted similarly to the first (ex-dividend day ascending, dividend streak descending).

Ticker Old Rate New Rate Increase Percent SIRI 0.024 0.027 12.50% WST 0.19 0.2 5.26% WCN 0.255 0.285 11.76% SXI 0.28 0.3 7.14% FBMS 0.23 0.24 4.35% V 0.45 0.52 15.56% STBA 0.32 0.33 3.13% MWA 0.061 0.064 4.92% CHCT 0.453 0.455 0.44% ROL 0.13 0.15 15.38% AEP 0.83 0.88 6.02% HON 1.03 1.08 4.85% SBUX 0.53 0.57 7.55% SBFG 0.13 0.135 3.85% ROK 1.18 1.25 5.93% Click to enlarge

Additional Metrics

Some different metrics related to these companies include yearly pricing action and the P/E ratio. The table is sorted the same way as the table above. A value investor may find stock ideas with those companies near their 52-week lows, as they could provide more margin of safety and inflated yield.

Ticker Current Price 52 Week Low 52 Week High PE Ratio % Off Low % Off High SIRI 4.47 3.24 7.87 27.64 38% Off Low 43% Off High WST 321.81 206.46 415.73 65.03 56% Off Low 23% Off High SXI 143.72 95.14 168.81 55.98 51% Off Low 15% Off High WCN 129.73 125.14 145.6 130.38 4% Off Low 11% Off High FBMS 24.35 22.09 34.52 11.77 10% Off Low 29% Off High V 238.52 191.76 250.06 45.13 24% Off Low 5% Off High STBA 26.1 24.08 37.12 44.93 8% Off Low 30% Off High MWA 12.3 10.41 16.55 26.15 18% Off Low 26% Off High CHCT 27.77 25.81 42.32 68.91 8% Off Low 34% Off High ROL 37.21 32.19 44.9 73.72 16% Off Low 17% Off High AEP 76.5 69.38 96.61 21.72 10% Off Low 21% Off High HON 183.99 174.88 216.28 30.32 5% Off Low 15% Off High SBUX 91.33 80.35 113.69 129.1 14% Off Low 20% Off High SBFG 13.88 11.59 16.78 10.77 20% Off Low 17% Off High ROK 266.95 226 347.15 27.52 18% Off Low 23% Off High Click to enlarge

Tickers By Yield And Growth Rates

I've arranged the table in descending order for investors to prioritize the current yield. As a bonus, the table also features some historical dividend growth rates. Moreover, I have incorporated the "Chowder Rule," which is the sum of the current yield and the five-year dividend growth rate.

Ticker Yield 1 Yr DG 3 Yr DG 5 Yr DG 10 Yr DG Chowder Rule CHCT 6.55 2.3 2.3 2.4 8.8 STBA 5.06 7.6 4.3 6.2 7.8 11.3 AEP 4.6 6.4 5.9 6 5.6 10.7 FBMS 3.94 22.9 31.3 35.6 19.1 39.6 SBUX 2.5 8.2 8.9 11 17.6 13.5 SIRI 2.46 10 22.1 17.1 19.7 HON 2.35 5.1 4.6 6.7 9.7 9.1 MWA 2.11 5.2 5.1 5.1 13.3 7.2 ROK 1.87 5.4 5 6.1 9.1 8 ROL 1.61 30 26.5 16.9 17.5 18.5 SBFG 1.01 9.8 11.2 11.6 20.2 12.6 WCN 0.88 10.9 11.3 12.8 14.4 13.7 V 0.87 20 14.5 16.9 18.5 17.8 SXI 0.83 7.7 8.4 9.2 13.4 10 WST 0.25 5.6 5.9 6.3 7.2 6.6 Click to enlarge

Historical Returns

My investment strategy involves finding stocks with a combination of increasing dividends and consistently outperforming the market. I use the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) as my dividend growth benchmark. This ETF has a remarkable track record of exceptional performance, a higher yield than the S&P 500, and a proven record of growing dividends. If a stock cannot beat the benchmark, then it is better to invest in the ETF instead. Based on this analysis, I have added companies to my personal investment portfolio.

Here's the total return chart of SCHD versus the top 10 highest 10-year dividend growth rate companies. For reference, SCHD was up about 163%. The top three performers were ROL, V, and WCN, who massively outperformed SCHD and the rest of the pack. While I don't own WCN, I own WM with similar performance characteristics alongside V and ROL.

After the top grouping, SBUX, HON, and SXI were about a "market perform" level, with returns very close to SCHD.

Finally, SBFG, FBMS, and MWA rounded out the bottom, with performance substantially lagging the market.

Data by YCharts

Please do your due diligence before investing, and thanks for reading.

