Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 02, 2023 1:13 PM ETDuke Energy Corporation (DUK), DUKB, DUK.PR.A
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.47K Followers

Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call November 2, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Abby Motsinger - VP, IR

Lynn Good - Chair, President and CEO

Brian Savoy - EVP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Shahriar Pourreza - Guggenheim

Julien Dumoulin-Smith - Bank of America

Steve Fleishman - Wolfe Research

Nick Campanella - Barclays

Durgesh Chopra - Evercore

John Miller - Goldman Sachs

Operator

Good morning. Thank you for attending the Duke Energy's Third Quarter Earnings Review and Business Update. My name is Matt, and I'll be your moderator for today's call. All lines being muted during the presentation portion of the call upon opportunity for questions and answers at the end. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the call over to our host, Abby Motsinger, Vice President of Investor Relations. Abby, please go ahead.

Abby Motsinger

Thank you, Matt, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Duke Energy's third quarter 2023 earnings review and business update. Leading our call today is Lynn Good, Chair, President and CEO; along with Brian Savoy, Executive Vice President and CFO.

Today's discussion will include the use of non-GAAP financial measures and forward-looking information. Actual results may differ from forward-looking statements due to factors disclosed in today's materials and in Duke Energy's SEC filings. The appendix of today's presentation includes supplemental information, along with the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.

With that, let me turn the call over to Lynn.

Lynn Good

Abby, thank you, and good morning, everyone. Today, we announced strong results for the third quarter, adjusted earnings per share of $1.94 compared to $1.78 for last year. During the quarter, we also made great progress on regulatory outcomes and simplification of the business. This momentum is underpinned by our strong fundamentals. We have a track record of operational excellence and serve growing jurisdictions with a long runway of investment

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About DUK

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DUK

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.