TSLQ: Tesla May Face Headwinds, But Bears Should Seek Exposure Elsewhere

shaunl

Earlier in the year, I wrote a cautious article on the AXS TSLA Bear Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQ), cautioning investors bearish on Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) shares to consider some other way to express their view, as I did not like the structure of the exchange-traded fund ("ETF").

Since my article on February 7th, Tesla shares have climbed 4.5%, yet TSLQ declined by 16.6%, far more than expected given TSLQ's -1x exposure (Figure 1).

Figure 1 - TSLQ has underperformed inverse TSLA (Seeking Alpha)

Why did TSLQ underperform so much, and is there hope for TSLQ's strategy?

Brief Fund Overview

The AXS TSLA Bear Daily ETF provides daily -1x exposure to Tesla shares. The TSLQ ETF uses total return swaps and contract for difference ("CFD") struck with investment banks to achieve its -1x exposure (Figure 2).

Figure 2 - TSLQ holdings (axsinvestments.com)

The key problem with TSLQ's structure is that it is only designed to provide -1x exposure to Tesla on a 1-day basis. For holding periods longer than 1 day, the returns of the TSLQ ETF may differ materially from the inverse of the underlying due to "compounding risk." According to TSLQ's prospectus:

Compounding affects all investments, but has a more significant impact on funds that are inverse and that rebalance daily. This effect becomes more pronounced as TSLA volatility and holding periods increase.

In fact, depending on the returns and volatility of TSLA shares, TSLQ returns can be negative even if TSLA shares were to decline (Figure 3).

Figure 3 - TSLQ estimated returns depending on underlying returns and volatility (TSLQ prospectus)

What happened to TSLQ since February is that TSLA shares rose modestly by 4.5%, but volatility was still relatively high with implied volatility ("IV") and realized volatility ("RV") both above 40%, so TSLQ declined worse than expected from -1x exposure on TSLA (Figure 4).

Figure 4 - TSLA shares trade at elevated volatilities (optionseducation.org)

In fact, according to Figure 3, the TSLQ only outperforms -1x exposure in a handful of situations (green shaded boxes) where declines are large but volatility is low (i.e., straight line declines), or rallies are large but volatilities are low (i.e., straight line rallies). Historically, TSLA has been one of the most volatile large-cap equities in the markets so those scenarios (straight up or down) appear quite unlikely. Almost by design, the TSLQ ETF underperform s-1x TSLA shares.

Capped Exposure The Only Upside

The only benefit of an inverse ETF like the TSLQ that I can see is it caps investor's exposure to the capital invested whereas a short stock position has uncapped exposure if the shares keep rallying. However, if investors are truly worried about capped vs. uncapped exposure, a long put or put spread can also cap exposure without the volatility decay that TSLQ suffers from. In fact, historically, volatilities increase as stock prices decline, so buying puts may even benefit from a rise in volatility.

Demand May Be Slowing For Tesla From Challenging Macro Environment

Looking forward, Tesla shares may face headwinds in the coming quarters (and TSLQ may have tailwinds), as higher interest rates have crimped demand for electric vehicles. Elon Musk, Tesla's CEO, sounded pessimistic on the recent earnings call:

"I’m worried about the high interest rate environment that we’re in," Musk told investors. "I just can’t emphasize it enough that for the vast majority of people, buying a car is about the monthly payment. And as interest rates rise, the proportion of that monthly payment that is interest increases naturally. So if interest rates remain high, or they go even higher, it’s that much harder for people to buy the car."

Elon's pessimistic outlook is confirmed by demand projections from Panasonic, Tesla's primary battery supplier, which cut domestic automotive battery output by 60%.

Much Anticipated Cybertruck Could Be The Wildcard

However, Tesla's much anticipated Cybertruck could be a wildcard for the company.

Almost 5 years since Mr. Musk first introduced the Cybertruck concept car at a late 2019 event, Tesla's entrant in the crowded pickup category is finally expected to enter mass production in "late 2023," with Mr. Musk hoping to produce 200,000 vehicles per year starting in 2024.

Depending on whether Tesla is able to keep to its timeline (the Cybertruck was originally expected to enter mass production in late 2021) and customer demand, the Cybertruck could be a swing factor for Tesla results in 2024 and beyond.

Conclusion

Since my last article, the AXS TSLA Bear Daily ETF has declined by 17%, underperforming the inverse of Tesla's stock performance. This is to be expected as TSLQ's performance is negatively influenced by the stock's volatility.

Looking forward, Tesla's shares may come under pressure as macroeconomic headwinds like elevated interest rates are hurting demand for electric vehicles. This could provide a boost to TSLQ shares.

However, I believe investors bearish on Tesla may be better served exploring other methods to express their views that do not suffer from TSLQ's volatility decay.