Africa Oil: Invest In The 8th Largest Discovery Of The 21st Century

Nov. 06, 2023 9:00 AM ETAfrica Oil Corp. (AOI:CA), AOIFF4 Comments
Summary

  • Africa Oil owns a 6% stake in the Venus discovery, the 8th largest discovery made in the 21st century.
  • TotalEnergies is the largest investor and operator of Venus.  Total calls Venus "Golden Block". Total is spending 50% of its global exploration budget on Venus.
  • Retail investors speculated on Venus's size disclosure during Total's Capital Market Day through Africa Oil shares, causing a 30% drop in its share price. That made the opportunity more attractive.
  • The second Venus well results are expected to be published by the end of November. That should further certify Venus's size and push the Africa Oil stock up.

Beautiful Dusk Sky Over an Offshore Oil Drilling close to Huntington Beach

Jeremy Poland

Introduction to Africa Oil

Africa Oil Corp (TSX:AOI:CA) (OTCPK:AOIFF) is an upstream oil corporation that was founded in 1988 and headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. Its core lies in exploration assets located in the nascent and under-explored terrains

This article was written by

Former investment banker spent 17 years in London covering CEE region. Now runs private family office.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AOIFF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

st96dgx8 profile picture
st96dgx8
Today, 9:45 AM
Premium
Comments (28)
So how do you value Africa Oil?
14596212
Today, 9:30 AM
Comments (1.37K)
The potential buyer is most probably Aoi itself. They want a higher stake, they want to stay in Venus (until 2026/27). Will cost a lot of money and first oil in something like 2030.

Aoi eventually wants to merge with another company (already identified, but not disclosed).

Rumors that Prime will raise it's stake in the Agbami field.

Petrowai development will cost a lot of capex.

Does anyone see harvesting/show me the money ? Here's only one thing to be seen...capex. That's the reason, why AOI is down.
Joeri van der Sman profile picture
Joeri van der Sman
Today, 9:13 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (12.4K)
Thanks for your article. I think AOI is very interesting and remarkably cheap.
TopDoggie profile picture
TopDoggie
Today, 9:20 AM
Investing Group
Comments (5.27K)
@Joeri van der Sman I have a big block and am thinking of adding.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

