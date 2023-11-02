winhorse

The consumer continues to spend, but Americans remain uncertain about what lies ahead. That has been the general mantra over the last several quarters when assessing Retail Sales report trends and surveys such as the monthly University of Michigan report and the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence survey.

Amid this mixed consumer backdrop, I have a buy rating on American Express (NYSE:AXP). I see the stock as undervalued after its steep 2022 decline and tepid rally compared to year-ago levels. Earnings are on the rise despite possible headwinds next year.

19.1% of consumers said business conditions were "good," down from 21.0% in September

Conference Board

According to Bank of America Global Research, American Express is a fully integrated payments company. It is a card issuer, payment network, and merchant acquirer. The company provides charge and credit cards to consumers and businesses, directly and to a much lesser extent through bank issuing partners across the world. It also operates a global merchant acquiring and card processing network.

The New York-based $106 billion Consumer Finance industry company within the Financials sector trades at a low 13.7 trailing 12-month GAAP price-to-earnings ratio and pays a near-market 1.6% forward dividend yield. Following its October earnings release, shares trade with a modest 21% implied volatility percentage while short interest on the stock is low at 1.1% as of November 1, 2023.

Last month, AXP reported a strong quarter with non-GAAP earnings verifying at $3.30, significantly ahead of the $2.94 consensus estimate. Revenue of $15.4 billion was up more than 13% from year-ago levels, but generally in line with expectations. Overall card spending was said to be strong by the management team with total network volumes of $420.2 billion, a 7% annual jump.

The quarter was good enough to warrant a slew of analyst upgrades. Piper Sandler raised its outlook on the credit card giant from Underweight to Neutral given the apparent pricing in of slower 2024 growth ahead. AXP's underperformance relative to its sector was also seen as overdone. Likewise, Citi analysts turned less pessimistic on American Express shortly after the Q3 earnings announcement given solid consumer spending trends since the summer and the firm's outstanding resiliency.

Total Network Volumes Up YoY

AXP

On valuation, BofA sees earnings rising at a low double-digit percentage clip in 2023, and that robust EPS growth is expected to persist through the next two years. The Bloomberg consensus forecast is about on par with what BofA sees, with EPS eventually rising above $14. Dividends, meanwhile, are seen as holding steady at $2.40 - the firm's low free cash flow yield may not warrant significant additional shareholder accretive activities. Still, AXP trades with low earnings multiples considering the growth trajectory.

American Express: Earnings, Valuation, Dividend Yield Forecasts

BofA Global Research

If we assign an earnings multiple that is closer to the market's average (16) and assume a normalized EPS of $12, then the stock should be near $192. I assert that robust bottom-line growth, above the S&P 500's average, warrants at least a mid-teen P/E. Moreover, AXP's 5-year average operating earnings multiple is not far from 19. Finally, the forward PEG ratio is merely near 1 today - a bargain compared to the SPX's 1.8 average.

AXP: Reasonable Earnings Multiples, Lower Yield Vs Its Sector

Seeking Alpha

Compared to its peers, AXP has a somewhat deceiving D- valuation grade while other firms are priced much lower. AXP's higher-end consumer base may offer some protection compared to higher-risk card names like Capital One (COF) and Discover (DFS). The firm's strong and consistent expected earnings growth and positive profitability history should warrant a higher valuation. While share-price momentum has weakened in recent months, EPS revisions have been to the good side since the firm last reported quarterly results.

Competitor Analysis

Seeking Alpha

Looking ahead, corporate event data provided by Wall Street Horizon show an unconfirmed Q4 2023 earnings date of Friday, January 26 BMO. No other volatility catalysts are seen on the calendar.

Corporate Event Risk Calendar

Wall Street Horizon

The Technical Take

With a robust growth outlook and cheap absolute valuation (though not as bottom-of-the-barrel as its lower-end peers), the chart continues to languish. Notice in the graph below that shares are stuck in a consolidation pattern with key support in the $130 to $135 range. That is a key zone for this large cap to hold as a breakdown under that area would portend a significant further decline. I found that the pre-COVID high of $138 further underscores the importance of that support range.

The next layer of possible support would be near the 2014 peak of $96. Assuming AXP bulls defend support, then I see upside resistance at a downtrend line off the $199.55 all-time high notched in early 2022, which currently comes into play around $175, slightly below my intrinsic value price target. Also take a look at the significant amount of volume by price in the $145 to $180 zone - that will likely make for tough slogging for the bulls on rally attempts. Moreover, the long-term 200-day moving average has turned flat after rising for much of the past year. On the bullish side, however, is a positive RSI divergence as seen in the indicator at the top of the chart - a rally through the 50dma would help lend credence to the notion that a near-term bottom is in and that a year-end rally can commence.

Overall, the chart is not all that impressive given the downtrend since early last year, but shares remain above important support levels.

AXP: Shares Holding Multi-Year Support

StockCharts.com

The Bottom Line

I have a buy rating on American Express. I see the stock as undervalued given its modest earnings multiples and solid EPS growth prospects. The technical situation is not superb, but the stock is above a key support area.