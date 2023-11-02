Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Dynatrace, Inc. (DT) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 02, 2023 1:09 PM ETDynatrace, Inc. (DT)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.47K Followers

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Noelle Faris - VP of IR

Rick McConnell - CEO

Jim Benson - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Matt Hedberg - RBC Capital Markets

Pinjalim Bora - JPMorgan

Will Power - Baird

Raimo Lenschow - Barclays

Kash Rangan - Goldman Sachs

Keith Bachman - BMO Capital Markets

Andrew Nowinski - Wells Fargo

Mike Cikos - Needham & Company

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Dynatrace Fiscal Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions]. Please note, this conference is being recorded.

I’ll now turn the conference over to Noelle Faris, Vice President of Investor Relations. Ms. Faris, you may begin.

Noelle Faris

Good morning and thank you for joining Dynatrace’s second quarter and fiscal 2024 earnings conference call. Joining me today are Rick McConnell, Chief Executive Officer; and Jim Benson, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we get started, please note that today’s comments include forward-looking statements such as statements regarding revenue and earnings guidance and economic conditions. Actual results may differ materially from our expectations due to a number of risks and uncertainties discussed in Dynatrace’s SEC filings, including our most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q that we filed earlier today.

The forward-looking statements included in this call represent the company's views on November 2, 2023. We assume no obligation to update these statements as a result of new information, future events or circumstances.

Unless otherwise noted, the growth rates we discuss today are non-GAAP reflecting constant currency growth and per share amounts are on a diluted basis. We will also discuss other non-GAAP financial measures on today's call.

To see reconciliations between non-GAAP and GAAP measures, please refer

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About DT

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DT

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.