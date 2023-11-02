AAII Sentiment Survey: Optimism Continues To Be Unusually Low
Summary
- Bullish sentiment decreased 5.0 percentage points to 24.3%.
- Neutral sentiment fell 2.1 percentage points to 25.4%.
- Bearish sentiment increased 7.1 percentage points to 50.3%.
Optimism among individual investors about the short-term outlook for stocks continued its decline in the latest AAII Sentiment Survey. Meanwhile, pessimism increased and remains unusually high.
Bullish sentiment, expectations that stock prices will rise over the next six months, decreased 5.0 percentage points to 24.3%. Optimism is unusually low for the second consecutive week and is below its historical average of 37.5% for the seventh time in eight weeks. Bullish sentiment was last lower on May 18, 2023 (22.9%).
Neutral sentiment, expectations that stock prices will stay essentially unchanged over the next six months, fell 2.1 percentage points to 25.4%. Neutral sentiment is below its historical average of 31.5% for the sixth time in nine weeks.
Bearish sentiment, expectations that stock prices will fall over the next six months, increased 7.1 percentage points to 50.3%. Pessimism remains at an unusually high level for the second consecutive week and is above its historical average of 31.0% for the seventh time in nine weeks. Bearish sentiment was last higher on December 22, 2022 (52.3%).
The bull-bear spread (bullish minus bearish sentiment) decreased 12.1 percentage points to –26.0%. The bull-bear spread remains below its historical average of 6.4% for the eighth time in nine weeks.
This week’s special question asked AAII members what their six-month outlook is for bond yields. Here are the responses:
- They will rise: 30.4%
- They will be about the same: 43.5%
- They will be lower: 16.1%
- Not sure: 4.7%
- No opinion: 4.7%
This week’s Sentiment Survey results:
- Bullish: 24.3%, down 5.0 percentage points
- Neutral: 25.4%, down 2.1 percentage points
- Bearish: 50.3%, up 7.1 percentage points
Historical averages:
- Bullish: 37.5%
- Neutral: 31.5%
- Bearish: 31.0%
The AAII Sentiment Survey has been conducted weekly since July 1987.
This article was written by
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments (2)